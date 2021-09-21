MIFFLINBURG – There were two main storylines centered around Monday’s girls soccer contest between Union County rivals Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
First, would the Wildcats continue their hot start to the 2021 season and remain undefeated at home, and secondly, would the Green Dragons finally get their first win of the year and hand Mifflinburg its first defeat on the Wildcats’ home pitch.
A three-goal second half by Mifflinburg answered all of that.
Sarah Fritz scored twice in the second half and Taylor Beachy also scored twice on the night to lead the Wildcats to a 4-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over the Green Dragons at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Last year, Mifflinburg struggled on the road against Lewisburg and lost 4-2 as the Wildcats opened the season with a 4-4-1 mark.
After Monday’s victory, Mifflinburg improved to 6-1 (4-0 HAC-II), while Lewisburg fell to 0-3-1 overall.
“Yeah, it was definitely (a good game). Losing last year at Lewisburg definitely brought our girls (together),” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “We have a mentality here that no one comes to this field and wins. We (have a goal) to go undefeated at home, and so far we’re sticking to that plan.”
Beachy helped the Wildcats crack the scoring column midway through the first half.
A perfect through ball by Peyton Yocum found Beachy, who dribbled to the left side of the box to draw Lewisburg keeper Izzy Wood out of the goal. She then turned on a dime and fired a perfect strike into the right side of the net.
“We had good possessions and a good push in the first 12-13 minutes, but I think we kind of let Lewisburg have the momentum in the first couple of minutes of the game,” said Hankamer. “After we got that first goal it kind of changed everything and we still continued to press.
“Lewisburg has a good midfield, and they like to play the lines like we do, but we just executed a little bit better than they did,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg carried that one-goal lead into the second half until Sarah Fritz scored off a long assist from Grace Weber just 6:40 in to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Wildcats.
“With Peyton and Sarah, that 1-2 combination, it’s a great thing,” said Hankamer. “And there was a good service from Weber (on the second goal).
“We’re just well-rounded, and its our mentality to keep things moving, keep our simplicity, and just continue to go,” added Hankamer.
And go the Wildcats did.
Mifflinburg scored its third and fourth goals within a minute of each other in the middle of the second half.
Beachy first scored off a combined assist from Avery Metzger and Yocum with 21:00 remaining, and then Fritz tallied her second goal 44 seconds later off an assist by Emily Walls.
“I’m really proud of our team for working with it. We were expecting a good game (from Lewisburg), and I couldn’t ask for a better outcome. Honestly, I think we played really well. In the second half we started putting together what we needed to do, and that’s what got us the win,” said Beachy.
“Our confidence level definitely went up (after my second goal). The game was more relaxed, but the intensity was still there, and I could tell, which is great for our team. So, I think we played really good, and we pushed through it.”
Lewisburg later punched one in with 3:03 remaining in the game thanks to Sophie Kilbride, who got the helper from Farida Aboueid.
Regardless, the Green Dragons are still searching for their first win of the year, and head coach Terry Gerlinski is left scratching his head as to why his girls don’t have a win yet.
“I don’t understand what’s going on, I don’t,” said Gerlinski. “Our record is what it is in our previous three games. We played well and we dominated (at times), but we let stupid stuff and simple little errors cause us to lose games.
“If we clean that stuff up, okay, it’s a different game,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “We have a lot of skilled players, but we got to learn to play together, and we got to learn how to communicate with each other.”
Mifflinburg 4, Lewisburg 1At MifflinburgFirst half
Miff-Taylor Beachy, assist Peyton Yocum, 18:22.
Second half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Grace Weber, 46:40. Miff-Beachy, assist Avery Metzger and Yocum, 59:00. Miff-Fritz, assist Emily Walls, 59:44. Lew-Sophie Kilbride, assist Farida Aboueid, 76:51.
Shots: 9-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 2-1; Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 8; Lewisburg (Izzy Wood, 3; McKenna Meadows, 2), 5.
