Men’s lacrosse
Bucknell 12, Penn State 11at Christy Mathewson-Memorial StadiumNotes:
Bucknell outlasted Penn State Tuesday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex. The Bison (6-1, 0-1 PL) held off a late flurry by the Nittany Lions (2-6, 0-0 B1G) to emerge victorious in the first contest between the Pennsylvania programs since 2013. It was a fast, physical game that saw Bucknell open up an 11-7 lead behind a 5-1 run that proved decisive despite Penn State closing the tilt on a 4-1 run of its own. With the Bison clinging to a one-goal lead, Reid Delanois deflected a pass in the dying seconds of the contest to prevent Penn State from getting another look on net. Earlier, with 1:26 left to play, Travis Talarico intercepted a pass to stall a promising Nittany Lion possession. Offensively, eight different Bison found the back of the net, with Alston Tarry leading the way with a hat trick. Harry Wellford and Connor Davis added two goals apiece, with Davis’s total giving him 30 on the season.
Alfred University 12, Lycoming 5at Alfred, N.Y.Notes
: With two man-up goals, senior Michael Scarponi led Lycoming, which dropped a nonleague decision to Alfred at Yunevich Stadium on Tuesday. Seniors Owen Zimmerman and Dominick Massaro each had a goal, with Zimmerman collecting an additional assist, groundball, and caused turnover. Massaro picked up four groundballs. Junior Joe Corozzo had a goal, two groundballs, and a caused turnover. Sophomore Matt Daley led with two assists. Junior Brody Balasa led the Warriors with six groundballs, as 16 Warriors (2-3) picked up at least one.
College softballPFX Tournamentat Winter Haven, Fla.Game 1: Lock Haven 4, Wayne State 2Game 2: Hillsdale 3, Lock Haven 1Notes:
Lock Haven wrapped up its spring break trip to Winter Haven, Fla. at 5-2 and moved the Bald Eagles season record to 6-5. In the first game, Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Delaney Good scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. Madi Waltman, a Warrior Run grad, got another win for Lock Haven and pitched all seven innings while allowing just two earned runs. Waltman struck out two and allowed just six hits and improved to 5-1 on the season. In game 2, Good picked up two hits for LHU.
At North Myrtle Beach, S.C.Game 1: Franklin Pierce 5, Lycoming 2Game 2: Mount Aloysius 8, Lycoming 7 (8 inn.)Notes:
Sophomore Kylie Russell and junior Morgan Wetzel led Lycoming with four hits a piece on the team’s second day at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex on Tuesday. Russell led the Warriors with three runs and three hits against Mount Aloysius (2-3 overall), but Whitney Cole hit a double down the line to lift Mount Aloysius to an 8-7 eight-inning win. Kacee Reitz, a graduate of Milton Area High School, singled in a three-run first inning for Lycoming (1-3).
Women’s golfBucknell closes with 298 at Jackrabbit Invitationalat Boulder City, Nev.Notes:
Tatum McKelvey fired a 1-under par 71, Tara Thomas followed with a 72, and the Bucknell women’s golf team finished up with a sensational round Tuesday at the Jackrabbit Invitational. The Bison compiled a 298 team total in the final round, which was the third-best 18-hole mark in team history and just two shots shy of the school record. McKelvey made five birdies on the day, capped by a birdie-birdie finish, on the way to the eighth sub-par round in team history. Her 71 is also two shy of the Bucknell 18-hole record and tied for the ninth-best in team annals. Thomas, who closed her final round with her third birdie of the day, turned in the 13th-best round in team history and the 15th of even-par or better. The Bison also counted a 76 from Cristina Canales and a 79 from Sun Woo Jeon. Canales joined Thomas and McKelvey in birdieing her final hole of the tournament. This was only the second time in team history that Bucknell posted two cards of 72 or better in the same round. The other came in September of 2010, when Katie Jurenovich shot 70 and Kasha Scott 72 on the way to a school-record 296 at the Bucknell Invitational. Three weeks later, the Bison shot another 296 at the Nittany Lion Invitational. That was an 8-under total, and Tuesday’s 10-over 298 at the par-72 Boulder Creek Golf Club was the second-best in relation to par. Bucknell’s 298 final round came on the heels of 333-323 on a 36-hole day on Monday. With a 954 total, the Bison finished in 15th place, five shots behind 14th-place Idaho State. Middle Tennessee State closed with a 5-under 283 for a 54-hole total of 864 to win the team crown by three shots over host South Dakota State. Missouri State had the round of the day with a 281, buoyed by 22 birdies, and finished third at 871. Overnight leader Rutgers closed with 296 and slipped to fourth. Bucknell’s 298 was tied for seventh-best in the 16-team field.
