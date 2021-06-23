Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 37 31 .544 _ Atlanta 35 37 .486 4 Philadelphia 34 36 .486 4 Washington 34 36 .486 4 Miami 31 41 .431 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 41 33 .554 _ Milwaukee 41 33 .554 _ Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4 St. Louis 36 37 .493 4½ Pittsburgh 26 45 .366 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 47 26 .644 _ Los Angeles 44 29 .603 3 San Diego 44 32 .579 4½ Colorado 30 44 .405 17½ Arizona 21 54 .280 27
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7 Toronto 2, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0 Detroit 8, St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Washington 3, Philadelphia 2 San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 2, Colorado 1 Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0 San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m. Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 44 29 .603 _ Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 1½ New York 38 34 .528 5½ Toronto 36 35 .507 7 Baltimore 23 50 .315 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 43 30 .589 _ Cleveland 40 31 .563 2 Kansas City 33 38 .465 9 Detroit 31 42 .425 12 Minnesota 31 42 .425 12
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 45 28 .616 _ Oakland 45 30 .600 1 Seattle 39 36 .520 7 Los Angeles 36 37 .493 9 Texas 26 47 .356 19
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7 Toronto 2, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 3, Baltimore 1 Detroit 8, St. Louis 2 Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Oakland 13, Texas 6 Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 29 12 .707 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 23 19 .548 6½ Toledo (Detroit) 22 20 .524 7½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 20 22 .476 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 19 23 .452 10½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 25 .359 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 15 27 .357 14½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 29 11 .725 — Worcester (Boston) 29 14 .674 1½ Buffalo (Toronto) 22 18 .550 7 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 24 .442 11½ Rochester (Washington) 15 28 .349 15½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 30 .268 18½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 29 13 .690 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 27 14 .659 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 23 18 .561 5½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 25 .390 12½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 24 .385 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 16 27 .372 13½
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, ppd. Louisville 9, Indianapolis 5, 10 innings Toledo 8, Memphis 4 Worcester 10, Rochester 6 Gwinnett at Norfolk, ppd. Scranton W/B 14, Lehigh Valley 5 Durham 4, Jacksonville 1 St. Paul 8, Columbus 3 Omaha at Iowa, ppd. Nashville 6, Charlotte 3
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 2, L.A. Clippers 0
Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 9 5 .643 — Washington 7 6 .538 1½ Chicago 8 7 .533 1½ New York 7 7 .500 2 Atlanta 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 1 14 .067 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1 Phoenix 6 7 .462 5 Dallas 6 8 .429 5½ Minnesota 5 7 .417 5½ Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5½
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 92, New York 72 Connecticut 80, Dallas 70 Washington 87, Seattle 83
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Montreal 3, Vegas 2
Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal 4, Vegas 1 Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2 Monday, June 21: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0 Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
College baseball
NCAA College World Series Glance
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
