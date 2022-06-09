LEWISBURG – Head coach Dave Cecchini announced the additions of Marco Butler and Greg Parker to the Bucknell football team's coaching staff.
In addition, Colin Schaeffer has been promoted to special teams coordinator. Schaeffer, who will continue to serve as defensive line coach, is entering his second season on the Bison staff.
The Bison are entering their fourth season under Cecchini's watch. During the 2021 spring campaign, he was voted as the Patriot League Dick Biddle Coach of the Year for leading them to a spot in the first-ever Patriot League Championship Game. Bucknell placed 11 on that season's All-Patriot League Team, headlined by a school-record seven First Team selections. The Bison return All-Patriot League performers Gavin Pringle and Eric Holsinger, as well as Brent Jackson, their 2021 Team MVP. They also bring back all but four of their starters from a season ago.
Bucknell will host five games, all on Saturdays, during its 137th season of competition. The Bison's home opener will be against Towson (Sept. 3).
Butler, who has over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience, will serve as the Bucknell football team's defensive backs coach. Butler joins the Bison staff from Catawba College, where he was the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach from 2020 to 2021. It was his second stint with the Indians, who he helped finish third in the NCAA Division II ranks in passing touchdowns allowed (6) as a cornerbacks coach in 2017.
Butler has also served NFL Coaching Fellowships with the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts. He also attended the 2011 NCAA-NFL Coaching Academy. Butler graduated from Western Carolina University in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in sports management with a minor in marketing. He played both wide receiver and defensive back for the Catamount football team.
Parker, who entered the collegiate football profession following a decorated military career, will serve as the Bucknell football team's outside linebackers coach.
Parker enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on February 5, 1992. Following his graduation, he was assigned to be a radio operator. He deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan. He served primarily in communications systems planning & operations, going on to direct what was the the largest communications infrastructure in the history of the United States Marine Corps at the time. Over his 20-year career, he also served as a drill instructor at Parris Island, South Carolina and at UC Berkeley. He ultimately retired as a Master Sergeant.
Parker broke into collegiate coaching at San Jacinto College, where he served as a linebackers and special teams coach from 2014 to 2016. Eight of his linebackers went on to compete in the NCAA, with two reaching the FBS level, two competing in the FCS ranks and four playing at the Division II level. He returned to San Jacinto College as a defensive line coach for the 2018 campaign.
Woodruff Announces Changes to Women's Basketball Coaching Staff
LEWISBURG – Bucknell women's basketball head coach Trevor Woodruff has announced several changes to his staff, including the promotion of Kelly Mazzante to associate head coach. Assistant coach Taylor Coleman and manager of basketball operations LaSashia Connelly will both be elevated within the program as well following the recent retirement of Jim Reed.
"Over the last three years Kelly has proven herself to be an excellent coach," said Woodruff. "Her ability to recruit, develop and connect with our student-athletes is invaluable, and promoting her was the natural next step in her career path. Similar to our program, her future in this profession is very bright."
Bucknell has gone 57-17 overall and 36-8 in Patriot League play in three years under the current coaching staff, and Mazzante has played a major role in that success as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Prior to joining Woodruff and the Bison, Mazzante spent five years as an assistant at IUP where she helped guide the Crimson Hawks to five straight 20-win seasons and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division II Final Four. Before entering the coaching ranks, Mazzante was a prolific high school, college, WNBA and international player. She was a two-time Associated Press First Team All-American, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, and she graduated from Penn State as the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer. Mazzante was drafted by the Charlotte Sting in the second round of the 2004 WNBA draft.
Reed, who spent six seasons over two separate stints as an assistant coach in Lewisburg, announced his retirement last month. Reed helped oversee some of the most successful seasons in the program's history and made two appearances in Patriot League championship games.
"I can't thank Jim enough for his loyalty, commitment and professionalism. He has been an invaluable member of our Bison family and a big reason for our success the last three seasons," said Woodruff. "He will be greatly missed, and we wish him all the best."
Reed tallied 202 wins as a head coach, including the second most in Susquehanna women's basketball history with 175. He and his coaching staff were twice voted the Landmark Conference Coaching Staff of the Year. Reed began his coaching career as an assistant women's coach at Susquehanna for three seasons (1989-92) before joining the men's team as an assistant for two seasons (1992-94). He was also an assistant coach for the men's team at the University of Indianapolis for one season (1994-95).
With Reed's departure, Coleman and Connelly will take on larger roles within the program as assistant coaches.
Coleman recently completed her third season at Bucknell and previously spent two years on Woodruff's staff at the University of Scranton where she helped the Royals win back-to-back Landmark Conference titles, advance to the 2018 NCAA Division III Sweet 16 and reach the 2019 Final Four.
With Coleman on staff, Woodruff's teams possess a 114-22 overall record. Prior to her arrival at Scranton, she spent time as an assistant at Susquehanna and at her alma mater, DeSales.
Connelly joined the Bison in 2020 and has played a pivotal role in the team's day-to-day operations, overseeing team travel, recruiting travel coordination, practice facility scheduling, coordination of equipment and apparel as well as budget monitoring.
