National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 15 10 3 2 22 44 33 Philadelphia 14 8 3 3 19 48 44 Washington 15 8 4 3 19 53 53 N.Y. Islanders 16 8 5 3 19 39 38 Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 48 51 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 31 30 N.Y. Rangers 15 5 7 3 13 36 41 Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 32 41
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 48 43 Chicago 18 9 5 4 22 52 51 Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 Carolina 14 10 3 1 21 53 40 Columbus 18 8 6 4 20 53 60 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 16 6 10 0 12 36 55 Detroit 18 4 11 3 11 35 56
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 17 10 5 2 22 55 51 Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 Arizona 16 7 6 3 17 42 45 Los Angeles 15 6 6 3 15 47 46 Anaheim 17 6 8 3 15 33 45 Minnesota 13 7 6 0 14 33 35 San Jose 15 6 7 2 14 40 54
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 18 13 3 2 28 67 48 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 63 60 Winnipeg 16 9 6 1 19 55 46 Calgary 16 8 7 1 17 45 45 Vancouver 20 8 11 1 17 62 72 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 44 78 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Washington 3, Buffalo 1 Columbus 3, Nashville 0 Toronto 7, Ottawa 3 Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, SO St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, SO Minnesota 3, Anaheim 1 New Jersey 3, Boston 2 Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m. Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 2 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 19 10 .655 — Brooklyn 19 12 .613 1 Boston 14 14 .500 4½ Toronto 14 15 .483 5 New York 14 16 .467 5½
W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Atlanta 12 16 .429 1 Miami 12 17 .414 1½ Orlando 11 18 .379 2½ Washington 9 17 .346 3
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 13 .552 — Indiana 15 14 .517 1 Chicago 12 15 .444 3 Cleveland 10 19 .345 6 Detroit 8 20 .286 7½
W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 12 12 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 12 16 .429 4½ Houston 11 17 .393 5½
W L Pct GB Utah 24 5 .828 — Portland 18 10 .643 5½ Denver 15 13 .536 8½ Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 12½ Minnesota 7 22 .241 17
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 22 8 .733 — L.A. Clippers 21 9 .700 1 Phoenix 17 10 .630 3½ Golden State 16 13 .552 5½ Sacramento 12 16 .429 9
Toronto 110, Milwaukee 96 Miami 118, Sacramento 110 Brooklyn 109, L.A. Lakers 98
Denver at Charlotte, ppd Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Houston, ppd Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, ppd Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m. Miami at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Chicago, 9 p.m. Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m. Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Doubles Semifinals Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (5), Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (6), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (2). Women’s Doubles Championship Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3. Mixed Doubles Semifinals Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-5, 5-7, 10-8.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Ohio St. 92, Penn St. 82 Vermont 80, UMBC 71 SOUTH Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 57 Belmont 63, Jacksonville St. 59 Belmont Abbey 85, Erskine 80 Campbell 76, Hampton 57 Carson-Newman 98, Mars Hill 66 E. Illinois 68, Murray St. 59 E. Kentucky 89, UT Martin 72 Gardner-Webb 77, Radford 49 King (Tenn.) 99, Lees-Mcrae 96 Longwood 70, Charleston Southern 62 SC-Upstate 65, Presbyterian 51 Tennessee St. 91, Tennessee Tech 86 Winthrop 76, High Point 70 MIDWEST Cedarville 74, Walsh 54 Cent. Oklahoma 93, Rogers St. 83 Findlay 76, Ohio Valley 60 Fort Hays St. 84, Lincoln (Mo.) 67 Illinois St. 88, Bradley 71 Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62 Lake Erie 68, Trevecca Nazarene 53 Malone 86, Tiffin 81 McKendree 77, Maryville (Mo.) 58 Michigan 71, Rutgers 64 Missouri Western 81, Washburn 77 NW Missouri St. 69, Emporia St. 62 Neb.-Kearney 74, Cent. Missouri 51 Newman 74, Northeastern St. 66 Quincy 74, William Jewell 70 Southwest Baptist 64, Lewis 63 Wichita St. 68, Houston 63 SOUTHWEST S. Nazarene 61, NW Oklahoma 54 FAR WEST BYU 80, Pacific 52 Colo.-Colo. Springs 92, Colorado Christian 67 E. Washington 90, Montana 76 Gonzaga 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 65 Loyola Marymount 68, San Francisco 63 Oregon 60, Colorado 56 Oregon St. 74, Utah 56 Portland St. 84, Idaho 64 S. Utah 88, Sacramento St. 69 San Diego 71, Santa Clara 60 San Diego St. 67, Fresno St. 53 Stanford 79, Washington 61 UCLA 74, Arizona 60 Washington St. 82, California 51 Weber St. 92, N. Arizona 59
Women’s college basketball
EAST Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 63 George Washington 59, Davidson 44 LIU 73, CCSU 63 Louisville 82, Pittsburgh 58 Seton Hall 79, Georgetown 72, OT SOUTH Alabama 77, Florida 70 Austin Peay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 40 Belmont 54, Jacksonville St. 53 Georgia Tech 62, Florida St. 48 Miami 77, Boston College 60 Murray St. 69, E. Illinois 52 NC State 66, Wake Forest 47 North Carolina 77, Clemson 64 Tennessee 75, South Carolina 67 Tennessee Tech 68, Tennessee St. 52 UT Martin 77, Morehead St. 39 VCU 63, La Salle 62, OT MIDWEST E. Kentucky 82, SE Missouri 72 Indiana 70, Michigan 65 Iowa 96, Penn St. 78 Ohio St. 100, Purdue 85 FAR WEST BYU 61, Gonzaga 56 Boise St. 87, Utah St. 69 Idaho 86, Portland St. 63 Idaho St. 69, Montana St. 59 Montana 65, E. Washington 53 N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 70 Pacific 73, Pepperdine 64 S. Utah 77, Sacramento St. 55 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, Loyola Marymount 58 San Diego 66, Portland 59