Men’s basketballNational Invitational Tournament GlanceFirst RoundTuesday, March 15At Reed ArenaCollege Station, Texas
Texas A&M (23-12) vs. Alcorn St. (17-16), 9 p.m.
At Lloyd Noble CenterNorman, Okla.
Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72
At Dee Glen Smith SpectrumLogan, Utah
Utah St. (18-15) vs. Oregon (19-14), 9 p.m.
At Memorial GymnasiumNashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71
At Coors Events CenterBoulder, Colo.
Colorado (21-11) vs. St. Bonaventure (20-9), 11 p.m.
At Beasley ColiseumPullman, Wash.
Washington St. (19-14) vs. Santa Clara (21-11), 11 p.m.
At Stuart C. Siegel CenterRichmond, Va.
VCU (21-9) vs. Princeton (23-6), 7 p.m.
At Cintas CenterCincinnati, Ohio
Xavier (18-13) vs. Cleveland St. (20-10), 9 p.m.
At UNT ColiseumDenton, Texas
North Texas (24-6) vs. Texas St. (21-7), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16At Savage ArenaToledo, Ohio
Toledo (26-7) vs. Dayton (23-10), 7 p.m.
At Moody ColiseumDallas
SMU (23-8) vs. Nicholls (21-11), 8 p.m.
At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell CenterGainesville, Fla.
Florida (19-13) vs. Iona (25-7), 9 p.m.
At John Paul Jones ArenaCharlottesville, Va.
Virginia (19-13) vs. Mississippi St. (18-15), 7 p.m.
At Chaifetz ArenaSt. Louis
Saint Louis (23-11) vs. N. Iowa (19-11), 8 p.m.
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial ColiseumWinston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest (23-9) vs. Towson (25-8), 7 p.m.
At Marriott CenterProvo, Utah
BYU (22-10) vs. Long Beach St. (20-12), 9 p.m.
Second RoundSaturday, March 19At TBD
Oklahoma vs. Colorado-St. Bonaventure winner, TBA Texas A&M-Alcorn St. winner vs. Utah St.-Oregon winner, TBA Toledo-Dayton winner vs. Vanderbilt, TBA SMU-Nicholls winner vs. Washington St.-Santa Clara winner, TBA North Texas-Texas St. winner vs. Virginia-Mississippi St. winner, TBA Wake Forest-Towson winner vs. VCU-Princeton winner, TBA Xavier-Cleveland St. winner vs. Florida-Iona winner, TBA BYU-Long Beach St. winner vs. Saint Louis-N. Iowa winner, TBA
QuarterfinalsTuesday, March 22SemifinalsTuesday, March 29At Madison Square GardenNew York
Quarterfinal winners, TBA Quarterfinal winners, TBA
ChampionshipThursday, March 31
Semifinal winners, TBA
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GB
Philadelphia 41 26 .612 — Boston 41 28 .594 1 Toronto 38 30 .559 3½ Brooklyn 36 33 .522 6 New York 28 40 .412 13½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct GB
Miami 46 24 .657 — Atlanta 34 34 .500 11 Charlotte 34 35 .493 11½ Washington 29 38 .433 15½ Orlando 18 52 .257 28
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 26 .623 — Chicago 41 27 .603 1½ Cleveland 39 29 .574 3½ Indiana 23 47 .329 20½ Detroit 18 51 .261 25
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Memphis 48 22 .686 — Dallas 42 26 .618 5 New Orleans 28 41 .406 19½ San Antonio 26 43 .377 21½ Houston 17 51 .250 30
Northwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Utah 42 26 .618 — Denver 41 28 .594 1½ Minnesota 40 30 .571 3 Portland 26 41 .388 15½ Oklahoma City 20 48 .294 22
Pacific DivisionW L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 55 14 .797 — Golden State 47 22 .681 8 L.A. Clippers 36 35 .507 20 L.A. Lakers 29 39 .426 25½ Sacramento 25 45 .357 30½ x-clinched playoff spot ___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 120, L.A. Clippers 111, OT Denver 114, Philadelphia 110 Atlanta 122, Portland 113 Charlotte 134, Oklahoma City 116 Minnesota 149, San Antonio 139 Golden State 126, Washington 112 Sacramento 112, Chicago 103 Milwaukee 117, Utah 111 Toronto 114, L.A. Lakers 103
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis 135, Indiana 102 Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108 Miami 105, Detroit 98 Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Denver at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 59 40 13 6 86 245 173 Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171 Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181 Boston 59 36 18 5 77 180 160 Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221 Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 Ottawa 59 21 33 5 47 157 194 Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157 Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164 Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172 Columbus 60 30 27 3 63 199 222 N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161 New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208 Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 60 42 13 5 89 233 170 St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167 Minnesota 58 34 20 4 72 218 193 Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 Chicago 60 22 30 8 52 161 208 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143 Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 178 173 Edmonton 59 32 23 4 68 193 187 Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 Vancouver 60 29 24 7 65 173 174 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 58 26 25 7 59 154 182 Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Arizona 5, Ottawa 3
