ALMEDIA – Alex Brown exploded for four goals – two in each half – to power Warrior Run to a 5-2 Heartland Athletic Conference-I victory over Central Columbia Thursday at Blue Jays Stadium.
Luke Mattox got Warrior Run (3-5, 2-2 HAC-II) on the board first with an unassisted goal just 4:43 into the game.
Brown then followed with his first two goals, which were scored with 23:21 and 3:55 remaining, respectively. Nathan Axtman assisted on Brown’s first tally.
In the second half, Brown scored his last two goals in a span of just over 4 minutes, with 37:32 and 33:45 left in the game. Tanner Polcyn had the assist on Brown’s final goal.
Central (3-5, 2-5) scored its first goal moments after Brown’s final tally, and the Blue Jays scored again with 3:41 left, but the Defenders’ lead was too insurmountable.
Warrior Run next plays at Central Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 5, Central Columbia 2
At Central Columbia
First half
WR-Luke Mattox, own goal, 35:17.
WR-Alex Brown, assist Nathan Axtman, 23:21.
WR-Brown, unassisted, 3:55.
Second half
WR-Brown, unassisted, 37:32.
WR-Brown, assist Tanner Polcyn, 33:45.
CC-Valentino, unassisted, 32:59.
CC-Valentino, direct kick, 3:41.
Shots: WR, 16-3; Corners: CC, 4-2; Saves: WR, Jake Yoder, 1; CC, 3.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed by rain and unplayable field conditions. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Boys soccer
Loyalsock at Milton, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Monday
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, postponed to TBA
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, postponed to TBA
Field hockey
Milton at Mifflinburg, postponed to either 11 a.m., Saturday, or 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2
Central Columbia at Warrior Run (from 9/15), postponed to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Central
Lewisburg at Line Mountain, postponed to TBA
Golf
Milton at Williamsport, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Girls tennis
Milton at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 4
Shikellamy at Milton (from 9/17), postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 2
Montgomery at Mifflinburg, canceled
Football
Warrior Run at Hughesville, postponed to 5 p.m. Friday at Loyalsock.
