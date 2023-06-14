SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — With its 2023 Australia Region Championship title, Hills Little League from Sydney, New South Wales, has earned direct entry into the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series after a close championship game.

The 3-2 victory over Brisbane North Region Little League came after a solid run through the Region tournament. Despite an early loss to the Eastern Phantoms Region in tournament pool play, Hills L.L. went 5-for-5 to finish out the tournament, outscoring its opponents 44 to 13.

