Boys soccer
PIAA Class 2A Championship
Saturday at Hershey
Lewisburg 6, Deer Lakes 0
Girls soccer
PIAA Class A Championship
Friday at Hershey
Southern Columbia 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
PIAA Class 2A Championship
Saturday at Hershey
Bloomsburg 1, North Catholic 0
Boys football
PIAA Class 2A Semifinal
Saturday at Selinsgrove
Southern Columbia 42, Bishop McDevitt 14; Southern to face Wilmington Saturday in Hershey for the state title
PIAA Class 3A Semifinal
Saturday at Wyomissing
Wyomissing 44, Danville 14; Wyomissing to face Central Valley Friday in Hershey for state title
PIAA Class 4A Semifinal
Friday at Lampeter-Strasburg
Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35; Jersey Shore to face Thomas Jefferson Saturday in Hershey for state title
