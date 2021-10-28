BENTON — Number 12-seeded Meadowbrook Christian fell to No. 5 Benton, 7-0, in the first round of the District 4 Class A playoffs. Meadowbrook ends its season with a 6-8 mark, while Benton (13-5) moves on to face No. 13 East Juniata on Saturday.
Clifford named a finalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy
UNIVERSITY PARK – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been selected as one of 13 finalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Clifford will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. He was selected from an impressive list of 176 semifinalists nationwide from among all NCAA divisions and the NAIA.
Clifford will all travel to the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where one of 13 finalists will be named the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. The event will take place at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas and will be streamed live, with specific broadcast information to be announced at a later date.
The quarterback is Penn State’s 19th all-time member of the Scholar-Athlete Class and the first since Trace McSorley in 2018. John Urschel won the Campbell Trophy in 2013.
Clifford is in his third season as Penn State’s starting signal caller, having played in 31 career games, making 26 starts. Clifford began the 2021 season on the watch lists for the Manning Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl and Wuerffel Trophy, and he is one of 25 quarterbacks being considered for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The quarterback, who owns a 3.45 cumulative GPA, graduated with a degree in public relations in December 2020 and is pursuing a second degree in journalism.
Warriors sixth in MAC Freedom women’s basketball poll
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College women’s basketball team was predicted to finish sixth in the MAC Freedom coaches’ preseason poll, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
DeSales was the unanimous favorite to repeat as the conference champions, while Stevens (51), Misericordia (46), Arcadia (44) and Delaware Valley (32) rounded out the top half of the poll. King’s (29), Wilkes (17) and FDU-Florham (10) rounded out the poll.
The Warriors return 10 letterwinners from the 2020-21 season when the team posted a 2-4 record in an abbreviated season due to COVID-19. That includes four starters in guards junior Emily Zoscin (7.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg), senior Allison Wagner (7.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg) and sophomore Allison Butler (5.2 ppg) and junior forward Kenzie Reed (5.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
The Warriors open the 2021-22 season with a trip to Randolph-Macon on Sunday, Nov. 7, for a 12 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.