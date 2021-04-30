Women’s tennis
Misericordia 8, Lycoming 1
Freshmen Emily Wolfgang and Haley Seebold, the latter a graduate of Milton Area High School, combined to post a win at No. 2 doubles to lead the Warriors. Wolfgang and Seebold posted an 8-6 win over May Lyn Ettinger and Megan Rembish to improve to 3-2 while playing together.
Records:
Misericordia is 4-2, 3-1 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 1-8, 1-5.
Men's tennisLycoming 6, Misericordia 3
Sophomore Frank Summerson gutted out a superset tiebreaker win to help the Warriors sweep the contested singles matches to win the MAC Freedom match. Summerson capped the match with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 11-9 win over Payton Argot at No. 5 singles. Sophomore Nate Redell posted a 6-3, 6-0 win over Zack Hemond at No. 1 and senior Cody Greenaway, a Milton Area High School grad, added a 6-1, 6-1 win over Matt McCaffery at No. 2.
Records:
Lycoming is 2-6, 1-4 MAC Freedom. Misericordia is 0-6, 0-4.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 13 .480 _ Philadelphia 12 13 .480 _ New York 9 10 .474 _ Miami 11 13 .458 ½ Washington 9 12 .429 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 15 10 .600 _ St. Louis 13 12 .520 2 Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2½ Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3½ Chicago 11 14 .440 4
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 16 9 .640 _ Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½ San Diego 14 12 .538 2½ Arizona 13 12 .520 3 Colorado 9 16 .360 7
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3 Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Gant 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-1), 6:35 p.m. Miami (López 0-2) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-1) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 3-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 16 10 .615 _ Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 3 Toronto 11 12 .478 3½ Baltimore 11 14 .440 4½ New York 11 14 .440 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ Chicago 14 10 .583 1½ Cleveland 11 12 .478 4 Minnesota 8 15 .348 7 Detroi t 8 18 .308 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 16 10 .615 _ Seattle 14 12 .538 2 Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2½ Houston 13 12 .520 2½ Texas 11 15 .423 5
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings Seattle 1, Houston 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Texas 4, Boston 1
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at Texas (Arihara 2-2), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Means 2-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Brooklyn 43 20 .683 — x-Philadelphia 41 21 .661 1½ New York 35 28 .556 8 Boston 33 30 .524 10 Toronto 26 37 .413 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 34 29 .540 — Miami 33 30 .524 1 Charlotte 30 32 .484 3½ Washington 28 34 .452 5½ Orlando 19 43 .306 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 38 24 .613 — Indiana 29 33 .468 9 Chicago 26 36 .419 12 Cleveland 21 41 .339 17 Detroit 19 44 .302 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 35 27 .565 — Memphis 31 30 .508 3½ San Antonio 31 30 .508 3½ New Orleans 28 35 .444 7½ Houston 16 47 .254 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Utah 45 17 .726 — Denver 42 21 .667 3½ Portland 34 28 .548 11 Oklahoma City 21 42 .333 24½ Minnesota 20 44 .313 26
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 44 18 .710 — L.A. Clippers 43 21 .672 2 L.A. Lakers 36 26 .581 8 Golden State 31 32 .492 13½ Sacramento 25 37 .403 19 x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn 130, Indiana 113 Dallas 115, Detroit 105 Houston 143, Milwaukee 136 Minnesota 126, Golden State 114 Denver 121, Toronto 111 New Orleans 109, Oklahoma City 95
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m. Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Golden State at Houston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m. Miami at Cleveland, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m. New York at Houston, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 50 32 13 5 69 175 149 x-Pittsburgh 51 33 15 3 69 175 142 N.Y. Islanders 50 30 15 5 65 140 114 Boston 49 29 14 6 64 144 121 N.Y. Rangers 51 26 19 6 58 167 136 Philadelphia 50 22 21 7 51 143 182 New Jersey 50 16 27 7 39 132 177 Buffalo 51 13 31 7 33 124 179
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 50 33 10 7 73 164 120 x-Florida 52 33 14 5 71 170 144 x-Tampa Bay 50 34 14 2 70 170 129 Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146 Dallas 50 21 17 12 54 140 132 Chicago 50 22 22 6 50 142 162 Detroit 52 17 26 9 43 116 162 Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105 x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117 x-Minnesota 49 31 14 4 66 158 132 St. Louis 48 23 19 6 52 144 150 Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160 San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169 Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140 Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 50 32 13 5 69 167 132 Edmonton 48 29 17 2 60 154 130 Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138 Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140 Calgary 49 22 24 3 47 131 140 Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174 Vancouver 44 19 22 3 41 118 142 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 0 Carolina 3, Detroit 1 N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 3 Boston 5, Buffalo 2 Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT Toronto 4, Vancouver 1 Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT St. Louis 5, Minnesota 4, OT Calgary 3, Edmonton 1
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
