DANVILLE — Sensing that bigger and considerably more satisfying efforts were merely another venture into the circle away, Zach Gose spent a sizable portion of last week’s training sessions working on his shot put technique.
Yet while the Lewisburg senior didn’t leave his discus in his well-traveled gym bag entirely, working out some nagging kinks that had been limiting his distance was Gose’s No. 1 priority. In other words, he wanted to get the shot in the air … and deeper.
Well, Gose’s detail paid off as the Green Dragons thrower spent Saturday mining gold in the shot put at the Pennsylvania Heartland Conference’s track and field championships at Danville High School’s Ironmen Stadium.
The notable part about Gose’s performance was his winning throw of 53-3 bettered his previous best (50-2) by more than three feet. Gose’s heave also ranks as the No. 1 throw in District 4 Class AAA and the eighth-best effort in Pennsylvania.
“Kind of a big form-focus day,” the amiable Gose said. “Just trying to hit all my positions right and that would lead to the big throws. I definitely did that in the shot. Big form week and it kind of all came together; I had a three-foot PR.”
Gose also finished second in the discus (153-6), losing by less than a foot to Central Mountain’s Anton Stratts (154-5). Gose’s PR in the discus is 154-9.
“Had a good mark for districts,” said Gose, who is headed for Slippery Rock. “I was trying to go bigger there, but I kind of got caught up feet-wise. So, overall it wasn’t a bad day.”
Especially since he was rewarded for his diligence trying to fine-tune his shot technique.
“I knew I had it in me, it was just a matter of when,” the grinning Gose added matter-of-factly. “I kind of went under the radar for a little while, but things are starting to come together. It’s a big confidence booster for sure, going into (the District 4 meet).”
Although Gose made several stops to the medal stand, Lewisburg’s Hess brothers reached the podium simultaneously following a 1-3-4 finish in the 1,600-meter run.
Jacob Hess claimed the top step after lowering his PR from 4:21.73 to 4:20.04 while holding off Hughesville’s Morgan Gavitt. Thomas Hess (4:34.88) lopped nearly 20 seconds off his PR, but needed a lean at the line to edge Jonathan Hess (4:34.91).
Since the youngest brother, Jonathan, specializes in the 1,600, he established a brisk pace that the entire family was able to maintain — as was Gavitt. Once the others fell off the pace, it became a two-man duel between Jacob Hess and Gavitt.
Once Jacob Hess barged in front, he didn’t relinquish his lead.
“That last lap, I wanted to beat him so I had to go for it early,” recalled Jacob Hess, who will run at Division I Liberty. “He’s a lot faster than me, so I just had to take it.
“For me personally, I was supposed to be hitting 64s and trying to hit a 4:15. I kept it close,” Hess added. “I thought it would be nice to have a good time in the mile.”
While Jacob Hess specializes in the 3,200, Thomas Hess is mighty accomplished in the 800 and Jonathan Hess is dependable in the mile, all three brothers might be called on to run legs Thursday night in the District 4 Class AAA 4x800-meter relay.
Particularly since Lewisburg is the reigning Class AAA team champion.
“We might be,” Jacob Hess hinted. “To be honest, me running the 800 is like Tom running the mile. I’ve not done it much, because we had those five guys (last year) who could run it in under two. This year I have a time (in the 800), so I think I’m in it.”
The only other local competitor to reach the top step of the podium was Milton sophomore Ryan Bickhart, who claimed the 3,200 (9:56.47). Lewisburg wound up second in the team standings, while Milton finished in sixth place.
On the girls’ side, Siena Brazier clocked a season-best 15.21 to win gold in the 100 hurdles and ran the lead leg on a 4x400 relay (4:04.81) that stands as the fastest time in the state heading into the District 4 Class AA championships.
“I was just looking to run well, because we had good competition,” Brazier said. “I feel like this is the best competition we’ve seen all year, other than maybe (last month at the Jack Roddick Invitational hosted by Shippensburg University) at Shippensburg.
“I was really excited. I feel like this is how the competition is going to be.”
Once Brazier completed her individual events, she joined Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee and Elena Malone in the 4x400 relay. While Brazier gave the Green Dragons an early lead, that advantage was gone at the midway point.
Blakeslee really uncorked a strong effort, regaining the sizable advantage Lewisburg originally held and handing a big lead to Malone. Although Malone could have coasted to the victory, she popped a 58.55 to close out the meet-ending race.
