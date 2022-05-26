MILTON – A number of area athletes are in fine position to claim medals when the PIAA Class 2A and 3A Track and Field Championships begin Friday morning at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Action runs through Saturday, and when the dust settles the top eight performers in each event, along with the top two teams, will come away with some shiny hardware.
Lewisburg’s girls lead the way.
The Green Dragons, who historically have had regular success at the state meet over the years, have a number of potential medalists going into the preliminary races following their success at the District 4 meet.
The 4x400 relay team of Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee and Elena Malone head into their race with the No. 1 time (4:03.25). Brazier and Malone were part of a 4x400 team that claimed the silver medal in last year’s state meet.
Malone and Kyra Binney also make up a 4x800 relay team (along with Caroline Blakeslee and Jenna Binney) that has the third-fastest time (9:43.27) going into this weekend. Central Cambria is first (9:36.54) and Southern Columbia (9:41.77) is second.
In addition for Malone, she has the fifth-best time in the 400 (58.57).
Also for the Green Dragons, Brazier has fifth-fastest time in the 100 hurdles (15.34), while Milton’s Riley Murray is sixth (15.40) going into the competition.
Along with the 100 hurdles, Murray is third-best height in the pole vault (11-0). Ella Dougher of Western Wayne comes into the meet with the top height (12-3), which is the same height Murray recorded to set the school record earlier this month.
Warrior Run’s Autumn Cieslukowski joins Murray in the pole vault competition with the sixth-best height (10-6).
But that’s not all for Murray, she along with Janae Bergey, Mackenzie Lopez and Cameron Roush has the eighth-fastest time in the 4x100 relay.
Lopez will also compete in the javelin where she and Morgan Reiner both have two of the top-eight distances. Reiner and Lopez, who are the first pair of javelin throwers to reach states in the same year for Milton are sixth (127-2) and seventh (125-8).
BOYS
The path to the podium may be a little bit tougher for the area’s male athletes.
Milton senior thrower Cole Goodwin has posted the third-best distance going into this weekend’s competition.
Goodwin claimed the district title with a heave of 54 feet, 5 inches. Wyomissing’s J’Ven Williams has the top distance at 57-4.
Also for Milton, Ryan Bickhart will compete in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Bickhart has the 10th-fastest time in the 3200 (9:45.22) and the 16th-best time in the 1600 (4:30.92).
And Milton sprinter Chris Aviles will be competing in the 100 and 200 dashes. His times of 11.19 and 22.83 rank him 14th and 16th, respectively.
For Lewisburg’s boys, senior Jacob Hess enters the championship meet with the ninth-fastest time in the 1600 (4:19.20), plus Zach Gose has the 10th-best distance in the shot put (51-1 1/2).
Jacob Hess also has the 14th-fastest time in the 3200-meter run (9:23.86), and he’ll be running a leg on the 4x800 relay team (7:58.49). Other team members include Micah Zook, Bryce Ryder and Thomas Hess.
Other area entries:
Boys
Class 2A
Warrior Run 4x400 relay team (Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby LeBarron, Alex Brown), 21st in 3:33.48.
Class 3A
Cam Michaels, 20th in 100-meter dash (11.03).
Michaels, 11th in 200-meter dash (22.24)
Thomas Hess, 11th in 800-meter run (1:55.07).
Girls
Class 2A
Anita Shek, 14th in shot put (35-10 ¼)
Bergey, 15th in 100-meter dash (12.80)
Class 3A
Makayla Weber, 18th in 300 hurdles (46.55)
