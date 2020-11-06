National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199 Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130 New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136 Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184 Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142 Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152 Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203 Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183 L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165 Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165 New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197 Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193 Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206 Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199 Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired INFs A.J. Graffanino and Greg Cullen from Atlanta to complete the Aug. 30 trade for LHP Tommy Milone. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired OF Junior Perez from San Diego to complete the June 30 trade for INF Jorge Mateo. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired SS Ronny Simon from Chicago Cubs to complete the Aug. 31 trade for LHP Andrew Chafin. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Rodolfo Sanchez from Tampa Bay to complete the Aug. 18 trade for RHP Edgar Garcia. Frontier League NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Zach Schneider. OTTAWA LYNX — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Codie Pavia. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association SACRAMENTO KINGS — Announced the hiring of Rex Kalamian as an assintant coach. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Matthew Judon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Dawson Knox from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve. Waived C Sam Tecklenburg. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee to the active roster. Waived C Evan Brown. DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted DB Kevin Toliver to the active roster. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Henry Black, CB Stanford Samuels and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Promoted G Ben Braden to the active roster from practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated CB Damon Arnette to return from injured reserve. Placed OT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Theo Riddick to the active roster. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted G Tony Bergstrom and RB Austin Walter from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White, S Johnathan Cyprien, TE Daniel Helm to the active roster. Signed DT Josiah Coatney to the practice squad. Released WR Chris Finke. Activated TE Jordan Reed from injured reserve. Placed QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle on injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad. Released WR John Hurst. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LS Matt Orzech from the Miami practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Marko Dano to a one-year, two-way contract. COLLEGE NCAA — Announced approval of transfer and eligibility for F Logan Padgett from Stanford University to University of New Mexico. NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Jake Gunning assistant men’s wrestling coach. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
