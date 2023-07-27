STATE COLLEGE – The Williamsport Crosscutters led early, lost it, and finally broke the tie in the ninth to defeat State College Spikes 6-5 Wednesday night.

The offense for the Cutters tallied 11 hits through the game including a three-hit day from Tyler Lasch, where he also collected two RBI.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.