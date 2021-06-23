Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 31 .544 _ Atlanta 35 37 .486 4 Philadelphia 34 36 .486 4 Washington 34 36 .486 4 Miami 31 41 .431 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 33 .554 _ Milwaukee 41 33 .554 _ Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4 St. Louis 36 37 .493 4½ Pittsburgh 26 45 .366 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 47 26 .644 _ Los Angeles 44 29 .603 3 San Diego 44 32 .579 4½ Colorado 30 44 .405 17½ Arizona 21 54 .280 27

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7 Toronto 2, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0 Detroit 8, St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Washington 3, Philadelphia 2 San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 2, Colorado 1 Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0 San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m. Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 44 29 .603 _ Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 1½ New York 38 34 .528 5½ Toronto 36 35 .507 7 Baltimore 23 50 .315 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 30 .589 _ Cleveland 40 31 .563 2 Kansas City 33 38 .465 9 Detroit 31 42 .425 12 Minnesota 31 42 .425 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 45 28 .616 _ Oakland 45 30 .600 1 Seattle 39 36 .520 7 Los Angeles 36 37 .493 9 Texas 26 47 .356 19

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7 Toronto 2, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 3, Baltimore 1 Detroit 8, St. Louis 2 Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Oakland 13, Texas 6 Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 29 12 .707 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 23 19 .548 6½ Toledo (Detroit) 22 20 .524 7½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 20 22 .476 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 19 23 .452 10½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 25 .359 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 15 27 .357 14½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 29 11 .725 — Worcester (Boston) 29 14 .674 1½ Buffalo (Toronto) 22 18 .550 7 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 24 .442 11½ Rochester (Washington) 15 28 .349 15½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 30 .268 18½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 29 13 .690 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 27 14 .659 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 23 18 .561 5½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 25 .390 12½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 24 .385 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 16 27 .372 13½

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, ppd. Louisville 9, Indianapolis 5, 10 innings Toledo 8, Memphis 4 Worcester 10, Rochester 6 Gwinnett at Norfolk, ppd. Scranton W/B 14, Lehigh Valley 5 Durham 4, Jacksonville 1 St. Paul 8, Columbus 3 Omaha at Iowa, ppd. Nashville 6, Charlotte 3

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Phoenix 2, L.A. Clippers 0

Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 9 5 .643 — Washington 7 6 .538 1½ Chicago 8 7 .533 1½ New York 7 7 .500 2 Atlanta 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 1 14 .067 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1 Phoenix 6 7 .462 5 Dallas 6 8 .429 5½ Minnesota 5 7 .417 5½ Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 92, New York 72 Connecticut 80, Dallas 70 Washington 87, Seattle 83

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Montreal 3, Vegas 2

Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal 4, Vegas 1 Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2 Monday, June 21: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0 Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

College baseball

NCAA College World Series Glance

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

All Times EDT (Double Elimination; x-if necessary) Saturday, June 19 Game 1 — N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4 Game 2 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings Sunday, June 20 Game 3 — Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0 Game 4 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 2, No. 2 Texas 1 Monday, June 21 Game 5 — No. 9 Stanford 14, No. 5 Arizona 5 Game 6 — N.C. State 1, No. 4 Vanderbilt 0 Tuesday, June 22 Game 7 — No. 2 Texas 8, No. 3 Tennessee 4 Game 8 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 6, Virginia 5 Wednesday, June 23 Game 9 — Stanford vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 Game 10 — No. 2 Texas 8 vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 Game 11 — N.C. State vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. Game 12 — No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 x-Game 13 — 2 p.m. x-Game 14 — 7 p.m. Championship Series (Best-of-3) Monday, June 28: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB —Suspended Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto two games and fined an undisclosed amount for aggressive behavior during a June 19 game against San Diego. Suspended Toronto RHP Alek Manoah five games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Maikeel Franco during a June 19 game against Baltimore. Suspended Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo one game for Alek Manoah’s actions. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Seleced the contract of RHP Mickey Jannis from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Mac Sceroler for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled C Connor Wang from Worcester (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RF Franmil Reyes to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF Victor Reyes to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reecalled LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Beau Burrows off waivers from Detroit and assigned to St. Paul. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled from rehab assignment and reinstated INF Luke Volt from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Darren O’Day and LHP Justin Wilson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF/OF Jake Hager off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF Evan White from the 10-day IL to the 60 day IL. Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of SS Wander Franco from Durham (Triple-A East). Designated 1B Wyatt Mathisen for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rowdy Tellez to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Jonathan Davis from the restricted list and optioned him to Buffalo. Assigned OF Jared Hoying outright to Buffalo. Placed RHP Jacob Barnes on the active roster. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned 3B Ildemaro Vargas outright to Reno (Triple-A West). ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. CHICAGO CUBS — Signed 1B Matt Warkentin to a minor league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Antone from the 10-day IL. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jeff Hoffman to Louisville on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF/OF Chris Owings from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Selected RHP Miguel Sanchez from Nashville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Nashville. Optioned LHP Hoby Miller to Nashville.Designated OF Derek Fisher for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Chicago Cubs and optioned to Syracuse. Optioned INF/OF Brandon Drury andLHP Stephen Tarpley to Syracuse. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RF Logan Landon to a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis. Designated LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. for assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Tommy La Stella to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association NEW YORK LIBERTY — Released F Reshanda Gray. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DE Bryan Cox on IR. Signed DTs Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Reed Burckhardt director of pro scouting, Luke Burson senior manager, football information systems, Caroline DeFelice player personnel assistant, Jake Essler college scout, Ryan Monnens co-director of player personnel, Paul Nelson executive director, football information systems, Chisom Opara national scout, Pat Roberts assistant director of college scouting, Rob Roche assistant head athletic trainer, Jamaal Stephenson co-director of player personnel, Kaitlin Zarecki special assistant to the general manager/player development and Chris Blanco assistant director of pro scouting. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DE Joe Tryon to a four-year contract. Canadian Football League EDMONTON ELKS — Promoted Chris Rippon to special teams coordinator. Named Derek Oswalt assistant special teams coordinator/defensive assistant and Cam Robinson linebackers coach. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Mazzi Wilkins. Released WR Isaiah Harper. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined New York Islanders F Mathew Barzal $5,000 for cross-checking Tampa Bay D Jan Rutta during a June 21 game against Tampa Bay. Minor League East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Dyson Stevenson from reserve. Placed F Steve Owre on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Stephen Harper from reserve. Placed F Morgan Adams-Moisan on reserve. SOCCER USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Charlotte D Kevin Riascos two games following his red card for serious foul play during a June 16 game against the New York Red Bulls. Suspended El Paso D Byram Rebellion one game following his red card for violent conduct during a June 18 game against the Royal Monarchs. Suspended Atlanta United 2 F Ajani Fortune one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a June 16 game against Memphis 901 FC. Suspended Pittsburgh Riverhounds D Jelani Peters one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a June 15 game against Indy eleven. COLLEGE MARYLAND — Named Ryland Adkins director of basketball operations.

