ALMEDIA – Xzavier Minium and Luke DeLong both scored in double figures to help give Milton its first win of the year with a 49-30 Heartland-II victory over Central Columbia.
Minium tallied a game-high 17 points, with nine coming in the first half as Milton (1-1, 1-0 HAC-II) 23-20 halftime lead.
DeLong added 10 points for the Black Panthers, seven of which also came in the opening 16 minutes of action.
Milton next hosts Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 49, Central Columbia 30At Central Columbia
Milton 7 16 15 11 – 49 Central 13 7 5 5 — 30
Milton (1-1) 49
Nevin Carrier 1 0-0 2; Austin Gainer 1 0-0 3; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 3 2-4 8; Xzavier Minium 6 5-5 17; Luke DeLong 3 4-5 10; Ashton Krall 2 0-2 4; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Nigel Hunter 0 1-2 1; Joel Langdon 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 12-18 49.
3-point goals:
Gainer.
Central Columbia 30
Brian Prezioso 0 0-0 0; Pete Ranga 1 0-0 2; Dylan Gregory 0 0-1 0; Kemp Bowman 0 0-0 0; Larson Kocher 0 0-0 0; Cam Humphrey 0 0-0 0; Connor McKinnison 2 1-1 6; Jan Fiser 0 0-0 0; Ellis Turner 2 1-1 5; Logan Welkom 2 5-6 10; Andrew Beagle 2 0-0 4; Jackson Gump 1 0-0 2; Cam Day 0 1-2 1; Joannis Stout 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 8-11 30.
3-point goals:
Welkom, McKinnison.
JV score:
CC, 53-46.
Danville 56
Lewisburg 48
DANVILLE – The Ironmen held the Green Dragons to just six points in the second quarter to build a 32-25 halftime lead before taking the HAC-I victory.
Jake Hernandez tallied 16 points and Cam Michaels had 10 to lead Lewisburg (0-2, 0-1 HAC-I), which next hosts Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Danville 56, Lewisburg 48At Danville
Lewisburg 19 6 18 5 – 48 Danville 18 14 18 6 – 56
Lewisburg (1-1) 48
Cam Michaels 4 0-0 10; Khashaun Akins 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zelechoski 3 1-2 8; Jake Hernandez 6 4-5 16; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 5-7 48.
3-point goals:
Michaels 2, Akins, Martin, Zelechoski.
Danville (3-0) 56
Mason Ramp 3 0-1 8; Carson Persing 6 0-1 16; Zach Gordon 3 0-0 6; Conner Kozick 4 2-2 11; Darheen White 3 1-2 8; Heydon Vinn 2 0-0 4; Kincade Cush 1 1-3 3.
Totals:
22 4-9 56.
3-point goals:
Persing 4, Ramp 2, Kozick, White.
Girls Basketball
Mifflinburg 38
Danville 28
MIFFLINBURG – Behind a game-high 20 points from Ella Shuck, the Wildcats picked up their first victory of the year by downing the Ironmen in the Heartland-I matchup.
Marissa Allen added eight points for Mifflinburg (1-2, 1-1 HAC-I), plus Laine Martin led the Wildcats with seven rebounds and Shuck chipped in six caroms.
Mifflinburg next plays at Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 38, Danville 28At Mifflinburg
Danville 5 8 8 7 – 28 Mifflinburg 8 8 7 15 – 38
Danville (2-2) 28
Lucy Pickel 0 0-0 0; Grace Everett 2 1-1 5; Trinity Willoughby 2 1-2 5; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 5; Ella Dewald 2 3-4 7; Maddie Sauers 1 1-2 3; Savannah Dowd 0 3-4 3; Hannah Hafer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
9 9-13 28.
3-point goals:
Amarante.
Mifflinburg (1-2) 38
Ella Shuck 7 5-8 20; Avery Metzger 1 0-1 2; Laine Martin 1 0-2 2; Alexis Scopelliti 0 2-4 2; Meg Shively 1 1-2 4; Marissa Allen 4 0-0 8; Jayda Tilghman 0 0-0 0; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 8-17 38.
3-point goals:
Shuck, Shively.
Hughesville 37
Milton 34
HUGHESVILLE – The Black Panthers’ fourth-quarter comeback fell just short as the Spartans held on for the HAC-II victory.
Morgan Reiner scored 14 points to lead Milton (2-2, 0-2 HAC-II), which outscored Hughesville 17-15 in the final period.
Milton next plays at Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hughesville 37, Milton 34At Hughesville
Milton 9 4 4 17 – 34 Hughesville 6 8 8 15 — 37
Milton (2-2) 34
Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Kiersten Stork 1 1-2 4; Leah Walter 3 0-2 6; Morgan Reiner 5 3-4 14; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4; Kyla Rovenolt 1 2-2 4; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 6-10 34.
3-point goals:
Stork, Reiner.
Hughesville (3-1) 37
Hailey Poust 2 3-6 8; Ava Snyder 6 3-5 15; Bri Bobak 0 0-0 0; Alli Anstadt 3 2-3 8; Hailey Sherwood 0 0-2 0; Grace Pysher 0 0-3 0; Sara Strap 2 0-0 4; Kayleigh Rooker 0 0-0 0; Aubrey Hamm 0 0-0 0; Lucy Myers 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
14 8-19 37.
3-point goals:
Poust.
Bloomsburg 47
Warrior Run 20
TURBOTVILLE — A big 22-point first quarter by the Panthers went a big way in sinking the Defenders in the HAC-II matchup.
Emily McKee scored nine points to lead Warrior Run (0-2, 0-2 HAC-II), which next plays at Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bloomsburg 47, Warrior Run 20At Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 22 11 5 9 — 47 Warrior Run 5 4 5 6 – 20
Bloomsburg 47
Olivia Hull 2 0-0 4; Charly Schlauch 1 0-0 2; Maddy Devine 1 0-1 3; Bella Pistoia 0 0-0 0; Brynna Zentner 5 5-6 15; Maddie Morris a1 1-2 3; Kendall Smith 0 0-0 0; Teagan Serrano 1 0-0 2; Madeline Evans 6 6-9 18; Alyssa Shuman 0 0-3 0.
Totals:
17 12-21 47.
3-point goals:
Devine.
Warrior Run (0-2) 20
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 1 0-0 2; Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 5; Kelsey Hoffman 0 0-0 0; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 3 3-5 9; Abby Evans 1 2-3 4.
Totals:
7 5-8 20.
3-point goals: Wilkins.
