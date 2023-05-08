College softball
Saturday
MAC Freedom Championship
Misericordia 4, Lycoming 0
Notes: Predicted to finish last in the MAC Freedom preseason poll, Lycoming finished in a tie for first at the top of the conference standings and proceeded to eliminate three teams in as many games during the MAC Freedom Championship, but the second-seeded team’s run ended in the championship final on Saturday as top-seeded Misericordia won the title at Delaware Valley University’s Softball Field.
Along the way, Lycoming won a school-record 25 games, finishing 25-14 overall, as it eliminated fourth-seeded Stevens, 3-2, on Thursday, fifth-seeded Arcadia, 2-1, and third-seeded King’s, 6-3, on Friday. The Warriors lost their opening game at the double-elimination tournament, 6-1, to King’s on Thursday.
The Warriors had three hits on Saturday, with senior Morgan Wetzel picking up her 132nd career hit, just three shy of Taylor Lesser’s school record of 135 set from 2010-13. Wetzel finished the season with 51 hits, becoming the first Warrior besides Kayla Kline ’20 to post 50 hits in a campaign.
The two teams went scoreless in the game’s first four and a half innings, with sophomore Avery Eiswerth stranding five runners on base in that time.
Misericordia (26-11 overall) ran into trouble in the third inning when first-year Claire Alexander walked to lead off. After a fly out, Wetzel singled into center field and a groundout put two runners in scoring position, but another groundout ended the inning.
In the fourth, Misericordia strung together six hits, with Nicole Redling providing the biggest blow with a two-RBI double.
Eiswerth (7-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs. She struck out four and walked one. Junior Kylie Russell threw 0.2 innings, striking out her 100th batter of the season, becoming the only pitcher in program history besides fellow Jersey Shore product Morgan Mantle ’06, who did it four times, to reach 100 strikeouts in a year.
The game marked the final athletic event in the Middle Atlantic Conference for Lycoming College in a 71-year span since 1952, as the school will move to the Landmark Conference on July 1.
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 28 7 .800 _
Baltimore 22 12 .647 5½
Toronto 21 14 .600 7
Boston 21 15 .583 7½
New York 18 17 .514 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 16 .543 _
Cleveland 16 18 .471 2½
Detroit 15 18 .455 3
Chicago 12 23 .343 7
Kansas City 9 26 .257 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 20 13 .606 _
Los Angeles 19 16 .543 2
Houston 17 17 .500 3½
Seattle 17 17 .500 3½
Oakland 8 27 .229 13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 11 .686 _
Miami 17 18 .486 7
New York 17 18 .486 7
Philadelphia 16 19 .457 8
Washington 14 20 .412 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 15 .571 _
Milwaukee 19 15 .559 ½
Chicago 17 17 .500 2½
Cincinnati 14 20 .412 5½
St. Louis 11 24 .314 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 14 .600 _
Arizona 19 15 .559 1½
San Diego 18 17 .514 3
San Francisco 15 18 .455 5
Colorado 14 21 .400 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 7, Houston 5
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Seattle 3, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4
Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8
Monday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 1
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Arizona 8, Washington 7
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings
Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 3
Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4
Washington 9, Arizona 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Colorado (Freeland 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Playoff Glance
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, New York 1
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101
Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105
Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86
Monday, May 8: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA
x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Boston 2, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115
Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87
Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102
Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT
Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 2, Golden State 1
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112
Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100
Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97
Monday, May 8: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 2, Phoenix 2
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107
Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87
Friday, May 5: Phoenix 121, Denver 114
Sunday, May 7: Phoenix 129, Denver 124
Tuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
Hockey
NHL Playoff Glance
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida 3, Toronto 0
Tuesday, May 2: Florida 4, Toronto 2
Thursday, May 4: Florida 3, Toronto 2
Sunday, May 7: Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
Wednesday, May 10: Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 12: Florida at Toronto, TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: Toronto at Florida, TBA
x-Tuesday, May 16: Florida at Toronto, TBA
Carolina 2, New Jersey 1
Wednesday, May 3: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1
Friday, May 5: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1
Sunday, May 7: New Jersey 8, Carolina 4
Tuesday, May 9: Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 11: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA
x-Saturday, May 13: Carolina at New Jersey, TBA
x-Monday, May 15: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas 1, Edmonton 1
Wednesday, May 3: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4
Saturday, May 6: Edmonton 5, Vegas 1
Monday, May 8: Vegas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10: Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 12: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: Vegas at Edmonton, TBA
x-Tuesday, May 16: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
Dallas 1, Seattle 1
Tuesday, May 2: Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT
Thursday, May 4: Dallas 4, Seattle 2
Sunday, May 7: Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9: Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11: Seattle at Dallas, TBA
x-Saturday, May 13: Dallas at Seattle, TBA
x-Monday, May 15: Seattle at Dallas, TBA
