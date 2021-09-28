A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:
NL EAST SHOWDOWN
Zack Wheeler (14-9, 2.79 ERA) pitches for Philadelphia in the opener of a pivotal three-game series at Atlanta. Charlie Morton (13-6, 3.53) is on the mound for the Braves, who lead the NL East by 2 1/2 games over the Phillies with a few days left in the season.
“I think you get to the end of the year and you look for an opportunity to get to the playoffs, and that’s exactly what we have,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s what we’re all looking forward to. It’s exciting. We have a shot.”
Atlanta has led the division since Aug. 15 and is trying to win it for the fourth straight year.
After leaving Atlanta, the Phillies finish the regular season with three games at Miami, while the Braves close at home with three games against the Mets, with a makeup game against Colorado possible on Oct. 4 if it’s needed to decide the NL East.
ONE MORE FOR THE PRIZE
The soaring Cardinals have won a club-record 16 consecutive games heading into their series opener at home against NL Central champion Milwaukee. A victory over the Brewers, or losses by Philadelphia and Cincinnati, gives St. Louis the second NL wild card for its third straight playoff berth.
The winning streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951 on their way to an improbable pennant.
Adam Wainwright has won five consecutive decisions for the Cardinals and nine of his last 10. He pitches against two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff.
POWER PLAY
The top two teams in the American League square off when Tampa Bay visits Houston in a potential preview of the AL Championship Series.
With a victory, the AL East champion Rays (97-59) clinch home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. Tampa Bay is a franchise-best 38 games over .500 and has equaled the 2008 AL championship team for most wins in a season.
