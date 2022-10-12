WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College tennis players, senior Nathan Redell and sophomore Rei Saar, were both named MAC Freedom Players of the Week on Tuesday.
Redell posted a 3-1 record in the final weekend of the fall portion of the season. On Oct. 7, Redell notched a, 6-4, 6-2, victory over Penn College’s Paul Langbein in the No. 1 singles position. The following day, Redell posted another victory in the No. 1 singles spot, defeating Arpit Gainder of Albright College, 6-3, 6-3.
Paired with teammate junior Luke Leach in the No. 1 doubles spot, Redell and Leach defeated Albright’s Clay Lewandoski and Kobe Serpa, 8-4.
Saar, who posted a perfect 6-0 record in the final week of the fall season, helped the Warriors to a 2-1 record over the week, starting with a 5-4 win over Penn State Altoona on Oct. 5. Saar beat Lydia Um in at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1. Paired with first-year Emma Kelchner, the No. 2 doubles pairing downed Lydia Irvin and Um, 8-2.
On Oct. 7, in a 9-0 sweep of Penn College, Saar defeated Georgia Macensky, 6-3, 6-0 and Saar and Kelchner also notched an 8-1, doubles win over Macensky and Hannah Burnett.
Against Albright College on Oct. 8, Saar defeated Alizabeth Zarnofsky, 6-3, 7-6. Picking up their third victory of the week, Saar and Kelchner defeated Macie Littleton and Lauren China, 8-2.
Saar’s victory over Zarofsky made her the 11th player in program history to reach 25 career singles wins as she finished the fall season with a perfect 7-0 dual meet record.
Bloomsburg women's soccer ranked 22nd In national poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Bloomsburg University women's soccer team is ranked as the No. 22 team in the nation according to the latest United Soccer Coaches National Poll that was released Tuesday afternoon.
Since the beginning of the season, the Huskies (10-3, 8-3 PSAC East) have been receiving votes in the national poll and the squad climbed back into the Top 25 rankings after securing two shutout victories over Mansfield and Shepherd last week.
On Wednesday, the women's soccer team posted a 2-0 victory over Mansfield thanks to goals by Nicole Varano (Mount Carmel) and Alivia Gallardo. Then against Shepherd on Saturday, Bloomsburg cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory after receiving first-half goals by Varano, Lauren Bull, Chloe Carns.
Varano, who was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Athlete of the Week on Monday, is the team's leading scorer with eight goals. Varano's eight goals are tied for the most in the PSAC, and the graduate forward leads the league in game-winning goals with five. Her five game-winning goals are also tied for the fourth most in the nation.
The two shutout victories last week gives Bloomsburg a total of nine on the season, which ranks tied for the third most in all of Division II women's soccer. Goalkeeper Riley Spingler has recorded seven of those shutouts, and the senior ranks second in the PSAC with her goals against average (.471) and third in the league with her .870 save percentage.
Paige Harris (Danville) is in a four-way tie as the league leader in assists with five, and the senior forward is second on the team in goals with two.
This season, the Huskies have received goals from 10 different players.
Bloomsburg also jumped to the No. 3 team in the Atlantic Region in the latest regional poll, which was released Tuesday.
