Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 71 41 .634 _ Toronto 60 50 .545 10 Baltimore 58 52 .527 12 Tampa Bay 58 52 .527 12 Boston 54 58 .482 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 58 52 .527 _ Minnesota 57 52 .523 ½ Chicago 56 55 .505 2½ Kansas City 46 66 .411 13 Detroit 43 69 .384 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 71 41 .634 _ Seattle 61 52 .540 10½ Texas 49 61 .445 21 Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22 Oakland 41 71 .366 30 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 73 39 .652 _ Atlanta 66 46 .589 7 Philadelphia 62 48 .564 10 Miami 49 61 .445 23 Washington 37 76 .327 36½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 60 49 .550 _ Milwaukee 60 50 .545 ½ Chicago 45 65 .409 15½ Cincinnati 44 66 .400 16½ Pittsburgh 44 66 .400 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 76 33 .697 _ San Diego 63 51 .553 15½ San Francisco 54 57 .486 23 Arizona 50 59 .459 26 Colorado 49 63 .438 28½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game Cleveland 5, Detroit 2 Baltimore 6, Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Houston 7, Texas 5 Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3 Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings Cleveland 3, Detroit 2 Atlanta 8, Boston 4 Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3 Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m. Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 4-3) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1 N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5 Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings Colorado 16, St. Louis 5 Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4 San Diego 7, San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2 Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings San Diego 13, San Francisco 7 Philadelphia 4, Miami 3 Atlanta 8, Boston 4 St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-4), 1:05 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-9), 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 3:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Double-A Eastern League Glancex-first half division winnerNortheast Division W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 21 14 .600 — x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 14 .588 ½ Hartford (Colorado) 18 16 .529 2½ Reading (Philadelphia) 17 18 .486 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 16 19 .457 5 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 23 .324 9½
Southwest Division W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 24 10 .706 — Erie (Detroit) 23 11 .676 1 Akron (Cleveland) 17 16 .515 6½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 17 18 .486 7½ x-Richmond (San Francisco) 11 23 .324 13 Harrisburg (Washington) 11 24 .314 13½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 5, Richmond 4 Reading 13, Harrisburg 2 Altoona 6, Binghamton 0 Akron 6, Bowie 5 Somerset 3, Hartford 1 Erie 9, New Hampshire 6
Wednesday’s Games
Erie 5, New Hampshire 3 Portland 1, Richmond 0, 10 innings Somerset 9, Hartford 0 Harrisburg 8, Reading 2 Altoona 11, Binghamton 1 Akron 3, Bowie 2
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Somerset, 11:05 p.m. Reading at Harrisburg, noon Richmond at Portland, 12:05 p.m. Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 59 48 .551 — Jacksonville (Miami) 59 48 .551 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 59 48 .551 — Buffalo (Toronto) 56 50 .528 2½ Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 56 50 .528 2½ Worcester (Boston) 54 53 .505 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 50 56 .472 8½ Rochester (Washington) 47 60 .439 12 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 47 60 .439 12 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 41 66 .383 18
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 64 41 .610 — Columbus (Cleveland) 63 43 .594 1½ Memphis (St. Louis) 56 49 .533 8 Toledo (Detroit) 55 51 .519 9½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 52 53 .495 12 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 51 53 .490 12 Omaha (Kansas City) 51 55 .481 13½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 50 56 472 14½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 48 59 .449 17 Louisville (Cincinnati) 44 63 .411 21 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 4, Syracuse 3 Scranton/WB 10, Worcester 2 Durham 8, Jacksonville 4 Toledo 5, Omaha 4 Norfolk 11, Rochester 4 Lehigh Valley 8, Charlotte 1 Iowa 4, Louisville 2 Gwinnett at Nashville, ppd. Memphis 5, Indianapolis 1 Columbus 6, St. Paul 0
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul 2, Columbus 0 Buffalo 10, Syracuse 3 Scranton/WB 3, Worcester 2 Durham 10, Jacksonville 9 Toledo 8, Omaha 7, 10 innings Norfolk 9, Rochester 8 Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Louisville 7, Iowa 5 Nashville 2, Gwinnett 1 Indianapolis at Memphis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Indianapolis at Memphis, 2, 6:05 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 2, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
SoccerUSL Championship GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 15 3 4 49 47 16 Tampa Bay 14 3 6 48 48 23 Memphis 14 5 3 45 42 22 Pittsburgh 13 6 4 43 38 26 Birmingham 12 6 5 41 35 20 Detroit City FC 9 5 8 35 28 21 Miami 9 8 7 34 28 25 Tulsa 8 12 4 28 31 41 Indy 6 12 4 22 24 35 Loudoun 5 15 3 18 24 47 Hartford 4 14 5 17 23 36 Atlanta 2 4 17 4 16 29 66 Charleston 3 16 4 13 27 52 New York Red Bulls II 3 17 3 12 14 46
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 17 4 2 53 39 19 San Diego 14 5 4 46 52 36 Colorado Springs 13 8 2 41 46 38 New Mexico 10 5 8 38 34 24 Sacramento 10 5 7 37 29 23 El Paso 9 10 6 33 39 31 Las Vegas 9 8 6 33 27 27 LA Galaxy II 9 11 4 31 39 46 Oakland 6 7 11 29 37 35 Phoenix 8 10 5 29 33 39 Rio Grande Valley 7 11 5 26 26 30 MONTEREY BAY FC 8 11 2 26 27 38 Orange County 5 10 8 23 37 41 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, August 3
Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1 Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1
Saturday, August 6
Pittsburgh 2, Indy 0 Loudoun 2, LA Galaxy II 0 Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0 Birmingham 6, Atlanta 0 Louisville 4, Charleston 1 Memphis 3, Hartford 1 Miami 3, New Mexico 0 Monterey Bay FC 1, El Paso 0 Colorado 3, Orange County 3, tie San Diego 3, San Antonio 0 Las Vegas 0, Phoenix 0, tie Rio Grande Valley 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Tuesday, August 9
New York Red Bulls II 2, Atlanta 1
Wednesday, August 10
Tulsa 2, Miami 1 San Antonio 2, Loudoun 1 Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 12
Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m. El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m. Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 13
Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m. Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 14
New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, August 17
Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Memphis at New Mexico, 9 p.m. Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m. Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
