LEWISBURG – The boys and girls cross country teams from Lewisburg had little problem going undefeated in their respective meets against Midd-West, Mount Carmel and Central Mountain held Tuesday at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
Lewisburg’s boys cruised to three 15-50 wins by claiming the top seven placefinishes.
Jacob Hess won the race for the Green Dragons (9-0) in 17 minutes and 26 seconds, while Thomas Hess was second (17:42), Connor Murray was third (17:56), Bryce Ryder was fourth (17:56) and Ben Hummel was fifth (18:19.
On the girls side for Lewisburg (9-0), Alanna Jacob won the race in 21:03, plus Maggie Daly was second (21:41) and Olivia Beattie was third (21:59).
Lewisburg next runs at Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50Lewisburg 15, Mount Carmel 50Lewisburg 15, Central Mountain 50At Mount Carmel
1. Jacob Hess, L, 17:26; 2. Thomas Hess, L, 17:42; 3. Connor Murray, L, 17:56.3; 4. 4. Bryce Ryder, L, 17:56.9; 5. Ben Hummel, L, 18:19; 6. Jonah Carney, L, 18:25; 7. Liam Shabahang, L, 18:47; 8. Kris Kalbarchick, MC, 19:05; 9. Kieran Murray, L, 19:14; 10. Jonathan Hess, L, 19:21; 11. Anden Aitkins, MW, 19:24; 12. Benjamin Bailey, L, 19:36; 13. Ben Streator, CM, 20:09; 14. Caleb Gensemer, MC, 21:31; 15. Sam Wible, CM, 21:40; 17. Colby Heverly, CM, 22:14; 18. Andrew Yount, MW, 22:28; 19. Kai Ambrose, L, 23:04; 20. Ezra Zook, L, 23:14.
GirlsLewisburg 15, Midd-West 50Lewisburg 16, Central Mountain 45
1. Alanna Jacob, L, 21:03; 2. Maggie Daly, L, 21:41; 3. Olivia Beattie, L, 21:59; 4. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 22:00; 5. Jenna Binney, L, 22:06; 6. Abbey Wolfe, CM, 22:08; 7. Kyra Binney, L, 22:42; 8. Gianna Dressler, CM, 23:15; 9. Grace Evans, L, 23:35; 10. Isabelle Kim, L, 23:36; 11. Gabriella Rosenberg, L, 23:37; 12. Samantha Wakeman, L, 23:41; 13. Asha Hohmuth, L, 24:38; 14. Autumn Garman, CM, 24:41; 15. Laura Tranquillo, L, 24:44.
Milton at Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA – The Black Panthers went 2-1 in the boys meet against Shikellamy, Southern Columbia and Montoursville.
Leading Milton was a fourth-place finish by Ryan Bickhart (18:45) and a fifth-place showing from Chase Bilodeau (18:52).
On the girls side, Milton went 0-3 on the day. Emma East led the Black Panthers with an eighth-place finish in 23:09.
Milton’s next race is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Warrior Run.
BoysShikellamy 27, Milton 29Milton 15, Southern Columbia 47Milton 22, Montoursville 39At Southern Columbia
1. Weston Fry, Mont, 18:06; 2. Sam Henett, Shik, 18:13; 3. Micah Zellers, Shik, 18:21; 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 18:45; 5. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 18:52; 6. Rex Farr, Milt, 19:06; 7. Noah Hepler, Mont, 19:07; 8. Keegan Moylan, Shik, 19:28; 9. Mason Cianflone, Shik, 19:47; 10. Cameron Kantz, Milt, 20:25; 11. Jude Stewart, Milt, 20:36; 12. Chris Wright, Milt, 20:40; 15. Brad Newcomer, Milt, 21:44; 20. Zak Guffey, Milt, 24:08.
GirlsShikellamy 21, Milton 38Southern Columbia 15, Milton 21Montoursville 24, Milton 35At Southern Columbia
