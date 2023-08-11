WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters committed seven errors Thursday in their 13-5 loss to State College, in a game shortened due to fog at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Matt Garcia had one of the few bright spots for the Crosscutters, belting a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his first of the season. It was the catcher’s second hit of the season, playing in his 11th game.

