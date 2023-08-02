UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State junior offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu was selected to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday, while sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter, junior cornerback Kalen King and junior Chop Robinson were all named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.
The Outland Trophy is given to the best interior lineman, offensive or defensive, in college football.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club, recognizes the best defensive player in college football.
Penn State is tied for the most representatives from one school on the Nagurski Trophy watch list. Penn State’s three selections are tied with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State.
Fashanu (6-6, 319) was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American in 2022 and recognized as a third-team All-American by Phil Steele. He also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and third-team by the media.
According to Coaches by the Numbers, Fashanu allowed zero sacks and only 10 pressures on 281 pass blocking snaps last season. He also helped Penn State top the 400-total yard mark in five of his starts in 2022, including 477 at Auburn and 482 against Ohio State.
Carter (6-3, 250), who was also named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, appeared in 13 games, making six starts, in 2022. He earned All-Big Ten second team honors from the media and third team honors from the coaches, and Carter also claimed a spot on the ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus, On3 and 247Sports’ True Freshman All-American Teams.
Last year Carter tallied 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He is one of two Penn State freshmen to record 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season, joining defensive ends coach Deion Barnes.
Carter finished fourth in the Big Ten in sacks (6.5), tied sixth in forced fumbles (2) and tied 11th in tackles for loss, but he led Big Ten freshmen in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles (2).
King (5-11, 191), a fellow player named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, has appeared in 26 career games, making 14 starts. King was a second-team Al-American selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation in 2022, and he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media.
Last season King collected 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2022. He led the Big Ten in passes defended (21) and pass breakups (18), finishing third in the nation in both, plus King tied for eighth in the Big Ten in interceptions (3).
King also helped Penn State to a nation-best 85 pass breakups, and he held opponents to a 40% completion percentage (23-of-57) and a 26.2 passer rating when targeted.
Robinson (6-3, 250) has appeared in 25 games, making one start. He was selected honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media in 2022 as well as to the Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten second team.
According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson was the highest-rated edge rusher in the nation in 2022. He posted 26 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries.
Robinson finished tied for seventh in the Big Ten in sacks (5.5) and tied for 15th in tackles for loss (10).
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.
The five finalists for the Nagurski Trophy and three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be named in November. Both winners will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 10, 2024.
The three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be named in November.
