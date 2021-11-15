College wrestling
No. 2 Penn State 47, Sacred Heart 3
Saturday at Manheim
125: Baylor Shunk PSU tech fall Kyle Randall SHU, 18-0 (TF; 4:15) 133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Anthony Petrillo SHU, WBF (3:40) 141: No. 2 Nick Lee PSU pinned Jordan Carlucci SHU, WBF (0:54) 149: Beau Bartlett PSU maj. Dec. Shaun Williams SHU, 12-3 157: Nick Palumbo SHU dec. Joey Blumer PSU, 8-3 165: Creighton Edsell PSU maj. Dec. Scotty Jarosz SHU, 11-3 174: No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU pinned Alex Marciniak SHU, WBF (2:12) 184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks PSU tech fall Joe Accousti SHU, 23-8 (TF; 7:00) 197: No. 4 Max Dean PSU tech fall Dante Del Bonis SHU, 18-0 (TF; 3:00) 285: No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Mark Blokh, WBF (3:57)
No. 2 Penn State 32, Oregon State 7
Saturday at Manheim
125: Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Baylor Shunk PSU, 16-9 133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. Jason Shaner ORST, 8-3 141: No. 2 Nick Lee PSU dec. No. 10 Grant Willits ORST, 11-4 149: Beau Bartlett PSU dec. No. 24 Cory Crooks ORST, 1-0 157: No. 15 Hunter Willits ORST maj. Dec. Joey Blumer PSU, 19-6 165: Creighton Edsell PSU dec. Matthew Olguin ORST, 7-3 174: No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU 17-2 tech fall Mateo Olmos ORST, 17-2 (TF; 4:49) 184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks PSU pinned Jackson McKinney ORST, WBF (1:03) 197: No. 4 Max Dean PSU maj. Dec. J.J. Dixon ORST, 16-3 285: No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall #24 Gary Traub ORST, 16-0 (TF; 5:58) Records: Penn State (2-0, 0-0 B1G); Oregon State (1-2) Up Next for Penn State: Home vs. Army West Point, Thursday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m. – Rec Hall
Women’s basketball
Glenville State 81, Bloomsburg 79 Franklin & Marshall 73, Lycoming 59 Haverford 55, Lycoming 39
Men’s basketball
Lycoming 75, University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg 64 McDaniel 73, Lycoming 62
Women’s soccerPSAC Championship
Bloomsburg won its first PSAC Chamionship in four seasons with a 1-0 win over Millersville Sunday. Bloom is 15-4-2 while Millersville ended its season at 9-8-4. Bloomsburg advances to the NCAA Tournament, and will find out its destination and opponent tonight.
PSAC Semifinal
Bloomsburg 2, Mercyhurst 0
NCAA Division I TournamentRutgers 2, Bucknell 0Sunday at Rutgers
Fifth-ranked and top-seeded Rutgers scored once in each half to defeat Bucknell 2-0 Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The Patriot League champions saw their season come to an end with an 11-8-3 record after a fifth NCAA appearance.
