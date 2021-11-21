WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Joey Guida carried 15 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns and senior Tyjah During caught five passes for 119 yards and two scores to provide a 1-2 punch that helped the Lycoming College football team post a 31-23 win over Ursinus College in a MAC-Centennial Bowl Series game at David Person Field on Saturday.
Guida, who has two 70-yard plus touchdown runs, raked in 185 all-purpose yards to earn the game’s MVP award. Guida’s 85-yard rush in the first-quarter was the fifth-longest in program history, and his 71-yard rush in the second was ninth in program history. During posted 144 yards on kick returns to give him 263 all-purpose yards, the sixth-most in program history.
The Warriors (8-3 overall) rolled up 380 yards of total offense, with senior Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore grad, finishing 14-of-24 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
The Warriors took the lead with the second play in the fourth quarter, as Shemory handed to Guida, who tossed it back to Shemory starting the flea flicker. Shemory fired a 40-yard pass behind the defense to During, who ran it the rest of the way to make it 24-20.
Two plays later, senior Sam Pittsman stepped in front of an Ursinus pass at the Lycoming 45 and returned it to the Ursinus 20. The Warriors used seven plays to get the ball to 3-and-goal at the two-yard line, where Shemory found During, who slipped a screen and was left open in the right corner of the end zone.
Ursinus (7-4 overall) closed it to an eight point game with an 11-play drive before Dakota Wherrity hit a 35-yard field goal with 5:24 left. The Bears had one more chance, driving to the Lycoming 30, but a pass to Zachary Throne in the end zone with 1:04 left fell incomplete to set off the celebration on the Lycoming sideline.
Guida led the Warriors through the first half, responding to the first two Ursinus touchdowns with a pair of long touchdown runs to pace the team. After Ursinus’ Ragland scored on a 3-yard run, Guida responded with 4:58 left in the first quarter with an 85-yard touchdown rush. The Warriors took the lead on an 11-play, 74-yard drive that spanned the quarters, with sophomore Ian Plankenhorn, a Montoursville grad, hitting a 20-yard field goal.
Ursinus’ Ragland scored on a 6-yard run to give Ursinus a 13-10 lead in the second, but Guida broke free on a draw for a 71-yard touchdown with 1:57 to play to give Lycoming the lead. An Ursinus interception by Ryan Bodolus that was returned to the four helped the Bears take the lead with 26 seconds left in the half when Ragland scored from four yards out.
Junior Austin Rowley and junior Cole Senior each had 11 tackles for the Warriors. Senior added two sacks. Sophomore Hunter Campbell posted eight tackles, one for loss and forced a fumble. He also broke up two passes. Sophomore Kevin Gianoni posted seven tackles, a sack and a breakup and sophomore Coleman Witherite, a Lewisburg graduate, added seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a breakup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.