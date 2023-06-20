LAURELTON — Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410 baseball split a pair of games against Williamsport Post 1 on Monday at Field of Dreams.
First, the two teams completed a game they began on June 9, which Mifflinburg won 2-0.
Zach Kurtz struck out 15 and allowed just two hits to get the win for Post 410.
Mifflinburg scored twice in the fifth on its only two hits of the game to take the six-inning contest.
Zeb Hufnagle began the fifth with a single. Kurtz followed with a walk before Nate Chambers hit an RBI single to give Post 410 its first lead.
Jack Whittaker later hit a sacrifice fly to plate Kurtz with a little insurance.
In game two, Williamsport’s offense woke up to take a 9-2 victory.
Post 1 scored three runs in the fourth to break the game open before putting it away with a five-run sixth.
Mifflinburg (3-2) scored single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Dakota Brodzina batted 2-for-3 to lead Post 410. In the fifth he scored on Zeb Hufnagle’s fielder’s choice before he doubled in Liam Church for a run in the sixth.
Church also walked twice for Mifflinburg, which got single hits from Tanner Zimmerman (1-for-3, walk), Lucas Whittaker (1-for-4), Kurtz (1-for-3), and Chambers (1-for-3).
Jersey Shore 5, Montandon 4JERSEY SHORE – A two-run single by Kaiser Kistner in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Jersey Shore Post 36 a comeback victory over Montandon Post 841.
Trailing 2-0 after four innings of play, Montandon (1-7) went ahead by a run in the sixth.
Austin Gainer drew a one-out walk before Luke Goodwin followed with a two-out RBI double to center.
Cohen Hoover and John Hoffman then hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Post 841 a 3-2 lead.
Jersey Shore tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on Owen Berry’s solo home run.
Montandon would break the tie in the top of the eighth with Blaik Hadcock’s RBI single, but Post 36 had the final say when the team scored the winning run with two outs.
Hoffman finished the game 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI to lead the way for Post 841.
Montandon next hosts Berwick at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Jersey Shore 5, Montandon 4
At Jersey Shore
Montandon 000 003 01 – 4-6-2
Jersey Shore 001 101 02 – 5-11-1
Aidan Keiser, Max Pfirman (4) and Isaiah Day, Keiser (4). Chaise Sheiff, Houser (6), Kistner (6), Berry (8) and Carlin.
WP: Berry. LP: Pfirman.
Top Montandon hitters: Keiser, 1-for-4; Austin Gainer, 2 walks, run scored; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-4, RBI, run; John Hoffman, 2-for-2, 2 walks, RBI; Gehrig Baker, run; Blaik Hadcock, 1-for-4, RBI.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: DePasqua, walk, 2 runs scored; Berry, 2-for-4, HR (6th, solo), walk, 2 runs, RBI; Kistner, 3-for-4, walk, 3 RBI; Probst, 1-for-3, walk, run; Donneker, 2-for-4, RBI; Lusk, 1-for-3, walk; Carlin, 1-for-4; Joselyn, 1-for-3.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
