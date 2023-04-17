UNIVERSITY PARK — On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley, the Penn State football team took to the field in Beaver Stadium for its annual Blue-White Game. The Blue team took down the White team, 10-0, to conclude the spring practice calendar for the squad.

Quarterback Drew Allar threw for 202 yards and a score for Blue, and linebacker Tony Rojas led the White squad with nine total tackles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.