“I have absolute confidence in Elena,” Brazier remarked. “She’s amazing and she’s extremely competitive. I know she’s not going to lose, no matter what.”
Other local winners included Milton’s Riley Murray in the pole vault (10-6) and Mifflinburg’s Makayla Weber, who outdueled Brazier to claim the 300 hurdles.
Weber crossed the finish line in a personal-best 46.78. knocking nearly a half-second off her PR. Brazier locked up second with her time of 47.97.
Milton finished second (64) in the team standings, five points behind winner Shikellamy. Lewisburg was third, a half-point behind the Black Panthers.
PHAC Championship
Saturday at Danville Area High School’s Ironmen Stadium
BOYS
Team standings: 1. Selinsgrove, 91.5; 2. Lewisburg, 81.5; 3. Shikellamy, 76; 4. Williamsport, 60.5; 5. Danville, 57; 6. Milton, 48; 7. Jersey Shore, 40; 8. Hughesville, 33; 9. Shamokin, 32.5; 10. Southern Columbia, 30; 11. Central Mountain, 29; 12. Bloomsburg, 26; 13. Montoursville, 23; 14. (tie) Central Columbia and Mifflinburg, 19; 16. (tie) Midd-West and Mount Carmel, 11; 18. Warrior Run, 9; 19. Loyalsock, 5.
100: 1. Jackson Clarke, Danville, 10.65; 2. Cameron Sims, Williamsport, 10.86; 3. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 10.90; 4. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 10.95; 5. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 11.07; 6. Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel, 11.11; 7. Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.24; 8. Alex Morrison, Southern Columbia, 11.28.
200: 1. Cameron Sims, Williamsport, 22.01; 2. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 22.27; 3. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 22.57; 4. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 22.76; 5. Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel, 22.98; 6. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 23.17; 7. (tie) Naji Mitchell, Shikellamy and Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lewisburg, 23.25.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 50.04; 2. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 50.10; 3. Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 50.44; 4. Donovan Goundie, Selinsgrove, 51.34; 5. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 51.35; 6. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 51.61; 7. Andres Quintana, Loyalsock, 52.13; 8. Peyton Welshans, Jersey Shore, 52.60.
800: 1. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 1:58.68; 2. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 1:58.96; 3. Evan Klinger, Danville, 1:59.53; 4. Santino Carapelluci, Shamokin, 2:02.85; 5. Logan Long, 2:03.27; 6. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 2:04.38; 7. Micah Zook, Lewisburg, 2:04.46; 8. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 2:04.75.
1,600: 1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 4:20.04; 2. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 4:22.38; 3. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 4:34.88; 4. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 4:34.91; 5. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:35.10; 6. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 4:35.25; 7. Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, 4:43.51; 8. Holden Furey, Williamsport, 4:44.11.
3,200: 1. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:56.47; 2. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 10:14.12; 3. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 10:22.96; 4. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 10:24.63; 5. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 10:30.17; 6. Zachary Wentz, Selinsgrove, 10:32.52; 7. Connor Murray, Lewisburg, 10:34.56; 8. Rex Farr, Milton, 10:37.35.
110HH: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.30 (meet record: previous mark of 14.35 was set in 2019 by Allen Taylor of Williamsport); 2. Dylan Wagner, Selinsgrove, 15.64; 3. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 15.71; 4. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 15.72; 5. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 15.99; 6. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.03; 7. Aiden Huntington, Central Columbia, 16.08; 8. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, Lewisburg, 16.25.
300IH: 1. Dylan Wagner, Selinsgrove, 40.31; 2. Carter Smink, Shamokin, 40.46; 3. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 41.79; 4. Xavier Lopez, Selinsgrove, 41.95; 5. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 42.27; 6. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 42.30; 7. Tate Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 42.46; 8. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, Lewisburg, 42.78.
4x100R: 1. Danville, 43.73; 2. Lewisburg, 43.96; 3. Selinsgrove, 44.43; 4. Mifflinburg, 44.49; 5. Shikellamy, 44.80; 6. Milton, 45.39; 7. Central Columbia, 45.86; 8. Jersey Shore, 45.92.
