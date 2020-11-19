National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182 New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177 Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235 Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252 Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171 Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165 Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244 Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241 Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254 L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 5 1 .389 203 232 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213 Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267 Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210 L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168 Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266 San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Play-in Eastern Conference Friday, Nov. 20 (9)Montreal at (8)New England, 6:30 p.m (10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 9 p.m. First Round Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 21 Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m. Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m. Western Conference Saturday, Nov. 22 Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Portland vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 29 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m. Western Conference Tuesday, Dec. 1 Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Conference Championships Sunday, Dec. 6 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m. MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 12 Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB OFFICE OF COMMISSIONER — Approved the designation of Peter Seidler as control person of the San Diego Padres. Suspended INF Robinson Cano 162 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. National League NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Robinson Cano on restricted list. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sam Clay. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Anthony Amicangelo. NEW JERSEY JACKELS — Signed RHP Chase Ingram, RHP Kevin Long, OF Alfredo Marte, RHP Michael Murray, RHP Tyler Sullentrop and RHP Matt Vogel to contract extensions. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Danny Wirchansky. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from Denver. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR DeAndre Carter off waivers from Houston. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Brady to the practice squad. Placed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated QB Andy Dalton and DL Tyrone Crawford from reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated CB Chris Harris Jr. to return from injured reserve. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton, DB Jake Gervase and WR J.J. Ioski on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster. Elevated DT Benito Jones to active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. Activated TE Jake Burt from the practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve. Designated OLB Frankie Luve to return to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P Riley Dixon and LS Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced OL coach Mark Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Chris Wormley to return from injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Javon Kinlaw on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Cincinnati. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Activated OL Phil Haynes from injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Senorise Perry from injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Named Stacy Johns chief financial officer. Named Jim Bailey executive consultant. COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY — Named Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas associate athletic director. UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Announced Hunter Gamble assistant men’s wrestling coach.
