UNIVERSITY PARK — On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley, the Penn State football team took to the field in Beaver Stadium for its annual Blue-White Game. The Blue team took down the White team, 10-0, to conclude the spring practice calendar for the squad.
Quarterback Drew Allar threw for 202 yards and a score for Blue, and linebacker Tony Rojas led the White squad with nine total tackles.
Two – Sacks for Dennis-Sutton
Dani Dennis-Sutton led the game with two sacks. The sophomore defensive end was a force for the White squad, recording three solo tackles in the game, including two sacks and a quarterback hurry.
Four – Solo tackles for Robinson
Freshman Ta’Mere Robinson was second on the White team defense with four solo tackles in the game. Fellow newcomer Tony Rojas, who appears later on this list, finished with six. The freshman linebackers really came to play for the Nittany Lions this afternoon and kept the Blue team scoring to a minimum despite Drew Allar’s 200+ yards in the air.
Four – Pass Breakups for Blue
Abdul Carter, D’Von Ellies, Johnny Dixon, and Daequan Hardy each batted down a pass for the Blue squad. The Blue team secondary limited the White squad to just 56 total passing yards in the game.
Eight – Big (15+ yard) Passing Plays for Blue
Sophomore quarterback Allar went 19-30 for 202 yards in the air, including eight 15-plus-yard passing plays. His 28-yard strike to Omari Evans was the only touchdown of the contest. Allar completed a 15-plus-yard pass in every quarter of the ballgame as well, with Kaden Saunders on the receiving end of three of those big passes. Redshirt freshman Beau Pribula’s got in on the action as well, throwing a 22-yard pass to Evans himself.
Nine – Total Tackles for Rojas
Rojas, another freshman linebacker, led the game with nine total tackles for the White team. He was flying all around the field, with one pass breakup and a half-tackle for loss as well.
28 – Yard touchdown from Allar to Evans
The longest offensive play of the game was the only touchdown of the contest as well, coming in the first quarter. Allar found Evans for a 28-yard score to put the blue team up early, a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
62 – Yard punt for Thompson
Senior punter Riley Thompson bombed a 62-yard punt on the first drive of the game for the Blue squad. The FAU transfer made his only attempt of the day count, going for over 50 yards with one boot.
80 – Receiving Yards for Evans
Evans, a sophomore wide receiver, topped both squads with 80 yards in the air for team Blue. He hauled in five of his seven targets for 80 yards and the only touchdown of the game.
107 – Passing Yards for Blue in the Second Quarter
Allar and Pribula led the Blue squad to over 100 yards in the air in the second quarter of the game. In just 11 minutes, the two quarterbacks completed eight-of-12 passes for 107 yards.
202 – Passing Yards for Allar
The second-year signal caller led the Blue offense all day long, completing 63 percent of his passes on the day. He threw for the only touchdown of the day, capping off a solid outing in his final action this spring.
63,000 – Fans in Attendance
Despite early rain, an estimated 63,000 fans showed out to support the Nittany Lions at their annual spring game. The clouds dissipated towards the end of the game and the Penn State faithful were treated to a sunny conclusion to the 2023 Blue-White Game.
