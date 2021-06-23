MILTON — The PA District 13 Major Division softball game between Mifflinburg and Danville that began Monday and which was rescheduled to be completed Tuesday, was once again postponed by rain.
The matchup will now be completed at 5:30 p.m. today. Game two will be played at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and a third game, if necessary, will be 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Also postponed on Tuesday was the American Legion baseball game between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. No make-up date has been decided for the game.
Area student-athletes chosen for MAC Academic Honor Roll for Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT – Led by a program-record number of selections from three programs, a group of 143 Lycoming College student-athletes have earned a slot on the 2020-21 MAC Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
The men’s soccer program had 14 selections, besting its high-water mark of 12 set the previous two years and the men’s basketball team tied its best mark of five set in 2019-20. The softball team boasted 12 honorees, breaking its record of 11 from 2016.
Lycoming’s 143 academic honor roll selections during the 2020-21 academic year is the fourth-highest total in program history, just 11 shy of the record of 154 set in 2016-17. In all, 42 percent of the student-athletes at Lycoming qualified for the award.
Ten seniors – Allen Martin (football), Kyle Pierce (football), Emily Konopka (volleyball), Annabelle Brinkerhoff (women’s cross country), Elle Sarracco (women’s soccer), Sheila Whitman (women’s soccer), Erica Lutz (women’s basketball), Cara Zortman (women’s swimming), Meadowbrook Christian School’s Taylor Gessner (softball) and Cecilia Massey (women’s lacrosse) – wrapped up their careers a perfect 4-for-4 in MAC Academic Honor Roll selections, earning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
For just the 2020-21 season, the MAC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who earned at least a 3.20 GPA during the 2020-21 academic year. Normally, fall sports are based on fall semester grades and winter and spring sports are based on spring semester grades.
Lycoming’s other honor roll selections from the area included Mifflinburg High’s Maverick Stenger (senior, cross country), Warrior Run’s Mariah Rovenolt (sophomore, women’s cross country) and Christian Wachter (sophomore, wrestling), as well as Milton’s Samantha Marvin (senior, women’s soccer), Taylor Snyder (freshman, women’s soccer), Cody Greenaway (senior, men’s tennis), Kacee Reitz (junior, softball), Haley Seebold (freshman, women’s tennis) and her sister Hannah Seebold (freshman, women’s tennis).
