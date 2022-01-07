National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 24 12 .667 — Philadelphia 21 16 .568 3½ Toronto 18 17 .514 5½ New York 19 20 .487 6½ Boston 18 21 .462 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 24 15 .615 — Charlotte 20 19 .513 4 Washington 19 19 .500 4½ Atlanta 17 20 .459 6 Orlando 7 32 .179 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 25 10 .714 — Milwaukee 25 15 .625 2½ Cleveland 21 17 .553 5½ Indiana 14 25 .359 13 Detroit 7 30 .189 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 26 14 .650 — Dallas 20 18 .526 5 San Antonio 15 22 .405 9½ New Orleans 14 25 .359 11½ Houston 11 28 .282 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 28 10 .737 — Denver 18 18 .500 9 Minnesota 18 20 .474 10 Portland 14 23 .378 13½ Oklahoma City 13 24 .351 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 30 8 .789 — Golden State 29 9 .763 1 L.A. Lakers 20 19 .513 10½ L.A. Clippers 19 20 .487 11½ Sacramento 16 24 .400 15
Thursday’s Games
New York 108, Boston 105 Memphis 118, Detroit 88 New Orleans 101, Golden State 96 Phoenix 106, L.A. Clippers 89
Friday’s Games
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 12 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. New Orleans at Toronto, 6 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 36 23 8 5 51 120 104 Florida 34 22 7 5 49 133 103 Toronto 32 22 8 2 46 108 78 Boston 30 17 11 2 36 87 79 Detroit 34 16 15 3 35 96 114 Buffalo 34 10 18 6 26 91 119 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89 N.Y. Rangers 35 22 9 4 48 102 90 Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66 Pittsburgh 33 20 8 5 45 110 86 New Jersey 35 14 16 5 33 102 122 Philadelphia 34 13 15 6 32 88 116 Columbus 32 15 16 1 31 102 115 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 35 22 11 2 46 108 93 St. Louis 34 19 10 5 43 119 96 Colorado 30 20 8 2 42 130 97 Minnesota 32 20 10 2 42 119 100 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 Dallas 30 16 12 2 34 88 90 Chicago 34 11 18 5 27 81 118 Arizona 32 7 22 3 17 70 124
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 37 23 13 1 47 134 111 Anaheim 36 18 11 7 43 111 99 Calgary 32 17 9 6 40 101 77 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 Los Angeles 34 16 13 5 37 93 93 San Jose 35 18 16 1 37 99 110 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 2 New Jersey 3, Columbus 1 San Jose 3, Buffalo 2 Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1 Minnesota 3, Boston 2 Dallas 6, Florida 5, SO Colorado 7, Winnipeg 1 Arizona 6, Chicago 4 Vegas 5, N.Y. Rangers 1 Nashville 4, Los Angeles 2 Toronto at Montreal, ppd Ottawa at Seattle, ppd
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Montreal, ppd Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m. Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m. Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Binghamton 88, Albany (NY) 79 Chatham 71, Westminster (Pa.) 60 Johnson & Wales (RI) 78, Colby Sawyer 63 LIU 74, Mount St. Mary’s 57 Lasell 73, Emmanuel 70 NJIT 77, Mass.-Lowell 72 Nichols 112, Curry 64 Norwich 82, Regis College 79, OT Rosemont 66, Cairn 56 Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 76, Rivier 66 Scranton 91, Cortland 58 St. Francis (NY) 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 53 Vermont 82, New Hampshire 68 Wagner 84, Bryant 81, OT Washington & Jefferson 91, Franciscan 67
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 72, South Alabama 64 Auburn-Montgomery 83, Christian Brothers 81, 3OT Belmont 102, SE Missouri 62 Lee 83, Shorter 65 Livingstone 64, Elizabeth City St. 58 Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Arkansas St. 77, OT Louisiana-Monroe 80, UALR 72 McNeese St. 92, New Orleans 82, 2OT Montevallo 75, Ala.-Huntsville 65 Nicholls 87, Incarnate Word 56 Radford 82, SC-Upstate 77 SE Louisiana 90, Houston Baptist 81 Texas-Arlington 70, Georgia St. 63 Troy 69, Coastal Carolina 59 UNC-Pembroke 84, Francis Marion 71 UT Martin 94, Tennessee St. 78 Winston-Salem 90, Virginia St. 88, OT
MIDWEST
Cent. Oklahoma 80, Northeastern St. 65 Emporia St. 76, Missouri Western 64 Fort Hays St. 64, Cent. Missouri 59 Ill.-Springfield 80, Drury 76 Illinois 76, Maryland 64 Indiana 67, Ohio St. 51 Indianapolis 78, Missouri S&T 61 Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Tiffin 77 Omaha 98, North Dakota 82 Oral Roberts 81, St. Thomas (MN) 66 Quincy 73, Southwest Baptist 69 Rogers St. 85, Newman 72 Wisconsin 87, Iowa 78 Wright St. 90, Ill.-Chicago 72
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 80, Texas-Permian Basin 78 Concordia-Austin 113, Howard Payne 75 Dallas Baptist 82, St. Mary’s (Texas) 71 East Central 81, S. Arkansas 77 LeTourneau 85, Hardin-Simmons 77 Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 52 Lubbock Christian 57, Ark.-Fort Smith 51 Mary Hardin-Baylor 94, Sul Ross St. 81 Midwestern St. 60, St Edwards 50 NW Oklahoma 76, Henderson St. 66 Ozarks 86, Belhaven 80 Rice 65, Middle Tennessee 61 SE Oklahoma 85, Ark.-Monticello 58 Southern Miss. 74, UTSA 73 Stephen F. Austin 64, Abilene Christian 58 Tarleton St. 75, Sam Houston St. 64 Texas A&M-CC 89, Northwestern St. 67 UAB 69, North Texas 63
FAR WEST
