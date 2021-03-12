LEWISGBURG — In four previous meetings with Lehigh this season, Bucknell’s women’s basketball team had what it took to win each of the contests — a couple of them by the slimmest of margins and another one when the Bison were trailing by 18 points in the second half.
But that magic disappeared for the No. 1-seeded Bison when they played the No. 4 Mountain Hawks for the fifth time this year in Thursday’s Patriot League semifinal game.
Bucknell posted one of its poorest shooting halves of the season in the first half against Lehigh, and the Bison never quite recovered as they fell to the Mountain Hawks, 63-54, at Sojka Pavilion.
“I’m really proud that we got here,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff, whose team didn’t get a chance to play in last year’s league semifinals when the tournament was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And this season, the Bison had to deal with a 35-day pause due to COVID that ended just prior to the start of tournament play. Because of that, the team was only able to practice five times since Jan. 29.
“Every team in the country has dealt with challenges this year, and you could’ve predicted from the beginning that we would have to get a little lucky,” said Woodruff. “And I thought the length and timing of the pause (was a concern). If you have that layoff early in the season you would have time to get back into the swing and kind of peak now and nobody would think about the pause any more, but we would just have to gut it out because we never were going to be a polished product.
“But all things considered, these kids deserve a lot of credit just to even get to this point with what they’ve dealt with,” added Bucknell’s coach.
Down five points early, a 3-pointer by Abby Kapp and then a jumper in the lane by Autumn Ceppi put Bucknell (9-1) in front 9-5 with 4:47 left in the opening period.
Lehigh (9-5) stormed back with seven unanswered points, including five from Mary Clougherty, to go up 12-9 before Clougherty hit a driving layup to end the first quarter and give the Mountain Hawks a 14-13 lead.
Bucknell’s problems shooting from the field intensified in the second period as the Bison missed their first 11 shots and turned the ball over twice to fall behind 22-14. That deficit soon grew to double digits at the half (34-22) when Lehigh’s Frannie Hottinger scored off a Bucknell turnover before Mackenzie Kramer knocked down a trey.
The Bison shot just 25 percent from the floor in the first half (8-for-32), and they were 2-for-11 from behind the arc (18.2 percent).
“I thought we had a bunch of good looks, but they didn’t go in. Shots we normally make. I don’t think there’s any debate we’re one of the best shooting teams in the conference — from the field, from three and from the free throw line. We would be hard-pressed to find a game where we shoot 50 percent from the foul line in the first half,” said Woofruff.
“Our perimeter folks were like (2-for-11) in the first half, and that is just unheard of for this group. So it was just one of those nights that you have to deal with, and I thought considering the offensive struggles to score, they worked so hard defensively and they kept themselves in the game for the most part. The game never got completely away and we got it to a couple of possessions.”
Bucknell managed to cut its deficit to five (41-36) with 2:47 left in the third period on a jumper by Ceppi. The Bison stayed within striking distance and got to within three points (47-44) less than six minutes remaining on a layup in the paint by Taylor O’Brien, but a potential game-tying three moments later by Kapp rimmed out.
That ended Bucknell’s best chance at tying the score, because in the next trip down the court for Lehigh Clougherty would nail a trey to push the Mountain Hawks’ lead back to six and the Bison wouldn’t be able to get any closer the rest of the way.
“That was certainly among the bigger sequences of the game I would think — a six-point swing,” said Woodruff.
Kapp finished with 12 points on the night, plus O’Brien (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Tessa Brugler (14 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles and Ceppi tallied 13 points to lead Bucknell. O’Brien also had four steals.
“I don’t think a lot of (the outcome of the game) has set it yet, especially being a senior. Initially, I feel so proud of our team; we have overcome so many obstacles. I think that if anyone had watched that game and didn’t know that we hadn’t played for five weeks straight wouldn’t be able to tell,” said Kapp.
We put our heads down and gotten through everything that’s been thrown at us this season, and we have been through a lot. So, overall I’m just super proud to be a part of this group. Win or lose, we stick together, and I think that’s the overall feeling of the team.”
Kapp is among one of the most successful senior groups in the history of the program. She, along with Brugler, Ceppi and Ally Johnson, have gone 55-8 in Patriot League play (including Thursday) and 83-23 overall while also going 45-8 on their home court in their careers.
“My hope is that what the seniors have done will have a lasting impact as we move forward. The wins are great, but ultimately if the things they did are not really strong or connected to the culture of the team, then they kind of just kind of go away with the players,” said Woodruff. “So we want those positive characteristics they’ve had their entire time to hopefully stay with the next group, because it’s going to be a totally different team, but we don’t want a totally different team in the inside.”
Patriot League SemifinalNo. 4 Lehigh 63, No. 1 Bucknell 54At Sojka PavilionLehigh (9-5)
Frannie Hottinger 6-14 0-2 12; Emma Grothaus 4-5 4-6 12; Mariah Sexe 0-1 0-0 0; Clair Steele 2-6 5-6 10; Megan Walker 2-7 0-1 4; Mackenzie Kramer 4-9 0-0 10; Mary Clougherty 5-10 1-2 13; Jamie Behar 1-1 0-0 2; Anna Harvey 0-1 0-0 0; Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-54 10-17 63.
Bucknell (9-1)
Tessa Brugler 6-8 2-3 14; Autumn Ceppi 6-9 1-1 13; Taylor O’Brien 5-18 2-4 12; Ally Johnson 1-9 0-0 3; Abby Kapp 3-13 3-3 12; Marly Walls 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0; Tai Johnson 0-0 0-2 0; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-59 8-13 54.
Lehigh 14 20 9 20 — 63Bucknell 13 9 14 18 — 543-point goals: Lehigh 5-20 (Clougherty 2-4, Kramer 2-7, Steele 1-3, Grothaus 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Sexe 0-1), Bucknell 4-22 (Kapp 3-12, A. Johnson 1-8, O’Brien 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lehigh 34 (Grothaus 14), Bucknell 39 (O’Brien 11). Assists: Lehigh 9 (Steele 5), Bucknell 13 (A. Johnson 5). Total fouls: Lehigh 14, Bucknell 18. Technical fouls: None.
