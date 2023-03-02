LEWISBURG - Emma Shaffer recorded her 10th career double-double with a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Bucknell women's basketball team held off American down the stretch to defeat the Eagles 69-66 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The victory clinched the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Patriot League Tournament for Bucknell and a trip to the three-seed Lehigh.
Bucknell (13-16, 9-9 PL) trailed 49-43 late in the third quarter and trimmed its deficit to 51-49 at the end of the stanza. Grace Sullivan led the Bison early in the fourth quarter by notching all five of her points, and Bucknell took its first lead since early in the third quarter on a three-point play by Cecelia Collins with 4:59 to play. The Bison took the lead for good on a Tai Johnson jumper with 2:57 left. Two free throws by Isabella King with 0.9 seconds left gave Bucknell its final three-point margin of victory.
Bucknell defeated American (8-21, 7-11 PL) by 12 points last month, shot 51.0 percent, and made 16 of 22 free throws in a game featuring 40 personal fouls. The Eagles shot 46.4 percent from the floor and made 9 of 14 free throws.
Shaffer finished the game 11-for-17 from the floor as she tallied 20 points for the first time in her career. Collins and Johnson scored 12 points apiece, while Remi Sisselman came off the bench to connect on all three of her 3-point field goal attempts for nine points.
Ivy Bales led American with 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting.
"I am pleased with the outcome and pleased with how the players fought and found a way to win," said head coach Trevor Woodruff. "I liked how the team fought and hung in there to find a way. It is a good characteristic to have as a ball club."
The contest was close from the opening tip and never let up. Bucknell tallied the first points on two Collins free throws. American immediately tied the game to establish the theme of the game. The Eagles kept sneaking ahead, and the Bison kept answering. Sisselman drained her first three of the contest to tie it at 11-11. American slithered ahead for a 19-14 before Sisselman nailed a second trey to seal the scoring 19-17 as the first quarter expired.
At the start of the second quarter, it was Bucknell's turn to forge ahead and obtain a small numerical advantage. The Bison led 27-23 thanks to a Shaffer layup and expanded the advantage to 30-25 on another Shaffer score. Bucknell kept ahead of the Eagles for most of the second quarter, generally leading by four or five points until the Eagles drained a three-pointer to tie the contest at 37-37 with 30 seconds left. But Bucknell would take a 39-37 lead into halftime when Shaffer worked the post and converted a layup with seven ticks remaining.
The Eagles soared out of the locker room in the third quarter undertaking a 12-4 run to grab the lead. The Bison seeking an answer found one thanks to a Shaffer layup and two baskets by reliable senior guard Tai Johnson. Johnson's second basket cut the score to 51-49 American, which remained the tally as the third period ended.
The final stanza opened with the Eagles maintaining a small but steady distance from the Bison. A Grace Sullivan three-point play cut the deficit to 55-54, but American answered right back. Neither team scored for nearly two minutes before Shaffer deposited a layup. Bucknell seized the lead when Collins scored and converted the and one free throw. American, undaunted, tied up the game. Shaffer answered, but once again, American responded. Johnson did her share and scored. The Bison defense prevented American from returning fire. Collins added two free throws to provide a margin that would not be answered. American made it 65-63, but Shaffer capped her career night with a final layup. The Eagles hit a three-pointer with six seconds left, but two King free throws gave the Bison a 69-66 lead. American tried a desperation pass, but it was off target. The Bison had clinched the sixth seed and a date with Lehigh.
The Bison travel Monday to play Lehigh in the Patriot League Tournament Quarterfinals.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