BYU 73, Pacific 51 CS San Bernardino 83, CS Monterey Bay 60 Cal State-LA 88, Sonoma St. 82 Colorado 83, Washington St. 78 E. New Mexico 65, Oklahoma Christian 62, OT Grand Canyon 84, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70 Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74 Montana 90, E. Washington 78 Montana St. 92, Idaho 72 Montana St.-Billings 77, W. Oregon 71 Point Loma 92, Academy of Art 85, 2OT Seattle 93, Chicago St. 77 Southern Cal 77, California 63 UC Riverside 59, UC San Diego 51 UCLA 96, Long Beach St. 78 Washington 74, Utah 68 West Texas A&M 79, Texas A&M Commerce 69 William Jessup 76, Westmont 71
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Boston College 95, Syracuse 71 Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Merrimack 65, 2OT Manhattan 63, Rider 58 Maryland 106, Penn St. 78 Minnesota 62, Rutgers 49 Monmouth (NJ) 70, Quinnipiac 60 Mount St. Mary’s 70, LIU Brooklyn 54 Sacred Heart 2, CCSU 0 St. Francis (NY) 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 60 Wagner 68, Bryant 52
SOUTH
Belmont 85, SE Missouri 65 Coastal Carolina 72, Georgia Southern 69 Kentucky 84, Georgia 76 Louisville 81, Pittsburgh 39 Mississippi 74, Florida 56 Mississippi St. 65, Alabama 62 NC State 72, North Carolina 45 South Carolina 66, LSU 60 Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 45 Tennessee St. 66, UT Martin 65 Tennessee Tech 78, Morehead St. 48 Vanderbilt 54, Arkansas 51 Wake Forest 47, Miami 46 Wofford 72, W. Carolina 48
MIDWEST
IUPUI 51, Green Bay 49 Milwaukee 65, Ill. Chicago 58 Missouri 72, Auburn 63, OT N. Dakota St. 74, Denver 68 North Dakota 71, Omaha 57 Northwestern 77, Iowa 69 Oakland 63, Fort Wayne 60 Ohio St. 90, Illinois 69
SOUTHWEST
Troy 96, Texas St. 73
FAR WEST
BYU 76, San Francisco 64 Gonzaga 76, Portland 65 Montana 68, E. Washington 50 New Mexico 98, Utah St. 83 Texas Rio Grande Valley 62, Grand Canyon 50 UC Irvine 76, UC Davis 59 UC San Diego 60, UC Riverside 57 UC Santa Barbara 63, Cal Poly 42 UNLV 83, Air Force 67
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Ray Montgomery bench coach. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brett Hayes bullpen coach and Seth Conner assistant hitting coach.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Robbie Robinson manager for St. Lucie Mets (Low-A Southeast). Named Reid Brignac manager, Jerome Williams pitching coach, Tommy Joseph hitting coach and Mariano Duncan bench coach for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A Northeast). Named Luis Rivera manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East). Named Kevin Boles manager, Jay Pecci bench coach, Chris Jacobs development coach and Anthony Olivieri athletic trainer and Alex Tavarez performance coach of the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A East).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Sacramento Kings $50,000 for violating league rules prohibiting team owners and executives from interacting with scorer’s table personnell during game play. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract. NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract. UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Signed QB Matt Barkley to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Patrick Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list and injured reserve. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Stephen Gilmore and WR Shi Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daviyon Nixon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed QB Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Jakeen Grant on injured reserve. Signed LB John Daka to the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi and DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Released T Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Placed K Chris Blewitt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LT Tyron Smith and CB Anthony Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OLB Marquiss Spencer on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Saivion Smith. Activated WR Geronimo Allison from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moved TE Jeff Driskel from the reserve/COVID-19 list to injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Ben Bartch and LB Dylan Moses from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Chapelle Russell and OL Will Richardson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed LB Will Compton. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR J.J. Koski to the practice squad. Activated RB Justice Hill and S Ar’Darius Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. Designated DE Ronnie Perkins to return from injured reserve to practice. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Blake Bortles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Chase Hansen and TE Nick Vannett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Dante Pettis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Dwayne Johnson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Kyle Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Diontae Johnson and C Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daniel Archibong from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DB Deommodore Lenoir on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Ryan Neal on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Damien Lewis and CB Sidney Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Antonio Brown. Placed K Jose Borregales on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones to the practice squad. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Tampa Bay. