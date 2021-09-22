MIFFLINBURG – Lewisburg exploded for four second-half goals, with two of them coming from Philip Permyashkin, to take a 6-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Mifflinburg at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Carter Hoover scored in the first half for Lewisburg (6-0, 3-0 HAC-I) with 5:22 left. Alfred Romano, who assisted on Hoover’s goal, opened the second half with a goal that was scored off a Hoover assist just 3:37 in.
And in addition to Permyashkin’s two goals, Reese Dieffenderfer also found the back of the net in the second half for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5, Mifflinburg 0At MifflinburgFirst half
Lew-Carter Hoover, assist Alfred Romano, 5:22.
Second half
Lew-Romano, assist Hoover, 36:23. Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Zach Kreisher, 33:42. Lew-Permyashkin, assist Romano, 22:40. Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Eddie Monaco, :03.
Shots: Lewisburg, 8-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 9-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 1; Mifflinburg, Kanon Keister, 3.
Other area scores:
Selinsgrove 3, Central Mountain 2 Southern Columbia 7, Hughesville 2 Central Columbia 5, Montoursville 2
Girls soccer
Northumberland Chr. 2
Meadowbrook Chr. 1
MILTON – Audrey Millett scored off a Maddy Osman assist with 14:11 left in the first half, but the Lions fell to the Warriors in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup.
Emma George made two saves for Meadowbrook (5-3, 2-2 ACAA), which next plays at Juniata Christian at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Northumberland Chr. 2, Meadowbrook Chr. 1At Meadowbrook Christian SchoolFirst half
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Maddy Osman, 14:11. Norry-Samantha Hudson, assist Eden Treas, 25:19.
Second half
Norry-Savannah Yount, unassisted, 17:03.
Shots: 4-4; Corners: Meadowbrook, 8-2; Saves:
Northumberland (Caitlyn Gray), 3; Meadowbrook (Emma George), 2.
Other area score:
Nativity BVM 5, Lourdes Regional 2
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 2
Danville 1
DANVILLE – Makenna Hauger and Claire Hayes both scored in the second period to give the Wildcats the HAC-I victory over the Ironmen.
Sara Harter assisted on Hauger’s goal and Rachel Erickson had the helper on Hayes’ tally for Mifflinburg, which held convincing advantages in both shots and penalty corners against Danville.
Mifflinburg (2-5-1 overall) next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 2, Danville 1At DanvilleSecond quarter
Miff-Makenna Hauger, assist Sara Harter, 13:55. Miff-Claire Hayes, assist Rachel Erickson, 6:48.
Third quarter
Dan-Saige Sarviss, assist Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, 3:25.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 29-1; Corners: Mifflinburg, 13-3; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 0; Danville (Kaitlyn Gabel), 26.
JV score:
Mifflinburg 2-0.
Selinsgrove 4
Milton 0
MILTON – The Black Panthers fell to the Seals in the HAC-I matchup. Selinsgrove improved to 7-1 while Milton falls to 0-4.
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 0at MiltonFirst quarter
Sel-Sydney Schmouder, assist Emily Fry, :43.
Second quarter
Sel-Isa Napoli, unassisted, 8:57. Sel-Lily Deaton, assist Paige Witkop, :38.
Third quarter
Sel-Napoli, unassisted, 10:09.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 26-0; Corners: Selinsgrove, 21-0; Saves:
Selinsgrove (Riley Batdorf, Emily Gelnett, Katie Varner), 0; Milton, 22.
Golf
Lewisburg takes tri-meet
LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Green Dragons ended the regular season undefeated after they took a tri-meet against Jersey Shore and Shikellamy held at Bucknell Golf Club.
Will Gronlund paced the Green Dragons (7-0) with a 37, plus Nick Mahoney and Sean Kelly followed close behind with a 38 and 39, respectively.
Tri-Meet at Bucknell Golf Club1. Lewisburg, 154; 2. Jersey Shore, 199; 3. Shikellamy, 220.Lewisburg results: Will Gronlund, 37; Nick Mahoney, 38; Sean Kelly, 39; Zach Gose, 40. Other golfers:
Ava Markunas, 41; Collin Starr, 45.
Jersey Shore results: Cailyn Schall, 39; Jocelyn McCracken, 52; Liam McClain, 53; Hannah Heaton, 55. Other golfers:
Ryan Aldt, 56; Isabella Fleegle, 58.
Shikellamy results: Luke Fatool, 52; Keegan Bailey, 53; Lynsie Troutman, 56; Cam Lenner, 59. Other golfers:
Logan Fisher, 60; Brian Burns, 62.
Bloomsburg 190
Milton 195
MILTON – Isaiah Day shot a 40 to lead the Black Panthers, but the Panthers got a 39 from Ben Sohosky to take the HAC-II match at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Along with Day, Cade Wirnsberger shot a 48 and Wyatt Parker had a 53 for Milton.
Bloomsburg 190, Milton 195At Wynding Brook Golf CourseBloomsburg results: Ben Sohosky, 39; Ryan Scherer, 47; Dylan Kreisher, 52; Zane Smith, 52. Other golfers:
Logan Traugh, 60; Tanner Mattern, 71.
Milton results: Isaiah Day, 40; Cade Wirnsberger, 48; Wyatt Parker, 53; Quinn Keister, 54. Other golfers:
Brayden Gower, 55; Aiden Keiser, 58.
District 4 Qualifier
MILTON – The District 4 Class 2A Qualifier scheduled for today has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather and rescheduled to Monday at 3:30 p.m. at White Deer Golf Course.
Girls tennis
Danville 5
Lewisburg 0
DANVILLE – Lewisburg fell back to earth following Monday’s big win over Central Columbia as Danville shut out the Green Dragons to pick up the HAC-II victory.
Lewisburg falls to 3-7, and the Green Dragons are scheduled to play at Montoursville today at 4 p.m.
Danville 5, Lewisburg 0At DanvilleSingles
1. Mariana Arnabar, D, def. Grace Hilkert, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Sarah Bhanushali, D, def. Kaitlyn Fessler, 7-5, 6-0. 3. Cara Bohner, D, def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kyra Neimer-Mohak Kotru, D, def. Jayden Thomas-Grace Bruckhart, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Amelia Benjamin-Cula Dewald, D, def. Kassie McTammany-Sonja Johnson, 6-2, 6-2.
Milton at Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE – The HAC-I doubleheader between the Black Panthers and the Seals scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to today, but results weren’t available.
In addition, Milton’s conference match at Lewisburg on Thursday has been postponed and rescheduled to 4 p.m. Oct. 4.
