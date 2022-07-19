MIFFLINBURG — It's been seven long days since Mifflinburg's Major Division all-star baseball team claimed the District 13 title, but the 13 players on the team are more than ready to hit the field and get the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament underway.
The tournament begins this evening, with Mifflinburg and District 12 champ Keystone kicking things at 5:30 p.m. at the Pottsville Rotary Little League Field.
"The boys are ready to go. We’ve had a couple of good days of practice to keep them fresh and loose, and they've been pitching against each other during practice so they see live pitching," said Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder. "They are definitely ready to play a game."
Ten players on the squad were on last year's 8-10 Mifflinburg team that finished second in the state, and that only helps the team's confidence going into sectionals.
"They are confident, and they know as long as they play their type of game, they should be okay. They are not worried. A lot of them have been through it before, so they know what comes with (advancing in the postseason)," said Snyder. "Experience is really valuable. They know one bad game doesn’t end your season. You can have one bad game and still recover and keep moving on.
"They don’t get too up or too down. If they lose, they don’t get defeated and get down. They know it takes two losses to end it. They have a lot of confidenceMan, especially with the pitchers we saw last week," added Mifflinburg's manager.
Mifflinburg's players who are making their second straight trip to sectionals are starters (as of last week's District 13 final) Hayden Showalter (CF), Brennen Snyder (P/SS), Lukas Shaffer (C/P), Andrew Yerger (1B), Hudson Troup (RF), Vaughn Yoder (SS/P), Callen Hommel (LF), along with substitutes Brayden Resseguie, Brady Threet and Jaxon Kaskie.
Rounding out the team are starters Kolton Kmett (3B) and Hunter Bolick (2B), plus substitute player Collin Brandt.
Solid pitching and hitting ground balls are the keys to Mifflinburg in Section 3 play.
"We need solid pitching, and not walking batters, and I believe just hitting the ball on the ground and making tough ground outs instead of easy fly balls (will be key for us)," said Snyder. "If we can strike people out and hit hard ground balls, I think we’ll be okay.
"That's something we’ve been preaching to the boys since districts started. Anyone can catch an easy fly ball, but not everyone wants to get in front of a smoked ground ball," Snyder added.
Another key for Mifflinburg entering the tournament is the versatility of its players.
Sure, the majority of the team's players returned to the positions they played at during last year's state tournament, but manager Snyder said his players have to ability to play different positions.
"A lot of our kids - we can move anywhere in the field. It's not like we have kids who are one position players. We have a very versatile team where our boys can play anywhere," said Mifflinburg's manager. "I have 10 guys I can move anywhere, and we would be just fine, which is something we might have to do depending on how sectionals go.
"With our short days, we’ll be using multiple pitchers and moving players around the ball field," Snyder added.
Due to playing travel ball, some of Mifflinburg's players are familiar with a few of Keystone's top guys, but that familiarity doesn't make that much difference to manager Snyder entering today's game.
"It doesn’t matter to me. On any given day anything can happen. If one boy wakes up on the wrong side of the bed, anything can happen," he said. "They are only 11 and 12 years old, so anything can happen.
"One thing I do know is that Keystone will be a very well-coached team," added Mifflinburg's manager.
