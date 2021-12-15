DANVILLE — A week into preseason workouts Milton wrestling coach Josh Anspach predicted his young and mostly inexperienced squad would be an exciting team to watch. Even though they were still recovering from the wear and tear of five tough matches at the Case Flynn Duals in Pottsville on Saturday, the Black Panthers lived up to that billing against Danville at the Whitey McCloskey Center Tuesday night.
In a Heartland Athletic Conference-II matchup that had just one bout lasting a full six minutes, Milton rolled up seven falls, including three down the stretch, to cruise past stubborn Danville, 45-30. After starting the season 3-2 in five rugged duals on Saturday, Black Panthers improved to 4-2 while Danville dropped to 0-1 after a disappointing home opener.
“We put a young team out there with only two seniors and lack some experience at the varsity level,” Anspach said. “I decided to start the season by getting five dual meets at Pottsville instead of going to Cumberland Valley which is such a tough tournament. We got better with each match Saturday. This team is athletic, and they don’t quit.”
No bout showed those qualities better than 138 where sophomore Quinn Keister fell behind Danville’s Jacob Rey, 6-1, early in the second period. But the sophomore reversed Rey and used three near fall points to tie the match to start the third period. Keister escaped to start the period and took down Rey to his back, getting the fall at 4:18. That tied the team score at 18-all.
We talk about weathering the storm and if you’re athletic and in shape give yourself a chance in the third period,” Anspach said. “That’s what Quinn did there.
Two bouts and less than a minute of mat time later the match was still tied at 24-24 as Milton’s Alex DeHart picked up a 43 second fall at 145 and Danville’s Weston Wapham decked Alex Parker in 14 seconds.
But sophomore Alex Hoffman, who won 10 bouts in his injury shortened freshman season, turned a second period reversal and withering third period ride of Aaron Johnson into a 2-1 triumph at 160.
“Alex is a great wrestler who does everything right,” Anspach said. “He trains right, he eats right, he’s coachable. We just need to get him to open up a little more. His riding ability in the third period is a confidence builder.”
The Ironmen fought back with a first period fall at 172 to take a 30-27 lead that didn’t last long. But the Black Panthers produced three falls in the final three bouts to take control.
Freshman Chris Doyle surrendered the first takedown to Danville senior Connor Jones but reversed and used a tight cradle to earn a fall in 1:44. Senior Luke Roup followed with a second period fall at 215 to clinch the victory. Another senior, Nathan Rauch, capped the win with Milton’s seventh fall of the night.
“Chris stays in such good position and if you make a mistake against him you might end up on your back,” Anspach said. “At 215, that was the most complete match that Luke has wrestled. He’s very smart and very strong. He scored in all three positions in that match. That can be a great confidence builder for him.”
Noah Heimbach handed Milton a great start by getting a third period fall at 106. Heimbach converted first and second period takedowns before using a three quarter Nelson to turn Austin Springer. At 120, the Black Panthers Tyler Geisewite pinned Eli Welliver in 1:47.
Milton travels to Lewisburg Thursday night.
Milton 45, Danville 30at Danville106
: Noah Heimbach, M, pinned Austin Springer, 5:35
113:
Blake Sassaman, D, pinned Tyler Stokes, :38
120:
Tyler Geiswite, M, pinned Eli Welliver, 1:47
126:
Gavin Haggerty, D, pinned Jace Hamm, 2:30
132:
Kyle Vanden Huevel, D, won by forfeit
138:
Quinn Keister, M, pinned Jacob Ray, 4:18
145:
Alex DeHart, M, pinned Nolan Coombe, :43
152:
Weston Wapham, D, pinned Alex Parker, :14
160:
Alex Hoffman, M, dec. Aaron Johnson, 2-1
172:
Caden Hagerman, D, pinned Aiden Volk, 1:19
189:
Chris Doyle, M, pinned Connor Jones, 1:44
215:
Luke Roup, M, pinned Jacob Gilbert, 3:41
285: Nathan Rauch, M, pinned Justin Kutcher, 1:39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.