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad. Activated Fs Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons and Mark Jankowski off the COVID-19 protocol. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Brett Connolly. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to Colorado (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated D Scott Harrington for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Christiansen. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jordan Spence from the taxi squad to Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Calen Addison, Cs Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar and LW Matt Boldy. Designated C Victor Rask for assignment to the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff from the taxi squad. Reassigned F Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Bobo Carpenter and D Jake McLaughlin to Florida (ECHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote. Placed LW Andreas Johnsson on COVID-19 protocol. Recalled RW Marian Studenic from taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Michael Del Zotto to Belleville (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad. Assigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Ryan Merkley from the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived LW Nick Ritchie. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated G Zach Fucale Shepard for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Cole Perfetti.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned C Kameron Kielly to Atlanta (ECHL). Released D Chris Martenet from a professional tryout contract (PTO). BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned RW Cole Coskey to Worcester (ECHL). Returned Ds Will Cullen and Connor McCarthy to Worcester. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Blake Siebenaler to a professional tryout contract (PTO). GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a professional tryout contract (PTO). HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Will Graber to Fort Wayne (ECHL). AAssigned D Jordan Subban to South Carolina (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout contract (PTO). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Michael Krutil from a standard player contract. Recalled Fs, Riley McKay, Kale Howarth and D Jacob LeGuerrier from Indy (ECHL). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Liam Coughlin to a professional tryout contract (PTO). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released Fs Stephen Bayliss, Max Coatta, Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers from professional tryout contracts (PTO).
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Luke Stevens. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Elijah Vilio from the commissioner’s exempt list. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Greenville. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Marvin Degon. Signed Fs Matt Harrington, Derek Ciminelli and D Trevor Dailey. Placed F Kody McDonald on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Gs Tommy Proudlock and Bailey Brkin. Signed G Liam Hughes. Traded F Bailey Conger to Kansas City. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Connor Russell and F Anthony Beauchamp. INDY FUEL — Returned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL). Acquired F Kale Howarth from Rockford (AHL). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Zach Alvarado as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Claimed D Garrett Clarke from Maine. Signed D Justin Woods. Activated F Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed F Ben Johnson and D Noah Delmas on reserve. Placed F Reid Perepeluk and G Angus Rredmond on the commissioner’s exempt list. MAINE MARINERS — Released D Philippe Bureau-Blais and F Maxime St-Cyr. SOUT CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Nick Isaacson. Placed D Skyler Smutek on reserve. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on the commissioner’s exempt list. TULSA OILERS — Activated G Daniel Mannella from the commissioner’s exempt list. Released G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Brody Claeys. Activated F Reece Newkirk from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Grant Jozefek from the commissioner’s exempt list and placed him on reserve. Placed Fs Tommy Besinger and Chris Ordoobadi on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed M Max Alves da Silva to a 4-year contract. COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Yaw Yeboah from Polish Ekstraklasa side Wisla Krakow utilizing targeted allocation money through 2024. LA GALAXY — Signed D Kelvin Leerdam to a two-year contract. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Jan Gregus to a one-year contract utilizing targeted allocation money. SOUNDERS FC — Traded MLS homegrown priority for M Chris Hegardt to Charlotte FC in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM), as well as an additional $50,000 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met. National Women’s Soccer League HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Maria Sanchez to a two-year contract. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Completed transfer to send D Saori Takarada to Linkoping FC (Swedish Damallsvenskan).
United Soccer League
USL — Announced Kalamazoo FC new member of the USL W League.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Heath Ridenour men’s football quarterback coach.
