LEWISBURG - Emma Shaffer recorded her 10th career double-double with a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Bucknell women's basketball team held off American down the stretch to defeat the Eagles 69-66 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The victory clinched the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Patriot League Tournament for Bucknell and a trip to the three-seed Lehigh.

Bucknell (13-16, 9-9 PL) trailed 49-43 late in the third quarter and trimmed its deficit to 51-49 at the end of the stanza. Grace Sullivan led the Bison early in the fourth quarter by notching all five of her points, and Bucknell took its first lead since early in the third quarter on a three-point play by Cecelia Collins with 4:59 to play. The Bison took the lead for good on a Tai Johnson jumper with 2:57 left. Two free throws by Isabella King with 0.9 seconds left gave Bucknell its final three-point margin of victory.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

