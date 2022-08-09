WILLIAMSPORT – As practice get set to kick off this week, Lycoming College head football coach Mike Clark announced the addition of three new assistant coaches for the 2021-22 academic year, as Mark DeLucia (defensive backs), Eamon Morrissey (defensive line) and Brent Newton (running backs) join the team.
In addition, Dan Shoup will serve as a student assistant with the offensive line.
Fifteenth-year head coach Mike Clark '93 (offensive coordinator/offensive line) also welcomes back a corps of experienced coaches in associate head coach Steve Wiser '74 (49th year, defensive coordinator/defensive line), assistant head coach Tim Landis (10th year, quarterbacks/special teams coordinator), Greg Merchlinsky (2nd year, wide receivers), Ryan Bastian (2nd year, tight ends), Adam Gehr (2nd year, outside linebackers), Chris Kish '12 (11th year, inside linebackers), Andrew Traxler (2nd year, kickers) and Andrew Wagner '13 (4th year, offensive line).
DeLucia comes to Lycoming with 15 years of coaching experience in the MAC, as he gets set for his first year as a defensive backs coach in 2022.
DeLucia spent 2021 as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Albright College, where he mentored two all-conference players and one Academic All-MAC pick.
Before that, DeLucia moved up the ranks on the defensive coaching staff at Delaware Valley for 14 years, rising to co-defensive coordinator in 2016. Following his graduation in 2006, DeLucia became a coaching intern after graduation and served as the defensive line coach. DeLucia held the defensive line coach position during his entire time on the staff. After his promotion to coordinator, he helped 33 players earn All-MAC honors as well as mentoring two conference defensive players of the year, one D3football.com East Region Defensive Player of the Year, five all-americans, and six all-region players. The Aggies also won the MAC conference title in three of his four seasons as co-defensive coordinator
DeLucia also spent time as the co-special teams coordinator with the Aggies, and was the team's video coordinator for 11 years. He was a member of the Delaware Valley roster for the first two years of his undergraduate studies before spending the 2004 and 2005 campaigns as a student assistant, helping the Aggies win the first two of nine MAC titles during his time at the college.
The Collegeville native earned a Bachelor Science in sports management from Delaware Valley University in 2006.
Morrissey will assist the defensive line along with associate head coach Steve Wiser during the 20222 season.
He was a four-year letterwinner at Gettysburg College, where he developed into a key contributor on the line. The Essex Falls, N.J., native posted nine tackles as a senior, posting two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Bullets. A three-time member of the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll, Morrissey also earned a spot in the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society.
Morrissey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Organization and Management Studies from Gettysburg College in 2022.
After a three-year stint as an offensive lineman for the Warriors, Brent Newton will begin his first year as the team’s running backs coach in 2022.
Newton, who started all 11 games for the Warriors at right guard in 2021, helped the team to an 8-3 record and a win in the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series over Ursinus, 31-23. The Warrior offense averaged 319.3 yards per game, including grounding out 140.8 yards.
Newton appeared in 20 games with the Warriors after transferring from Millersville University, also appearing in nine games in 2019.
The Middletown native is completing his degree requirements as a history major.
Shoup, who developed into a starting left tackle for the Warriors by his senior year, will also step onto the staff in 2022 as a student assistant with the offensive line.
Shoup started all 11 games at left tackle in 2021, helping the team to an 8-3 record and a win in the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series over Ursinus, 31-23. The Warrior offense averaged 319.3 yards per game, including grounding out 140.8 yards.
He appeared in 14 career games during his career.
The West Chester native is completing his degree requirements as a history major with a secondary education certification.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they host Susquehanna at 1 p.m., at David Person Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.