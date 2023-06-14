SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — With its 2023 Australia Region Championship title, Hills Little League from Sydney, New South Wales, has earned direct entry into the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series after a close championship game.
The 3-2 victory over Brisbane North Region Little League came after a solid run through the Region tournament. Despite an early loss to the Eastern Phantoms Region in tournament pool play, Hills L.L. went 5-for-5 to finish out the tournament, outscoring its opponents 44 to 13.
This will be third time Hills L.L. makes the trek to Williamsport, with the most recent in 2017. But it was the league’s performance in the 2016 LLBWS that is bookmarked as Australia’s most successful trip since the country gained direct entry in 2013. Hills L.L. secured two wins by taking down teams from the Europe and Africa Region and Caribbean Region, before being knocked out of the elimination bracket by the Mexico Region team.
With the first-round matchups of the 2023 LLBWS announced on June 6, in coordination with the anniversary of the first-ever Little League game played in 1939, Hills L.L. will face off against the representative from the Caribbean Region. The two teams will take to the field at Volunteer Stadium in Game 5 on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m.
Australia is one of the few nations with an automatic bid into all four Little League Baseball tournaments, with their most recent direct entry into the Little League Intermediate (50/70) Baseball Division World Series starting in 2018.
Jets add former Packers safety Adrian Amos on 1-year deal
The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Amos gives the Jets’ secondary more veteran experience and becomes the latest former Packers player to head to New York, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The deal is reportedly worth as much as $4 million.
Amos gives New York seven former Packers who played with Rodgers in Green Bay. That list also includes backup quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey.
Amos played the past four seasons with the Packers after spending his first four in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He has started every game the past five seasons with 122 starts in his eight-year career since being selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Penn State.
