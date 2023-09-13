MIFFLINBURG - On paper, Montoursville looked to be no match for Mifflinburg in Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup.
Although the Warriors came away with a 1-0 victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School, the Wildcats didn't go down without a fight, and they proved they can compete with a team like Montoursville.
"It was a pretty good game, I guess," said Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers. "Who looked like the better team? There wasn't much difference (between us and Montoursville).
"That was a win we should've had," added Mifflinburg's coach.
CJ Lucas scored unassisted 8:07 into the game to give Class 2A Montoursville (5-1) the only goal it needed against 3A Mifflinburg (2-4).
"We gave up another early goal, but from then on it was an even game," said Gehers. "We missed some shots, and that's on them. We couldn't get the final (pass), as far as challenging them.
"They were on their heels (in the second half), but we just didn't make (our shots count). It was just that last pass (we didn't make), added Mifflinburg's coach.
The Wildcats held a 12-11 edge in shots, and they had three corner kicks to five for the Warriors, but Mifflinburg couldn't convert on any of its opportunities.
Defensively, however, Mifflinburg wouldn't let Montoursville take control of a back-and-forth game which saw the momentum constantly swing between the two teams.
Mifflinburg goalkeeper Nickali Conklin faced constant pressure on the day, but he finished with nine saves.
"There were very few breakdowns, and our covers were very good, and Bryant (Groff) shut down everything inside the 18 (yard line), and that's what we depend on him for," said Gehers. "We're still seeing where everybody fits, actually. There are still moves I'm making because we don't get to practice.
"This was our scrimmage right here. So certain guys are moving around and we're finding out who can fit in a little different to help us," added coach Gehers.
Mifflinburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 1, Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY – Cohen Hoover scored off a Noah Pawling assist with 17:50 left in the first half to give the Green Dragons the only goal they needed to beat the Braves and take the HAC-I victory.
Lewisburg (3-1, 1-0 HAC-I) out-shot Shikellamy 12-1 and had five corners to none for the Braves.
Gabe Pawling got the win and the shutout for the Green Dragons by not needing to make a single save.
Lewisburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 3, Bloomsburg 0
TURBOTVILLE – Carter McCormick scored in each half as the Defenders overpowered the Panthers in the HAC-II contest.
Judah Kennel tallied the other goal for Warrior Run (5-0, 3-0 HAC-II), plus Cooper Wilkins, Ori Kennel and Gavin Hunter all notched assists for the Defenders.
Defensively, Braego Cieslukowski made just one save to get the shutout as Warrior Run dominated in shots (13-1) and in corner kicks (14-0).
The Defenders next host Loyalsock at 7 p.m. Thursday.
COAL TOWNSHIP – Joel Langdon got the Black Panthers started with a hat trick in the first half, and Evan Yoder had a hat trick in the second half to help their team to roll to the HAC-I victory.
Yoder, however, finished with a four-goal day as he also scored and had a pair of assists in the first half as Milton (5-1, 2-0 HAC-I) got out to a 5-0 lead.
Dom Ballo added a goal in each half and he had an assist in the second half as well for the Black Panthers, who also got a first-half assist from Caleb Langdon.
Defensively, Jonah Strobel didn’t need to make a save to get the shutout for Milton, which next hosts Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.