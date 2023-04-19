College
SoftballGame 1: Lock Haven 8, Shippensburg 7 (9 inn.)Game 2: Shippensburg 8, Lock Haven 1Notes:
The Bald Eagles (20-20, 10-14 PSAC East) split a PSAC Eastern Division doubleheader at Shippensburg (20-15, 14-10 PSAC East). Delaney Good’s (Mifflinburg, Pa./Mifflinburg) strong play continued and she recorded two hits, and scored two runs. Good’s two hits pushed her season total to 67, which ties her for the fifth-most hits ever in a single-season. Her two runs scored moved her to 48 on the season, which ties Good for the third-most ever in a single-season.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 15 3 .833 _ Toronto 11 7 .611 4 Baltimore 10 7 .588 4½ New York 10 7 .588 4½ Boston 9 9 .500 6
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 7 .588 _ Cleveland 9 9 .500 1½ Detroit 7 9 .438 2½ Chicago 7 11 .389 3½ Kansas City 4 14 .222 6½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 11 6 .647 _ Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2 Houston 8 10 .444 3½ Seattle 8 10 .444 3½ Oakland 3 15 .167 8½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 4 .778 _ New York 11 7 .611 3 Miami 10 8 .556 4 Philadelphia 7 11 .389 7 Washington 5 12 .294 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 5 .722 _ Chicago 10 6 .625 2 Pittsburgh 11 7 .611 2 Cincinnati 7 10 .412 5½ St. Louis 7 11 .389 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 11 7 .611 _ Los Angeles 9 9 .500 2 San Diego 8 11 .421 3½ San Francisco 5 11 .313 5 Colorado 5 13 .278 6
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4 Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1 Texas 4, Kansas City 0 Houston 9, Toronto 2 Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3 Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1 Cleveland at Detroit, ppd. Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0 Baltimore 1, Washington 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings Texas 12, Kansas City 2 Toronto 4, Houston 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0 Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Miami 4, San Francisco 3 Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1 Arizona 6, St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3 Atlanta 2, San Diego 0 Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3 Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1 N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6 Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0 Miami 4, San Francisco 2 Baltimore 1, Was hington 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game Arizona 8, St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3 Atlanta 8, San Diego 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0 L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0 Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 2, Atlanta 0
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106 Friday, April 21: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia 2, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84 Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. x-Monday, April 24: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Wednesday, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
Cleveland 1, New York 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90 Friday, April 21: Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26: New York at Cleveland, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Cleveland at New York, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: New York at Cleveland, TBA
Western ConferenceSacramento 2, Golden State 0
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106 Thursday, April 20: Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
Phoenix 1, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, April 20: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
L.A. Lakers 1, Memphis 0
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Monday, April 24: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 1, Minnesota 0
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80 Wednesday, April 19: Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m. Friday, April 21: Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Denver, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Denver at Minnesota, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Minnesota at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEBoston 1, Florida 0
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1 Wednesday, April 19: Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21: Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Boston at Florida, 3:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: Florida at Boston, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston, TBA
Carolina 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Wednesday, April 19: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Rangers 1, New Jersey 0
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Monday, April 24: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, April 27: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Thursday, April 20: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Monday, April 24: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. x-Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCELos Angeles 1, Edmonton 0
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT Wednesday, April 19: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Friday, April 21: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Minnesota 1, Dallas 0
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT Wednesday, April 19: Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 21: Dallas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
Seattle 1, Colorado 0
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1 Thursday, April 20: Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Monday, April 24: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: Seattle at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
Winnipeg 1, Vegas 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.