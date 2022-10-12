WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College tennis players, senior Nathan Redell and sophomore Rei Saar, were both named MAC Freedom Players of the Week on Tuesday.

Redell posted a 3-1 record in the final weekend of the fall portion of the season. On Oct. 7, Redell notched a, 6-4, 6-2, victory over Penn College’s Paul Langbein in the No. 1 singles position. The following day, Redell posted another victory in the No. 1 singles spot, defeating Arpit Gainder of Albright College, 6-3, 6-3.

