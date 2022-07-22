POTTSVILLE — As he sat his Blue Mountain Major Division all-star squad down following its first loss of the postseason Wednesday night, manager Aaron Blehm’s message was clear:
“Just come ready to play some baseball,” Blehm said. “Come to the game prepared.”
His group of 11- and 12-year-olds heeded his advice, clicking on all cylinders Thursday evening in a 17-4 rout of District 13 champion Mifflinburg at the Pottsville Rotary Little League Field.
The District 24 champions collected 17 hits, scored in every inning but the fourth and got five strong innings from winning pitcher Parker Fishburn to advance to tonight’s championship round against Keystone at 5:30 p.m. at Rotary.
Mifflinburg is eliminated with the loss.
“The message started last night,” Blehm said, referring to Wednesday’s 11-3 loss to Keystone. “(Wednesday) we didn’t come ready to play, got down early and got in too big of hole and couldn’t dig ourselves out of it. Today, come baseball prepared.
“We want to be aggressive. If we hit the ball, we’re pretty good.”
The visiting team after the coin flip, Blue Mountain (9-1) was focused from start to finish, scoring three runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third to take a quick 8-1 lead, then blowing the game open with a seven-run sixth.
The top four batters in Blue Mountain’s lineup — Sonny Amato, Andy Blehm, Brody Foose and Cohen Kirby — led the way, combining for 12 hits, two doubles, two homers and 15 RBIs while scoring 11 runs.
Amato had a two-run double in the third, an RBI single in the sixth and scored four times. Andy Blehm was 4-for-5 and reached safely all five at-bats, stroking an RBI double in the first, a two-run homer in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth.
Foose was on base five times with three singles and two walks, while Kirby was 3-for-4 with six RBIs, four coming on a line-drive grand slam in the sixth inning.
“Scoring early in Little League is key,” Aaron Blehm said. “Little League is a long game and it can swing in a heartbeat but putting some runs up early puts some doubt in the other team.
“Those four hitters ... truthfully, everybody on the team from top to bottom can hit the ball well, but those guys saw the ball well tonight and put the ball in play. You can’t ask anything more of them.”
The bottom of Blue Mountain’s order also contributed, as No. 8 hitter Caden Fenstermacher was 3-for-4 and scored two runs. He sparked Blue Mountain’s two-run second inning with a leadoff bunt single, then triggered the three-run third inning with a two-out single to right.
In the No. 9 hole, Logan Valentine and Parker Strause each walked and scored a run.
“Our 7-8-9, any one of those kids can put the bat on the ball and do well for us,” Aaron Blehm said. “You saw that with Caden tonight.”
Fishburn threw 87 pitches in five innings, striking out four and walking three. He got solid defense behind him, with first baseman Andy Blehm, shortstop Foose and center fielder Amato all making big defensive plays. Fenstermacher pitched the sixth, giving up three hits and a run.
The effort by Fishburn was critical for Blue Mountain, which now has its top three pitchers available for the championship round. Blue Mountain has to beat Keystone twice — tonight and Saturday — to capture the Section 3 title and advance to states.
“Pitch counts in Little League are always troublesome. You don’t know which kids are going to show up what day,” Aaron Blehm said. “Parker showed up for us tonight and did very, very well.”
Brennen Snyder was 3-for-3 for Mifflinburg and the only batter to get a hit off Fishburn. He singled and scored in the first inning, then launched a two-run homer to left in the fifth inning.
The District 13 champs hit into some tough luck and were never able to contain the Blue Mountain offense. Still, winning a district title and going 1-2 at sectionals is a promising sign for Mifflinburg, which has two 12-year-olds, 10 11-year-olds and a 10-year-old on its all-star roster.
Expect to see them again next year in the Section 3 Tournament.
“We’re proud of them. The hits just didn’t go our way,” Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder said. “We’re extremely young. We knew we had a good team. Our 12-year-olds were leaders for the younger kids. They battled and never quit.”
For Blue Mountain, Aaron Blehm delivered the same message to his club as they gathered in center field Thursday. Come ready to play today.
“Come prepared, ready to play some baseball and be aggressive,” Aaron Blehm said. “If we’re aggressive, we should be fine.”
PA Little League Section 3 Tournament
Major Division Baseball
At Pottsville Rotary Little League
Blue Mountain 17, Mifflinburg 4
Blue Mtn. 323 027 — 17-17-1
Mifflinburg 100 021 — 4-6-2
Parker Fishburn, Fenstermacher (6) and Kirby; Kolton Kmett, Vaughn Yoder (3), Collin Brandt (6), Hudson Troup (6) and Lukas Shaffer.
WP: Fishburn. LP: Kmett.
Top Blue Mountain hitters: Sonny Amato, 2-for-4, double, walk, 4 runs scored, 2 RBI; Andy Blehm, 4-for-5, double, HR, 4 RBI, 4 runs; Caden Foose, 3-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Cohen Kirby, 3-for-5, double, HR, 6 RBI, 2 runs; Fishburn, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Caden Fenstermacher 3-for-4, 2 runs; Parker Strause, 2-for-2, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hayden Showalter, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Brennen Snyder, 3-for-3, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Yoder, 1-for-1, double, walk, run; Hunter Bolick, 1-for-3; Andrew Yerger, walk; Shaffer, walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.