WILLIAMSPORT – With a run of five straight wins to finish the match, the 25th-ranked Lycoming College wrestling team overcame a nine-point deficit to down SUNY Cortland, 22-12, in the opening match for the team before narrowly falling to Centenary College, 24-23, in the nightcap of the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals at Lamade Gym on Monday.
Down 12-3 after the first half of the dual with Cortland (0-2), the Warriors (4-3) got rolling with a 10-4 decision at 165 pounds from senior Preston Rogers before first-year Eli Crum posted a 15-3 major decision at 174 and first-year James Ellis added a 17-10 decision at 184 to take a 13-12 lead. Junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs clinched the win over the Red Dragons with a pin late in the second period and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia) capped the meet with a 2-0 win.
The Warriors split the 10 matches with the Cyclones (2-0, but three pins helped Centenary over the edge.
First-year Kaden Majcher, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, started the match with a high-scoring 18-16 win at 125 for his second victory of the day before a pair of pins put the Cyclones up, 12-3. First-year Kobin Karper followed with a pin in the second minute at 149 to make it 12-9 before a pair of Centenary decisions made it 18-9. Crum used a second-period reversal to his advantage in a 5-2 decision at 174, but a third-period pin at 184 gave the Cyclones a 24-12 lead. Crebs followed with a technical fall and Fulmer added a pin in the final two bouts to close the gap to a point when the meet drew to a close.
The Warriors get back on the mat with the Budd Whitehill National Duals, with the 16-team tournament set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Lamade Gym.
Lycoming 22, Cortland State 12
125: Kaden Majcher (Lycoming) over Justin Amendola (Cortland State) Dec 9-4
133: Cody Merwin (Cortland State) over Jaciah Whitcomb (Lycoming) Dec 3-1
141: Jayden Cardenas (Cortland State) over Wiley Kahler (Lycoming) Dec 15-9
149: Ryan Burgbacher (Cortland State) over Logan Bartlett (Lycoming) Dec 5-3
157: Kyle Klein (Cortland State) over Hunter O`Connor (Lycoming) Dec 6-4
165: Preston Rogers (Lycoming) over Hunter Hughes (Cortland State) Dec 10-4
174: Eli Crum (Lycoming) over Pat Ross (Cortland State) Maj 15-3
184: James Ellis (Lycoming) over Tyler Goodemote (Cortland State) Dec 17-10
197: Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Steven Gazzillo (Cortland State) Fall 5:00
285: John Fulmer (Lycoming) over Dylan Houseknecht (Cortland State) Dec 2-0
Centenary (N.J.) 24, Lycoming 23
125 Kad:en Majcher (Lycoming) over Jack Thode (Centenary (NJ)) Dec 18-16
133: Daniel Haws (Centenary (NJ)) over Jaciah Whitcomb (Lycoming) Fall 1:16
141: Xavier Pena (Centenary (NJ)) over Wiley Kahler (Lycoming) Fall 0:57
149: Kobin Karper (Lycoming) over Mark Venson (Centenary (NJ)) Fall 1:57
157: Cameron Bruffy (Centenary (NJ)) over Hunter O`Connor (Lycoming) Dec 13-7
165: Perry Maio (Centenary (NJ)) over Preston Rogers (Lycoming) Dec 2-1
174: Eli Crum (Lycoming) over Angelo Piazza (Centenary (NJ)) Dec 5-2
184: Justin Hopman (Centenary (NJ)) over James Ellis (Lycoming) Fall 6:28
197: Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Keevon Berry (Centenary (NJ)) TF 16-0
285: John Fulmer (Lycoming) over Dalton Deevey (Centenary (NJ)) Fall 0:56
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