4x400R: 1. Shikellamy, 3:28.72; 2. Jersey Shore, 3:29.08; 3. Selinsgrove, 3:29.74; 4. Williamsport, 3:31.78; 5. Mifflinburg, 3:36.33; 6. Warrior Run, 3:36.73; 7. Milton, 3:39.71; 8. Hughesville, 3:43.05.
4x800R: 1. Hughesville, 8:11.43; 2. Shikellamy, 8:12.93; 3. Danville, 8:15.30; 4. Midd-West, 8:15.71; 5. Jersey Shore, 8:31.00; 6. Southern Columbia, 8:33.46; 7. Mifflinburg, 8:36.40; 8. Selinsgrove, 8:38.41.
High jump: 1. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 6-4; 2. Elijah Frierson, Williamsport, 6-2; 3. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore, 6-2; 4. Marcus Moyer, Shamokin, 6-0; 5. (tie) Michael Stebila, Selinsgrove and Chase Pensyl, Shamokin, 6-0; 7. Joel Langdon, Milton and Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 13-6; 2. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 13-0; 3. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 13-0; 4. Gavin Holcombe, Danville, 12-6; 5. Isaac Butler, Warrior Run, 11-6; 6. Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 11-6; 7. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel, 11-0; 8. (tie) Luis Berrios, Shikellamy and Gavin Reed, Williamsport, 11-0.
Long jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 21-2; 2. Alex Morrison, Southern Columbia, 20-11½; 3. Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove, 20-11¼; 4. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 20-8; 5. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 20-7¼; 6. Nate Aument, Selinsgrove, 20-4½; 7. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 20-4; 8. Brogan Williams, Danville, 20-2¼.
Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 45-11 (meet record: previous mark of 45-9½ was set in 2018 by Keith Jason of Williamsport); 2. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 45-9¾; 3. Mike Widom, Bloomsburg, 42-7½; 4. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 42-6¼; 5. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 42-5; 6. Brogan Williams, Danville, 41-3¾; 7. Nate Hackenberger, Selinsgrove, 41-3; 8. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 40-11.
Discus: 1. Anton Stratts, Central Mountain, 154-5; 2. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 153-6; 3. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 149-4; 4. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 148-3; 5. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 144-6; 6. Garrett Laver, Williamsport, 144-5; 7. Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel, 143-9; 8. Eric Zalar, Shamokin, 138-11.
Shot put: 1. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 53-3; 2. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 49-2; 3. Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 48-3; 4. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 47-6; 5. Logan Dawes, Central Mountain, 47-2; 6. Alex Geiser, Shikellamy, 46-4; 7. Nolan Miller, Milton, 45-1; 8. Charles Crews III, Williamsport, 45-1.
Javelin: 1. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 182-4; 2. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 180-0; 3. Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove, 174-4; 4. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 165-11; 5. Connor Snyder, Milton, 160-10; 6. Lincoln Huber, Central Columbia, 160-9; 7. Dillon Zechman, Shikellamy, 156-10; 8. Alex Brown, Warrior Run, 156-3.
GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Shikellamy, 69; 2. Milton, 64; 3. Lewisburg, 63.5; 4. (tie) Selinsgrove and Southern Columbia, 61; 6. Montoursville, 58; 7. Bloomsburg, 55.5; 8. Central Columbia, 53.5; 9. Williamsport, 32; 10. Central Mountain, 31.5; 11. Danville, 28; 12. Hughesville, 27.5; 13. Mount Carmel, 21; 14. Mifflinburg, 19; 15. Jersey Shore, 18.5; 16. Shamokin, 15; 17. Loyalsock, 12; 18. Midd-West, 10; 19. Warrior Run, 2.
100: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.76; 2. Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.82; 3. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 12.95; 4. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 13.00; 5. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 13.05; 6. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.22; 7. Katie Ryder, Loyalsock, 13.25; 8. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 13.46.
200: 1. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 26.18; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 26.40; 3. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 26.51; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 26.66; 5. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.96; 6. Katie Ryder, Loyalsock, 27.14; 7. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 27.33; 8. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.58.
400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 58.52; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, 1:00.71; 3. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 1:00.79; 4. Bella Pistoia, Bloomsburg, 1:01.64; 5. Haley Bull, Central Columbia, 1:01.83; 6. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West, 1:02.33; 7. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 1:02.49; 8. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport, 1:02.79.
800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:16.41; 2. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 2:17.88; 3. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:18.78; 4. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West, 2:24.57; 5. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:26.83; 6. Madelyn Blake, Central Columbia, 2:27.87; 7. Hailey Poust, Hughesville, 2:28.77; 8. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 2:29.30.
