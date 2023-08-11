WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters committed seven errors Thursday in their 13-5 loss to State College, in a game shortened due to fog at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Matt Garcia had one of the few bright spots for the Crosscutters, belting a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his first of the season. It was the catcher’s second hit of the season, playing in his 11th game.
Freddy Rojas Jr. picked up three hits, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. All three hit were singles and it was his second three-hit game of the season.
Brayland Skinner finished then night 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI, as the center fielder extended his hit streak to 14-straight games. That is tied for the longest streak in the MLB Draft League this season.
Zac Shoemaker (2-3) took the loss, allowing five runs, one earned, on three hits in two innings of work. Shoemaker left after completing his warmup tosses before the third inning.
Jose Gonzalez went 0-for-3, ending his 21-game on base streak, which was the longest in the MLB Draft League this season.
Williamsport (12-15 second half) next hosts the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35 p.m. tonight. It is Potato Capers Friday.