College football
EAST Albany (NY) 41, Morgan St. 14 Alfred St. 37, Dean 15 Allegheny 42, Oberlin 38 American International 14, Pace 7 Anna Maria 31, SUNY Maritime 7 Army 63, Bucknell 10 Bates 27, Hamilton 21 Bentley 48, Assumption 23 Bridgewater (Mass.) 35, Mass. Maritime 7 Brockport 38, Alfred 0 Bryant 52, LIU Brooklyn 7 California (Pa.) 24, Bloomsburg 9 Carnegie Mellon 24, Case Western 6 Castleton 31, Gallaudet 30 Charleston (WV) 38, W. Virginia St. 13 Colby 21, Bowdoin 10 Colgate 20, Lafayette 13 Columbia 23, Brown 17 Concord 28, UNC-Pembroke 25 Dartmouth 41, Cornell 7 Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 26 Delaware Valley 27, Widener 0 Dickinson 27, Ursinus 20 Duquesne 31, CCSU 27 Edinboro 42, Millersville 21 Elon 37, Towson 14 Endicott 37, Nichols 3 Framingham St. 40, Worcester St. 21 Franklin & Marshall 42, Gettysburg 14 Frostburg St. 56, West Liberty 3 Gannon 13, East Stroudsburg 10 Glenville St. 43, WV Wesleyan 13 Grove City 56, Thiel 0 Hartwick 14, Morrisville St. 7 Harvard 23, Penn 7 Hobart 31, Rochester 0 Holy Cross 52, Fordham 24 Houston 37, Temple 8 Indiana (Pa.) 31, West Chester 24 Ithaca 28, Cortland 27 Johns Hopkins 48, McDaniel 7 Kean 15, Montclair St. 7 Kings (Pa.) 34, Wilkes 7 Lebanon Valley 25, Albright 2 Lehigh 23, Georgetown 9 Lycoming 48, Alvernia 0 MIT 38, WPI 10 Maine 35, Umass 10 Mass.-Dartmouth 28, Plymouth St. 7 Merchant Marine 49, Coast Guard 14 Michigan 21, Penn St. 17 Monmouth (NJ) 44, Robert Morris 7 Muhlenberg 55, Moravian 0 NC Central 45, Howard 27 New England 55, Curry 43 New Haven 34, Franklin Pierce 20 Princeton 35, Yale 20 RPI 19, Union (NY) 17 Rhode Island 28, New Hampshire 3 Sacred Heart 27, Wagner 0 Salisbury 38, William Paterson 7 Seton Hill 59, Lock Haven 7 Shippensburg 17, Mercyhurst 13 Springfield 28, Catholic 14 St. Francis (Pa.) 22, Merrimack 6 St. Lawrence 41, Buffalo St. 6 St. Vincent 52, Bethany (WV) 7 Stevenson 52, FDU-Florham 33 Stonehill 42, S. Connecticut 6 Susquehanna 65, Juniata 0 Trinity (Conn.) 14, Wesleyan (Conn.) 7 Tufts 34, Middlebury 27 UAB 21, Marshall 14 Utica 35, St. John Fisher 14 Villanova 33, Stony Brook 14 W. New England 35, Husson 10 Washington & Jefferson 55, Waynesburg 0 Westfield St. 38, Fitchburg St. 20 Westminster (Pa.) 31, Geneva 6 Williams 24, Amherst 19 SOUTH Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3 Alcorn St. 31, Prairie View 29 Appalachian St. 31, South Alabama 7 Arkansas 16, LSU 13 Arkansas St. 27, Louisiana-Monroe 24 Ashland 17, Kentucky Wesleyan 0 Austin Peay 36, Tennessee St. 7 Barton 36, Virginia-Wise 24 Bethune-Cookman 31, Grambling St. 14 Birmingham Southern 49, Millsaps 7 Boston College 41, Georgia Tech 30 Brevard 40, Averett 3 Bridgewater (Va.) 43, Guilford 0 Centre 49, Berry 27 Charleston Southern 32, Gardner-Webb 24, 2OT Clemson 44, Uconn 7 ETSU 56, W. Carolina 35 East Carolina 30, Memphis 29, OT Emory & Henry 41, Ferrum 23 Florida 70, Samford 52 Florida St. 31, Miami 28 Furman 37, VMI 31 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 Georgia St. 42, Coastal Carolina 40 Hampton 28, Campbell 21 Hendrix 56, Sewanee 10 Huntingdon 55, Lagrange 9 Incarnate Word 27, Nicholls 23 Jackson St. 21, Southern U. 17 James Madison 32, William & Mary 22 Kennesaw St. 28, North Alabama 24 Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17 Kentucky St. 41, Erskine 17 Lenoir-Rhyne 56, Catawba 3 Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32 Louisiana-Lafayette 35, Troy 21 Louisville 41, Syracuse 3 MVSU 44, Alabama St. 31 Marist 57, Presbyterian 32 Maryville (Tenn.) 49, Greensboro 14 Mercer 10, Chattanooga 6 Methodist 38, NC Wesleyan 7 Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 10 Mississippi 29, Texas A&M 19 Mississippi College 28, West Alabama 24 Mississippi St. 43, Auburn 34 Morehead St. 36, Stetson 35 Murray St. 28, SE Missouri 10 NC A&T 27, SC State 17 Newberry 42, Limestone 7 North Greenville 56, Shorter 0 Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3 Old Dominion 30, FAU 16 RPI 19, Union (Ky.) 17 Randolph Macon 37, Hampden-Sydney 14 Richmond 51, Delaware 27 SE Louisiana 56, Northwestern St. 28 Shenandoah 14, Washington & Lee 6 The Citadel 45, Wofford 44, OT Tulsa 20, Tulane 13 Tusculum 48, Carson-Newman 13 UT Martin 42, Tennessee Tech 3 Virginia Tech 48, Duke 17 Wake Forest 45, NC State 42 West Florida 61, Valdosta St. 42 West Georgia 44, Delta St. 7 Wingate 26, Mars Hill 19
