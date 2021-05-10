Katie Koch
A Lewisburg graduate, Koch is a catcher with the River Hawks.
Koch was 1-for-3 in Landmark Tournament action Saturday, driving in one run in a win over Juniata. In game two, a 9-1 loss to top-seeded Moravian, Koch doubled and finished 2-for-4. In the third game Saturday, a 7-0 win over Juniata, Koch was 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.
The River Hawks saw their season come to an end in a Sunday loss at top-ranked Moravian.
Koch started all 19 games she appeared in.
She hit .271 for the season with 5 doubles, 7 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Kamryn Snyder
A Milton graduate, Snyder has had a solid freshman season for Slippery Rock University.
Snyder boasts a personal-best 11.99 meters (39 feet, 4 inches) in the shot put and a 36.2 meters (118 feet, 9 inches) in the discus. In the hammer throw, she has a personal-best heave of 40.62 meters (133 feet, 3 inches).
Snyder took 11th in the shot put (12.10 meters) at the PSAC Championships over the weekend.
Snyder achieved her bests in the discus and hammer throw at the Lock Haven University Qualifier, and notched her best in the shot put at the Indiana University Invitational.
Kameron Schreffler
A Lewisburg graduate, Schreffler clocked a 15.52 in the 110 hurdles at the Patriot League Championships. The freshman also competed in the 100, where he posted a best of 11.99; 200, where he posted a season-best 24.19; and 4x100 and 4x400 relays for the Bison this season.
Cassidy Hoffman
A sophomore, and Warrior Run graduate, Hoffman is a distance specialist for Messiah.
Hoffman is part of the 4x400 relay team, which posted a 3:31.79 season-best time. He posted a career-best 4:53.45 in the 1,500 at Lebanon Valley and has also competed in the 800 this season.
Derek Guissanie
A Lewisburg graduate, Guissanie is a junior distance specialist for the Falcons.
Guissanie ran career-bests in the 5,000 (17:15.90) at Alvernia, in the 10,000 (36:53.04) at Messiah and 1,500 (4:45.21) at York.
Alex Sabo
A sophomore, and Lewisburg graduate, Sabo scored a 4,664 in the decathlon at Messiah. His personal bests: 45.55 meters (149-5 feet) in the javelin; 25.22 meters (82-9 feet) in the discus and 57.65 in the 400. He’s also competed in the 110 hurdles, pole vault, long jump, high jump and 4x400.
Sabo took third in the decathlon (4,997 points) over the weekend at the MAC Championships.
Cadee Wood
A freshman at Messiah University, Wood is a Warrior Run graduate.
Wood posted a personal-best 2.66 meters (8-8.75 feet) in the pole vault at the DeSales University Invitational.
Over the weekend, Wood finished tied for 10th (2.66 meters, 8-8.75) at the MAC Championships.
In other events, Wood ran the 400 in 1:06.48 and the 200 in 29.99. She has also competed in the 4x400 relay this season.
Olivia Eisenhauer
A Milton graduate, Eisenhauer is a sophomore infielder at Penn College of Technolgy.
She has appeared in nine games for the Wildcats and is hitting .333 with 2 RBIs and 4 runs scored. She’s drawn two walks and has an on-base percentage of .600.
The Wildcats are 15-3 and await postseason pairings, slated for Saturday.