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 4, Dallas 0 Arizona 6, Montreal 3 N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1 Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3 Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m. New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Chris Owings on a minor league contract. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Strahm on a one-year contract. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Named Neal Huntington special assistant for baseball projects. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Niko Goodrum on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Zac Rosscup on a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Vasquez on a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Olson on an eight-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Andrelton Simmons on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Travis Barbary manager, Manny Burriss hitting coach, Dave Borkowski pitching coach, Justin De Fratus bullpen coach, Paul Fronier performance coach, Chelsea Willette and Yuya Mukaihara athletic trainers and Jacob Samuels video associate for Oklahoma City (Triple-A West); Named Scott Hennessey manager, Brett Pill hitting coach, Ryan Dennick pitching coach, Chris Gutierrez bench coach, Luis Vasquez performance coach, Jesse Guffey athletic trainer and Devon Wright video associate for Tulsa (Double-A Central); Named Austin Chubb manager, Dylan Nasiatka hitting coach, David Anderson pitching coach, Ethan Herrera bench coach, Ethan Quarles performance coach, Griffin Boyle athletic trainer and Dagin Renck video associate for Great Lakes (High-A Central); Named John Shoemaker manager, O’Koyea Dickson hitting coach, Ramon Troncoso and Durin O’Linger pitching coaches, Daniel Nava bench coach, Taylor Miller performance coach, Ikuo Kato athletic trainer and Garrett Gastfield video associate for Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Daniel Vogelbach and RHP Heath Hembree on one-year contracts. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach McAllister on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus to a tendered contract. Re-signed K Younghoe Koo to a five-year contract extension. Released DT Tyeler Davison. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Marcus Williams to a five-year contract. DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle to a one-year contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LB Josey Jewell to a two-year contract. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed C Evan Brown and WR Kalif Raymond. Re-signed DE Charles Harris to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DE Mrcus Haynes to a two-year contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT B.J. Hill to a three-year contract. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released C J.C. Tretter. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed Ss M.J. Stewart, A.J. Moore and OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo. Re-signed DT Maliek Collins and DB Desmond King to two-year contracts. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown to a one-year contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a contract extension. Signed LB Zaire Franklin to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Brandon Facyson. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with WR Terry Godwin on a contract extension. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Dallin Leavitt to a tendered contract. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed QB Chase Daniel to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jalen Guyton and OT Storm Norton to tendered contracts. Released T Bryan Bulaga. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Connor Williams to a two-year contract. Re-signed WR Preston Williams and LB Elandon Roberts to one-year contracts. Re-signed DE Emmanuel Ogbah and LB Duke Riley. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Michael Pierce. Signed LB Jordan Hicks to a two-year contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White to a two-year contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Bob Bicknell senior offensive assistant, Matt Clapp strength coach and Sterling Moore defensive assistant. NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with CB D.J. Reed on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with S Jordan Whitehead on a contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Nate Herbig to a tendered contract. Agreed to terms with WR Greg Ward and DB Andre Chachere on one-year contracts. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL James Daniels to a three-year contract. Re-signed DL Montravius Adams to a two-year contract. Signed CB Levi Wallace to a two-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Oren Burks to a two-year contract. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Ryan Neal, LBs Tanner Muse, Jon Rhattigan, DB Nigel Warrior and OL Dakoda Shepley to tendered contracts. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with C Ben Jones on a multi-year contract extension. Waived CB Jackrabbit Jenkins. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed CB Bobby McCain to a two-year contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Drew Helleson to a three-year entry-level contract. BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract. BUFFALO SABRES — Waived C Mark Jankowski. CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL). Reassigned D Connor Mackey to Stockton. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — D Alex Vlasic to a three-year entry-level contract. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned F Ostap Safin from Bakersfield (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reinstated C Joe Thornton from injured reserve. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled RW Martin Frk and Ds Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin from Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired C Tyson Jost from Colorado in exchange for C Nico Sturm. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Hlonen from Laval (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL). Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto from loan. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Mike Vecchhione from Hershey (AHL) from loan.
American Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.