College hockey
MIDWEST Colorado College 2, Minnesota Duluth 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLBPI — Named Shawn McDonald vice president/business and legal affairs, Robert Sanzillo vice president/strategy, operations and legal affairs and promoted Zvee Geffen to director of licensing. American League BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP John Schreiber from Detroit waivers. Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 60-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced that INF Brian Dozier has retired. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Announced that INF Nate Orf has retired. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP James Paxton on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 60-day IL. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Workman on a one-year contract. Designated INF Sergio Alcantara for assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RF Tyler Naquin on a minor league contract. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed LHP Oliver Perez to a minor league contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Mark Melancon and Keone Kela on a one-year contract. Placed RHPs Mike Clevinger and Trey Wingenter on the 60-day IL. Minor League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Mauro Gozzo manager of Gastonia Honey Hunters (ALPB). Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Cayden Hatcher. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jordan Scott. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Released S Ricardo Allen and DE Allen Bailey. Waived QB Kurt Benkert. DENVER BRONCOS — Released NT Kyle Peko. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DL Joel Heath to a reserve/futures contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL David Irving to a one-year contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from the taxi squad. Loaned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Byron Froese from Stockton (AHL) loan. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Jason Cotton and RW Spencer Smallman to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Loaned C Morgan Geekie to Chicago (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C T.J. Tynan from Colorado (AHL) loan. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL) MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Cale Fleury from Laval (AHL) taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltseev and Nick Merkley from the New Jersey (AHL) taxi squad. Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvuist and Ben Street from Binghamton (AHL) taxi squad. Assigned D Connor Carrick from New Jersey (AHL) to the taxi squad. Claimed G Eric Comrie from Winnipeg waivers. PHILADELPHI FLYERS — Recalled LW Matthew Strome from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan. VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled C Patrick Brown, D Carl Dahlstrom and G Dylan Ferguson from Henderson (AHL) loan. American Hockey League AHL — Suspended D Johnathan Kovacevic for two games for an incident of cross-checking in a game against Toronto on Feb. 16. IOWA WILD — Recalled D Louie Belpedio and LWs Joseph Cramarossa and Mason Shaw from Minnesota (NHL) loan. LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock from loan to Montreal (NHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Ashton Sautner from loan to Vancouver (NHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired LW Anto Blidh. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA— Loaned LW Joseph Garreffa, RW Steenn Pasichnuk and C Kyle Topping to Allen (ECHL) and returned LW Krystof Hrabik to Allen (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Suspended and fined D Arvin Atwal from Florida for three-games and an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game with South Carolina on Feb. 13. Suspended and fined D Matt Register from Allen for one game and an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Kansa City on Feb. 15. ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed Fs Jared Bethune and Zane Franklin and D Nolan Kneen on the reserve list. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Jackson Leef and Sahwn Szdlowski from the reserve list. Placed F Zach Pochiro and D Nick Boka on the reserve list. JACKSONIVLLE ICEMEN — Placed D Jacob Panetta and F Erik Bradford on injured reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Zack Andrusiak and Fabrizio Ricci from the reserve list. Placed Fs Johno May and Alan Lyszczarczyk on the reserve list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Kevin Carr from loan to Colorado (AHL). Signed D Brandon Fehd to the active roster and placed on reserve. Activated Gs Jay Stevens from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to a standard player contract. Activated G Mitch Gillam from the commissioners exempt list and placed on injured reserve.
