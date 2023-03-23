MIFFLINBURG — A hot start to the season continued for Mifflinburg’s baseball team, which rolled to a 9-0 nonleague victory Monday over Loyalsock at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“It was another good game, and we played well today again,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “I think we’ve really practiced well. We’ve been outside and we’ve been working hard every day, and hopefully it continues.”
A big key to the victory was the pitching of starter Troy Dressler and reliever Luke Rokavec.
Dressler got the win after he threw 78 pitches, struck out 11 batters, walked one and gave up just two hits in five innings of work. Rokavec struck out two as he pitched the final two frames to shut the door.
“Troy threw a gem. His fastball was working well, and I think that’s all that he really threw,” said Church. “But if you can get that far into the fifth, and then throw Luke out there, (it changes things up) because he throws a different speed and he’s lefthanded.”
Dressler got all of the run support he needed when Mifflinburg (2-0) scored five runs in the first inning.
Dressler himself had an RBI single, plus Zach Wertman scored on a bases-loaded walk. A wild pitch scored the third run before another run came home on a bases-loaded walk and then Andrew Diehl followed with an RBI single.
“That was really big, I thought. It gave the kids a lot of confidence going into the second inning,” said Church.
A two-run single by Zach Kerstetter pushed Mifflinburg’s lead to 7-0 in the fourth. An inning later an error and then a double by Zeb Hufnagle plated two more runs to virtually put the game away.
Kerstetter finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBI. “He played well tonight,” said Church of Kerstetter.
In addition, Diehl, Dressler, Lucas Whittaker and Hufnagle all added two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
“We had guys on in every inning. We had eight guys in scoring position that we could’ve possibly gotten in,” said Church. “I told the guys to sacrifice themselves and to hit the ball behind the guys. Even if they get out, we score a run.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 9, Loyalsock 0
At Mifflinburg
Loyalsock 000 000 0 – 0-2-2
Mifflinburg 500 220 z – 9-14-0
Troy Dressler, Luke Rokavec (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Nick Laubach, Ethan Nagy (1), Kulp (3), Berger (6) and Jaydn Wagner.
WP: Dressler. LP: Laubach.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Laubach, walk; Nagy, 1-for-3; Tillotson, 1-for-2.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Zach Wertman, 1-for-4, walk, 2 runs; Dressler, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Whittaker, 2-for-4, run; Zeb Hufnagle, 2-for-3, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Derek Hackenberg, walk, RBI, run; Zach Kerstetter, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Jarrett Miller, walk; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-2, walk, walk, RBI, run; Lucas Kurtz, 1-for-1.
SoftballMontoursville 14,Warrior Run 5TURBOTVILLE – The Warriors scored at least one run in every inning but the second to cruise to a lopsided nonleague win over the host Defenders.
Warrior Run (0-1) was held to just five runs on five hits, two of which came from freshman Maura Woland who batted 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Abby Evans added a 1-for-2 day for the Defenders, and her hit was a home run.
Warrior Run next hosts Mifflinburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Montoursville 14, Warrior Run 5
At Warrior Run
Montoursville 303 511 1 – 14-18-1
Warrior Run 120 200 0 – 5-5-3
J. Jean, M. Yonkin (5) and B. Trueman. Bella Shupp, Mackenzie Heyler (4) and McKenna Foreman.
WP: Jean. LP: Shupp.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: N. Bennett, 2-for-3, triple, 3 RBI; Trueman, 2-for-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; K. Sheleman, 3-for-5, double, HR, 3 runs; Jean, 4-for-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Yonkin, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Maura Woland, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs scored; Abby Evans, 1-for-2, HR.
Boys tennisLewisburg 3,Williamsport 2LEWISBURG — Greyson Azeredo and Alexey Rosenberg cruised to a straight-set victory at No. 1 doubles to lead the Green Dragons past the Millionaires in the Heartland-I matchup.
Azeredo and Rosenberg beat Ben Manetta and Sam Radulski, 6-1, 6-3.
Other wins for Lewisburg (2-0) came from Eddie Monaco and Will Cecchini at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.
Lewisburg next plays at Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 3, Williamsport 2
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Shreshth Singh, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Evan Beiter, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Owen Karr (W) def. Sarthak Vishwakarma, 3-6, 6-1, 10-2 (super tiebreak).
Doubles
1. Greyson Azeredo-Alexey Rosenberg (L) def. Ben Manetta-Sam Radulski, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Jack Compton-Spencer Sponhouse (W) def. Christian Gaul-Daniel Ren, 6-2, 6-0.
Central Columbia 5,Mifflinburg 0ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays dominated the match and completely shut out the Wildcats to take the Heartland-II victory.
Central Columbia won every match 6-0, 6-0 against Mifflinburg (0-2), which next hosts Montoursville at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Central Columbia 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Central Columbia
Singles
1. Luke Hottenstein (CC) def. Matthew Blake, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Matt Getz (CC) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Adam Lang (CC) def. Jacob Post, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Dominic Valentino-Seth Priestman (CC) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Eli Seesholtz-Damyan Petryshak (CC) def. Ryan Sauers-Reese Conklin, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys lacrosseDanville 11,Lewisburg 8DANVILLE — The Ironmen jumped out with four goals in the first quarter, and they never looked back as Danville led from start to finish in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over the Green Dragons.
Quin Michaels had three goals and an assist to lead Lewisburg (2-1), with Derek Gessner adding two goals. Matt Reish, Alfred Romano and Teddy Hohmuth scored the other goals for the Green Dragons.
Reish also had a pair of assists, plus Romano, Hohmuth, Fin Martin and Ben Bailey all chipped in with an assist each for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons next play at Bellefonte at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
