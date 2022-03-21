In the report of Friday's PIAA Class 2A Championships, one of the swimmers from Lewisburg's 200 medley relay team was misidentified. Mitchell Malusis is the third swimmer for the Green Dragons' 200 medley relay team that finished 29th in 1:46.36.
The Standard-Journal regrets the error.
