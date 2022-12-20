WILLIAMSPORT – With a run of five straight wins to finish the match, the 25th-ranked Lycoming College wrestling team overcame a nine-point deficit to down SUNY Cortland, 22-12, in the opening match for the team before narrowly falling to Centenary College, 24-23, in the nightcap of the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals at Lamade Gym on Monday.

Down 12-3 after the first half of the dual with Cortland (0-2), the Warriors (4-3) got rolling with a 10-4 decision at 165 pounds from senior Preston Rogers before first-year Eli Crum posted a 15-3 major decision at 174 and first-year James Ellis added a 17-10 decision at 184 to take a 13-12 lead. Junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs clinched the win over the Red Dragons with a pin late in the second period and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia) capped the meet with a 2-0 win.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.