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135 New England 6 4 0 .600 275 177 Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230 Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241 L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228 Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230 Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195 Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193 Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 178 263
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180 Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 45, N.Y. Jets 17 Dallas 43, Atlanta 3 Detroit 16, Pittsburgh 16, OT Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17 New England 45, Cleveland 7 Tennessee 23, New Orleans 21 Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19 Carolina 34, Arizona 10 Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20 Green Bay 17, Seattle 0 Philadelphia 30, Denver 13 Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14 Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Denver, L.A. Rams Monday, Nov. 22 N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 10 4 .714 — Philadelphia 8 6 .571 2 New York 7 6 .538 2½ Toronto 7 7 .500 3 Boston 6 7 .462 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Washington 9 3 .750 — Miami 8 5 .615 1½ Charlotte 8 7 .533 2½ Atlanta 5 9 .357 5 Orlando 3 10 .231 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 9 4 .692 — Cleveland 9 5 .643 ½ Milwaukee 6 8 .429 3½ Indiana 6 8 .429 3½ Detroit 3 9 .250 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 8 4 .667 — Memphis 6 7 .462 2½ San Antonio 4 9 .308 4½ New Orleans 2 12 .143 7 Houston 1 12 .077 7½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Denver 9 4 .692 — Utah 8 5 .615 1 Portland 6 8 .429 3½ Oklahoma City 5 7 .417 3½ Minnesota 4 8 .333 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 11 2 .846 — Phoenix 9 3 .750 1½ L.A. Clippers 8 5 .615 3 L.A. Lakers 8 6 .571 3½ Sacramento 5 8 .385 6
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 114, San Antonio 106 Atlanta 120, Milwaukee 100 Brooklyn 120, Oklahoma City 96 Phoenix 115, Houston 89 Charlotte 106, Golden State 102 Denver 124, Portland 95 Chicago 100, L.A. Clippers 90
Monday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 8 p.m. Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Utah, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41 Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42 Detroit 16 8 6 2 18 46 50 Tampa Bay 13 7 3 3 17 39 39 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43 Montreal 17 4 11 2 10 36 58 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25 Washington 15 9 2 4 22 54 36 N.Y. Rangers 15 9 3 3 21 42 43 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34 Columbus 12 7 5 0 14 38 37 Pittsburgh 14 5 5 4 14 42 49 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 14 10 4 0 20 48 43 Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38 Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39 St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 49 39 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 14 11 3 0 22 59 42 Anaheim 16 9 4 3 21 60 45 Calgary 15 8 3 4 20 48 32 Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 46 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 San Jose 14 7 6 1 15 39 41 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 42 58 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Calgary 4, Ottawa 0 Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 5, Montreal 2 Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4 N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
