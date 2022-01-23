WORCESTER, Mass. – Andre Screen recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and he hit the two clinching free throws with 4.8 seconds to lift Bucknell to a 68-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon at Holy Cross as the Bison snapped an eight-game losing skid.
Andrew Funk hit three big buckets in the final six minutes after scoring his 1,000th career point earlier in the game. Funk finished with 14 points in the game, and backcourt-mate Xander Rice had a team-high 16.
The Bison (4-16, 1-7 PL) received critical minutes off the bench from Ian Motta, Malachi Rhodes, and Alex Timmerman. Motta hit double figures for the second straight game with 12 points, all coming in the first half when the Bison played the final seven minutes without Funk after he picked up his second foul. Rhodes had six points and a career-high 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.
Alex Timmerman tallied six points and contributed to two key defensive stops in the final minute.
Screen and Rhodes became the first Bison teammates to collect double-figure rebounds in the same game since Bruce Moore and Nate Sestina against Boston University in 2019. Screen’s 13 boards were the most since Paul Newman grabbed 14 against Hofstra early in the 2019-20 season.
Holy Cross (3-14, 1-4 PL) was carried by Gerrale Gates, who tallied 32 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Nolan Dorsey hit three second-half 3-pointers and finished with 13.
“I’m really happy that our guys were rewarded with a victory,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “They have been working very hard, but just couldn’t get over the hump in the last few weeks. There were a lot of things we did well today and some things not so well, but we made winning plays with the game on the line in the last few minutes, and it feels great to go home with a victory.”
Bucknell led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but that margin was just four at the half, and then Gates scored the first eight points of the second half to put the Crusaders in front for the first time. Holy Cross led by as many as six on a couple of occasions, but a big 3-point play by Screen got the Bison going again, and it was a nip and tuck game over the final 12 minutes.
Down 52-50 after a pair of Gates free throws, Bucknell surged in front with a 7-0 run. Funk delivered a beautiful screen and roll bounce pass to Timmerman for a tying layup, Rice converted a 3-point play after a drive to the basket, and Funk’s turnaround jumper gave the Bison a 57-52 lead with 6:06 to play.
Dorsey hit a 3-pointer for the Crusaders, and then after two empty possessions for Bucknell, Dorsey connected from downtown again for a 58-57 Holy Cross lead with 3:32 to go. Moments later, Funk struck back with one of the biggest shots of the day, a tough step-back three from the left corner that gave the Bison the lead for good.
Screen’s dunk after an offensive rebound made it 62-58 with 2:20 left, but Judson Martindale answered with a three. Funk and Gates traded buckets to keep the lead at one, and then in the final minute Screen, playing with four fouls, blocked Gates’ reverse layup attempt. Rice rebounded and knocked down two free throws for a three-point lead with 22.8 seconds left.
Coming out of a timeout, the Bison delivered another critical defensive stop. Not only did they force the ball out of Gates’ hands, but Holy Cross used up most of the remaining clock before Martindale forced up a contested shot in the lane. He grabbed his own rebound, but Timmerman blocked his follow-up attempt. Screen grabbed his career-high 13th rebound and put the game away with two free throws with 4.8 seconds left. Kyrell Luc scored an uncontested layup at the buzzer to make the final 68-65.
Bucknell shot 46.2 percent on the day and was 6-for-17 from the arc. Those late charity tosses came after some earlier struggles at the stripe, and the Bison finished 14-for-22, including an 8-for-11 showing by Screen.
Holy Cross shot 36.5 percent overall, 6-for-13 from three, and 13-for-17 from the foul line. Gates was 11-for-24 from the field and 10-for-13 at the line on the way to his career-high 32 points. The Bison did limit him to two points in the final eight minutes, however.
Bucknell finished with a 44-31 rebounding edge and blocked six shots, but the Bison were hampered by 20 turnovers, 14 of which came in the first half.
Bucknell got out to a strong start, getting a pair of Rice 3-pointers and defensive stops on eight of Holy Cross’ first nine possessions on the way to a 10-2 lead.
Funk’s 1,000th point came in transition at the 10:33 mark and gave the Bison a 20-9 lead. Funk became the 44th Bison to hit that milestone.
The Bison still led by 11 at 23-12 after a Rhodes tip-in, but a rash of turnovers in the final eight minutes of the half helped the Crusaders get back in it.
Luc’s 3-pointer at the 5:10 mark capped a 12-2 run and brought them within 25-24. Holy Cross tied it at 30 on a Gates baseline jumper, but the Bison answered with six straight points, including Motta’s second 3-pointer of the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.