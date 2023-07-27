STATE COLLEGE – The Williamsport Crosscutters led early, lost it, and finally broke the tie in the ninth to defeat State College Spikes 6-5 Wednesday night.
The offense for the Cutters tallied 11 hits through the game including a three-hit day from Tyler Lasch, where he also collected two RBI.
Mason Minzey had two hits and added two RBIs. Brayland Skinner collected two hits and two runs scored. Garett Wallace drove in the go-ahead RBI in the ninth which added to his 1-4 day.
Crosscutters pitcher James Reilly threw a perfect inning to start the game. Mitchell Scott followed along allowing a hit and three walks but avoiding giving up a run in his inning of work.
John Mikolaicyk threw four and two third innings where he allowed five total runs, three earned, with seven hits, six walks and three strikeouts. Kaleb Sophy threw an inning and a third where he only surrendered a hit to get his first win and improve to 1-2.
Conner Langrell collected the save as he threw an inning and gave up only a walk.
Williamsport (6-9) continues its three-game series at State College tonight at 6:35 p.m.
