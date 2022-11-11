Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118
Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224
N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176
New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158
Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178
Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185
Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189
L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132
Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157
Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250
New Orleans 3 6 0 .333 212 227
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216
Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188
Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147
L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173
Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241
___
Thursday's Game
Carolina 25, Atlanta 15
Sunday's Games
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday's Game
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 3 .727 —
Toronto 7 5 .583 1½
New York 5 6 .455 3
Brooklyn 5 7 .417 3½
Philadelphia 5 7 .417 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 4 .667 —
Washington 6 6 .500 2
Miami 5 7 .417 3
Orlando 3 9 .250 5
Charlotte 3 10 .231 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 1 .909 —
Cleveland 8 3 .727 2
Chicago 6 7 .462 5
Indiana 5 6 .455 5
Detroit 3 9 .250 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 4 .667 —
Dallas 6 5 .545 1½
New Orleans 6 6 .500 2
San Antonio 5 7 .417 3
Houston 2 10 .167 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 10 3 .769 —
Portland 9 3 .750 ½
Denver 8 3 .727 1
Minnesota 5 7 .417 4½
Oklahoma City 4 7 .364 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727 —
L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583 1½
Sacramento 4 6 .400 3½
Golden State 4 7 .364 4
L.A. Lakers 2 9 .182 6
___
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 94, Dallas 87
Portland 105, Charlotte 95
Denver 122, Indiana 119
Utah 125, Atlanta 119
Brooklyn 112, New York 85
Boston 128, Detroit 112
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122, OT
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132, 2OT
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Thursday's Games
Washington 113, Dallas 105
Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 95
Miami 117, Charlotte 112, OT
Portland 106, New Orleans 95
Friday's Games
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 14 12 2 0 24 57 32
Florida 14 8 5 1 17 46 42
Toronto 14 7 4 3 17 40 38
Detroit 14 7 4 3 17 41 46
Tampa Bay 13 7 5 1 15 42 41
Montreal 14 7 6 1 15 42 44
Buffalo 14 7 7 0 14 54 49
Ottawa 13 4 8 1 9 45 48
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 14 11 3 0 22 51 36
Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 46 39
N.Y. Islanders 15 9 6 0 18 49 38
N.Y. Rangers 15 7 5 3 17 47 45
Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 35 34
Washington 15 6 7 2 14 41 46
Pittsburgh 13 5 6 2 12 46 45
Columbus 13 4 9 0 8 35 57
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 12 8 3 1 17 38 28
Dallas 13 8 4 1 17 47 32
Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 45 34
Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 37 46
Minnesota 13 6 6 1 13 39 42
Chicago 13 5 5 3 13 36 42
Nashville 14 5 8 1 11 38 50
St. Louis 12 4 8 0 8 28 46
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 15 13 2 0 26 57 34
Los Angeles 16 9 6 1 19 53 55
Seattle 14 8 4 2 18 50 41
Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 55 56
Calgary 13 5 6 2 12 38 43
Vancouver 14 4 7 3 11 49 58
Anaheim 14 4 9 1 9 40 65
San Jose 15 3 9 3 9 39 54
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Florida 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 8, Detroit 2
Carolina 7, Edmonton 2
Boston 3, Calgary 1
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Vegas 7, Buffalo 4
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
St. Louis 5, San Jose 3
Colorado 5, Nashville 3
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 11 8 1 1 1 18 30 24
Bridgeport 10 7 2 1 0 15 40 30
WB/Scranton 9 6 2 1 0 13 24 17
Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 24 21
Charlotte 9 5 2 1 1 12 24 25
Springfield 11 5 4 0 2 12 34 31
Hartford 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 31
Lehigh Valley 9 3 5 1 0 7 22 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 28
Rochester 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 34
Cleveland 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 41
Belleville 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 41
Utica 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 20
Syracuse 11 2 6 1 2 7 35 43
Laval 11 2 6 3 0 7 34 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 31
Manitoba 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 23
Texas 12 5 4 2 1 13 36 33
Grand Rapids 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 46
Rockford 9 4 4 0 1 9 34 35
Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
Iowa 9 3 3 1 2 9 28 31
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 10 7 2 0 1 15 36 25
Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21
Colorado 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 32
Bakersfield 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Abbotsford 9 5 3 0 1 11 30 32
San Jose 10 5 4 0 1 11 25 32
Coachella Valley 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 29
Calgary 10 5 5 0 0 10 37 33
San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 34 38
Henderson 12 2 10 0 0 4 26 43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 5, Grand Rapids 2
Hartford 2, Springfield 1
Rochester 3, Syracuse 1
Colorado 2, Texas 1
Thursday's Games
Abbotsford 2, Henderson 1
San Jose 4, Ontario 3
Friday's Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.