MILTON — It seems like Warrior Run’s field hockey team has a penchant for playing in, and winning, overtime games this season.
Entering Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game against Milton, both of Warrior Run’s wins on the year have come in extra time.
That total just increased by one thanks to Paige Foura, who scored an unassisted goal with 3:26 left in overtime to give the Defenders a 2-1 victory over the Black Panthers at Milton Area High School.
“One thing about our girls this year is that we hustle until the end — we play the game until the end,” said Warrior Run coach Carrie Prill. “There’s a lot of key seniors that lead the team, and they don’t give up. They hustle and they push through.
“We’ve been down in most of our games this year, and we hang in there and come back,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Warrior Run (3-4) never trailed against Milton (0-7) on the day after taking a 1-0 lead in the second quarter before the Black Panthers tied it up in the third.
But after a relatively silent fourth period that only saw two actual shots on goal between the two teams, each squad would come out firing in overtime.
The Black Panthers had the first real scoring opportunity in the extra period, but the Defenders seemed to be zeroing in on the goal more and more as time went on.
Finally, following the fourth shot of OT by Warrior Run, Paige Foura punched in an unassisted goal with 3:26 remaining to lead the Defenders to victory.
“I just think we were all open and where we were supposed to be. In the last game we had the exact same thing where we were in overtime and we won, so I definitely expected to win again — I hoped to at least,” said Foura.
“I’m just really happy that we won. The whole team has put in a lot of effort into the season, and we’ve had new coaches for two years now and they have just been really improving our entire team — our attitude, endurance and skill.”
Prill, for one, wasn’t surprised that Foura was the player that came up with the game-winner.
“Paige has been midfield, and she has the skills to score the goals and finish when we need her. She comes in clutch,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “All of our wins have come in overtime, so it’s been really stressful, but I think our girls come together and they never get so nervous that they give up. They just do their job.”
Warrior Run took a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal by Kyia Brouse with 5:52 left in the second quarter on the team’s first shot of the period.
Milton then tied the contest 4:31 into the third quarter on an unassisted goal by Sara Dewyer.
“Oh my gosh, yes (that was big). Sara has been doing awesome and this is her first year playing. When she’s determined to get a goal — she’ll get a goal,” said Milton coach Maggie Gola.
“The girls played an awesome game. In the first half we didn’t have the intensity, and at halftime I told the girls, ‘what do we got to do?’, and they played an awesome game in the second half,” added Gola. “If we just came out like that in the first it could’ve been a whole different game.”
Warrior Run is now riding a two-game winning streak, but that mark will be put to the test when the Defenders host Midd-West at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“We are now in a two-win streak, so this is big for us,” said Prill. “We have winnable games (coming up) and games that will be really tough, so for us to win these games (Wednesday’s win) is a really big compass.”
Milton, which next plays at Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday, will face Warrior Run two more times this season, and next time around the outcome could be different.
“The girls are really upset about this loss. I think they have that hunger for winning, and these tight games make (a win) more within reach to make them more hungry for it,” said Gola. “The girls have improved from last year and they are a lot more aggressive and our fundamentals have been increasing a lot.
“We play Warrior Run two more times this year, so we’ll see what happens,” Gola added.
Warrior Run 2, Milton 1 (OT)at MiltonSecond quarter
WR-Kyia Brouse, unassisted, 5:52.
Third quarter
Milt-Sara Dewyer, unassisted, 10:29.
Overtime
WR-Paige Foura, unassisted, 3:26.
Shots: WR, 9-6; Penalty corners: WR, 16-7; Saves: WR, Hailey Carper, 5; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.