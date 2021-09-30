WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College senior quarterback Elijah Shemory was announced as a candidate for the National Football Foundation's National Scholar-Athlete Awards, making him one of the semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, the organization officially announced on Thursday.
"Elijah has a great arm and good touch as a quarterback,” Lycoming head coach Mike Clark said. “He is tough with the ball and physical as a runner, too, which is why he has scored so many touchdowns over the course of his career. He certainly would be one of those guys who would be approaching any number of records on the field if last year hadn't been taken away. As a person, he is everything you want a quarterback to be - a natural leader, competitive, smart and confident. Growing up around the corner and knowing the tradition of our program, Elijah is also very proud of the fact that he is Lycoming's starting quarterback and he doesn't take it for granted."
On the field, Shemory has started 24 games and thrown for 4,793 yards (seventh in program history), 34 touchdowns (eighth in program history), completing 56.8 percent of his career passes (third in program history) and a 134.0 passing efficiency (fifth in program history). He became the seventh Warrior in program history to reach 5,000 yards of total offense in a career in the 29-28 win against Stevenson.
He enters Saturday’s game needing 15 more passing yards to tie Phil Mann (2001-04) for sixth in program history and he is within 83 yards of Jason Marracini’s total of 4,876 passing yards set from 1995-98 and which is still fifth in program history.
Shemory is a three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll and he has helped with both the Favors Forward Spring Cleanup and Be The Match Bone Marrow Drives at Lycoming College.
The Warriors get back in action on Saturday when they host 10th-ranked Delaware Valley in a first-place Middle Atlantic Conference showdown as part of homecoming at 1 p.m. at David Person Field.
PSU's Clifford named a semifinalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy
UNIVERSITY PARK – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is a 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.
Celebrating its 32nd year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, with the finalist being named on Dec. 7.
Clifford is in his third season as Penn State’s starting signal caller, having played in 28 career games, making 23 starts. The quarterback, who owns a 3.45 cumulative GPA, graduated with a degree in public relations in December 2020 and is pursuing a second degree in journalism.
Bucknell's Grayson Cherubino named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
IRVING, Texas – Bucknell's Grayson Cherubino was selected as a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Cherubino was among 176 semifinalists for this prestigious award, which is in its 32nd year. Of the 176 semifinalists, 36 hail from the FCS ranks, including four from the Patriot League.
Only Bucknell and Dayton have had a Campbell Trophy semifinalist each of the past 16 years. Previous Bison honorees include David Frisbey (2006), Nick Mozal (2007), Kevin Mullen (2008), Sam Nana-Sinkam (2009), Travis Nissley (2010), Tim Bolte (2011), Samuel Oyekoya (2012), Tracey Smith (2013), Derek Maurer (2014), Matt DelMauro (2015), Cary Hess (2016), Mark Pyles (2017), Bryan Marine (2018), Alex Pechin (2019) and Rick Mottram (2020).
Cherubino was expected to start on Bucknell's defensive line for the fourth-straight season before being injured in preseason camp. A timetable on his return is unknown. The 2021 team captain led Bison defensive linemen in tackles in both 2018 (35) and 2019 (33); in a 2021 spring campaign halved by injury, he posted five tackles, 2.5 of which went for a loss, and forced a fumble. He has recorded 73 tackles (34 solo), 14.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 24 career games, 19 of which were starts.
A Managing for Sustainability major, Cherubino was voted to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Team and has made Bucknell's Dean's List every semester to date. He has completed internships for Phoenix Financial Services and O2 Advisors, PPE. He has also refereed youth basketball games at the Lewisburg YMCA and volunteered at the Lewisburg Children's Museum.
