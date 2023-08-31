WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters committed three errors, leading to three runs in the first inning in a 10-3 loss to the State College Spikes on Wednesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Starter Jake Norris allowed seven runs, two earned, over three innings of work. He suffered the loss, falling to 0-3 on the year.
Jose Gonzalez collected a multi-hit night, picking up his fifth triple of the season and driving in his 22nd run of the year. Gonzalez finished 2-for-4.
Tyler Lasch also picked up a multi-hit night, collecting a pair of singles and driving home his 23rd run of the season. Lasch finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Brayland Skinner collected his fifth double over his last 11 games, finishing the night 1-for-4.
The Cutters had a total of five errors on the night, seeing their record against the Spikes fall to 4-13 in 2023.
Williamsport (17-26 second half) next plays at State College tonight at 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.