1,600: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:20.21; 2. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 5:23.50; 3. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 5:27.31; 4. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:29.22; 5. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 5:33.58; 6. Alivia Shen, Danville, 5:34.42; 7. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 5:39.99; 8. Leah Walter, Milton, 5:43.77.
3,200: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:10.10; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:15.80; 3. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:33.35; 4. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 11:56.51; 5. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 12:05.82; 6. Ade Leason, Selinsgrove, 12:22.39; 7. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:25.49; 8. Haley Conner, Southern Columbia, 12:32.54.
100H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.21; 2. Riley Murray, Milton, 15.59; 3. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16.01; 4. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.08; 5. Jillian Irion, Montoursville, 16.10; 6. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 16.11; 7. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 16.28; 8. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.37.
300H: 1. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 46.78; 2. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 47.97; 3. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 48.98; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 49.32; 5. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 49.70; 6. Sarah Sharp, Danville, 49.79; 7. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 50.13; 8. Alexis Beaver, Milton, 50.36.
4x100R: 1. Central Columbia, 50.32; 2. Milton, 50.73; 3. Southern Columbia, 51.52; 4. Jersey Shore, 51.61; 5. (tie) Hughesville and Central Mountain, 52.00; 7. Mifflinburg, 52.04; 8. Lewisburg, 52.05.
4x400F: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Elena Malone), 4:04.81; 2. Montoursville, 4:10.68; 3. Shikellamy, 4:13.67; 4. Williamsport, 4:15.99; 5. Hughesville, 4:19.86; 6. Mifflinburg, 4:20.16; 7. Southern Columbia, 4:20.52; 8. Milton, 4:23.39.
4x800R: 1. Southern Columbia (Annabelle Reck, Hannah Cecco, Evelyn Cook, Kate Moncavage), 9:52.07; 2. Shikellamy, 9:53.27; 3. Danville, 10:02.47; 4. Lewisburg, 10:09.33; 5. Hughesville, 10:10.27; 6. Williamsport, 10:10.58; 7. Warrior Run, 10:20.08; 8. Jersey Shore, 10:34.71.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 5-0; 2. (tie) Maddy Hall, Loyalsock and Riley Murray, Milton, 4-10; 4. (tie) Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore and Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia, 4-10; 6. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 4-10; 7. Melanie Minnier, Shikellamy, 4-8; 8. Brooke Klinger, Shamokin, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Riley Murray, Milton, 10-6; 2. Emma Bronowicz, Shikellamy, 10-6; 3. Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, 9-6; 4. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 9-6; 5. Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 9-0; 6. Kendall Simms, Montoursville, 8-6; 7. (tie) Ella Mirshahi, Lewisburg and Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 8-6.
Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 17-0; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 16-7; 3. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 16-6½; 4. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 16-5½; 5. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 16-4; 6. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16-2½; 7. Sara Dewyer, Milton, 16-1; 8. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 15-8½.
Triple jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 37-9½ (meet record-previous mark of 37-0½ set in 2013 by Kayle Caruso); 2. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 35-7; 3. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 34-3; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 33-7; 5. Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia, 33-6½; 6. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore, 33-5; 7. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 32-9½; 8. Hailey Myers, Hughesville, 32-8.
Discus: 1. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 100-1; 2. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 98-4; 3. Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel, 96-11; 4. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 96-9; 5. Grace Rizzo, Central Mountain, 96-1; 6. Anna Baylor, Montoursville, 95-7; 7. Alyssa VanGorder, Central Mountain, 94-0; 8. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 93-3.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 38-4; 2. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 33-1; 3. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 32-10; 4. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 32-3; 5. Shakiya Stapleton, Selinsgrove, 31-10; 6. Sydney Hunsinger, Central Columbia, 31-4; 7. Aubrey Hamm, Hughesvile, 30-11; 8. Alyssa VanGorder, Central Mountain, 30-8.
Javelin: 1. Valerie Badger, Montoursville, 119-4; 2. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 119-1; 3. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 117-2; 4. Olivia Holmes, Williamsport, 112-11; 5. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 112-7; 6. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 112-5; 7. Melanie Minnier, Shikellamy, 110-8; 8. Rahel Hartman, Jersey Shore, 103-1.
