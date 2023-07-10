Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 54 35 .607 2 Toronto 50 41 .549 7 New York 49 42 .538 8 Boston 48 43 .527 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 45 45 .500 _ Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½ Detroit 39 50 .438 5½ Chicago 38 54 .413 8 Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 52 39 .571 _ Houston 50 41 .549 2 Seattle 45 44 .506 6 Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7 Oakland 25 67 .272 27½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 29 .674 _ Miami 53 39 .576 8½ Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12 New York 42 48 .467 18½ Washington 36 54 .400 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _ Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1 Chicago 42 47 .472 7 Pittsburgh 41 49 .456 8½ St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _ Arizona 52 39 .571 _ San Francisco 49 41 .544 2½ San Diego 43 47 .478 8½ Colorado 34 57 .374 18
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Detroit 2, Toronto 0 N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2 St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Washington 8, Texas 3 Boston 10, Oakland 3 Cleveland 10, Kansas City 6 Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 3, Seattle 2 L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday’s Games
Washington 7, Texas 2 Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4 Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings Seattle 3, Houston 1 Boston 4, Oakland 3 Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4 St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings Baltimore 15, Minnesota 2
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Washington 8, Texas 3 San Francisco 5, Colorado 3 Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings Miami 5, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 5 Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1 L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 7, Texas 2 Miami 7, Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0 Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4 St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings San Francisco 1, Colorado 0 Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2 San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 13 4 .765 — Connecticut 14 5 .737 — Atlanta 10 8 .556 3½ Washington 10 8 .556 3½ Chicago 8 11 .421 6 Indiana 5 14 .263 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 2 .895 — Dallas 10 9 .526 7 Minnesota 9 10 .474 8 Los Angeles 7 12 .368 10 Seattle 4 14 .222 12½ Phoenix 4 14 .222 12½
Saturday’s Games
New York 80, Seattle 76
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 92, Washington 84 Dallas 77, Indiana 76 Phoenix 78, Los Angeles 72 Las Vegas 113, Minnesota 89 Atlanta 88, Chicago 77
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
