Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 46 16 .742 _ Toronto 37 25 .597 9 Tampa Bay 35 27 .565 11 Boston 34 29 .540 12½ Baltimore 27 37 .422 20
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 28 .569 _ Cleveland 31 27 .534 2½ Chicago 30 31 .492 5 Detroit 24 38 .387 11½ Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 _ Texas 29 33 .468 9½ Los Angeles 29 34 .460 10 Seattle 28 35 .444 11 Oakland 21 43 .328 18½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 41 23 .641 _ Atlanta 37 27 .578 4 Philadelphia 32 31 .508 8½ Miami 28 33 .459 11½ Washington 23 42 .354 18½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 28 .569 _ Milwaukee 35 29 .547 1½ Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½ Chicago 23 39 .371 12½ Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13
West Division W L Pct GB
San Diego 40 24 .625 _ Los Angeles 38 23 .623 ½ San Francisco 35 27 .565 4 Arizona 30 35 .462 10½ Colorado 27 36 .429 12½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0 Baltimore 6, Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1 Houston 4, Texas 3 Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2 Seattle 5, Minnesota 0 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0 Houston 9, Texas 2 Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2 Minnesota 5, Seattle 0 Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3 Boston 10, Oakland 1 Cleveland 7, Colorado 5 L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0 Atlanta 10, Washington 4 St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game Miami 11, Philadelphia 9 San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5 Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0 Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1 Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4 Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 8, Washington 2 Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4 Cleveland 7, Colorado 5 San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-1), 2:20 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Jonathan Arauz off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Zac Lowther for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. Placed INF/OF Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 14. HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF/OF J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed INF Jeremy Pena on the 10-day IL. Claimed OF Dillon Thomas off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Sugar Land. Transferred OF Jake Meyers from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Sonny Gray from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Josh Donaldson from suspension. Released INF Ender Inciarte from a minor league contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Drew Rasmussen on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. from the taxi squad.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Jacksonville and placed him on the active roster. Placed RHPs Cole Sulser and Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Transferred LHP Jesus Luzardo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Josh Hader on the paternity list. NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHPs Packy Naughton and Matthew Liberatore to Memphis (IL). Designated C Ali Sanchez for assignment. Reinstated RHO Jack Flaherty from 60-day IL.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Jake McMahill. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C/OF Jakob Goldfarb. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF/C Brian Funetes.
BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Destiny Slocum to a rest-of-season contract. CONNECTICUT SUNS — Signed G Jazmine Jones to a rest-of-season contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Jared Pinkney and RB A.J. Rose.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Jacob Moverare to a two-year contract extension. OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Announced the retirement of G Carter Hutton.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
