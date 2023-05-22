MIFFLINBURG — Good teams find ways to win.
So, when Saturday’s District 4 Class 4A first-round game between Mifflinburg and Danville was deadlocked in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Wildcats found a way to extend their season.
With the bases loaded and two outs on the board, Mifflinburg’s Andrew Diehl stepped up to the plate and did what he did in three of his previous trips to the dish.
He got a hit.
Diehl ripped a ground ball through the middle of the infield to plate Zach Wertman with the game-winning run to give the Wildcats a 4-3 victory, the team’s first in district play in seven years.
“We fought hard. We could’ve rolled over, but we didn’t. We were determined to win,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “We said we weren’t going to lose, and we didn’t. The guys had that in their mindset that they weren’t going to lose.
“But I give a lot of credit to Danville. I went over and said to them, ‘You guys have nothing to be ashamed about; don’t hang your heads you gave us a battle to the end.’ They could’ve beaten us at any point in time,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Thanks to starting pitcher Zach Wertman and reliever Zeb Hufnagle, the Ironmen (11-10) didn’t get the win.
Mifflinburg (14-7), however, did when Wertman led off the eighth with a single and was sacrificed to second on Lucas Kurtz’s bunt.
Then after Luke Rokavec was intentionally walked, Kaiden Kmett popped up for the second out.
Wertman and Rokavec both moved up a base on a balk called on Danville reliever Wyatt Shultz, and Tanner Zimmerman followed with a walk to load the bases.
That set the stage for Diehl, a senior, who hit a 1-1 offering from Shultz that somehow found a way to get to the outfield that in turn set off a large celebration after he touched first base.
“I just went to the plate, and hit the ball,” said Diehl, who finished the game 4-for-5 — his second four-hit game of the season.
Diehl thought he was going to get an off-speed pitch from Shultz, which got him out in the previous at-bat, but the Ironman threw a fastball. Regardless, Diehl didn’t miss.
“He threw me a fastball, and I just threw my hands at hit,” added Diehl. “I figured just keep getting us up (to bat), and we’ll find a way to get ourselves on and score runs.”
That hit made a winner out of Hufnagle, Mifflinburg’s ace, who followed a solid 5.2 innings thrown by Wertman (5ks, 3 walks, 3 ER).
Wertman gave up single runs in the first and third innings, but Mifflinburg responded by scoring on a balk on Danville pitcher Daniel Walker in the second, and then the Wildcats took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Troy Dressler.
Hufnagle did give up an RBI single to the first batter he faced in the sixth, Danville’s Mason Raup that tied the game at 3, but he would strike out five batters the rest of the way to get the win.
No player was more excited about Diehl’s hit than Hufnagle, who sported a nasty scrape on his forehand from jumping up and hitting his head in the dugout, nearly knocking himself out.
“I just wanted to pound the zone and give us a chance; I knew we could make plays. I’m confident in the guys behind me,” said Hufnagle. “After I came out and got the first couple of batters out, I fell into a groove and felt great. With the guys behind me, I didn’t have anything to think about. I just threw strikes.”
Mifflinburg next travels to Mansfield University for a semifinal game against No. 1 Athens at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“The win feels good, the kids are good, and it means a lot for our program. Hopefully we go up to Athens and do a good job there, too,” said Church.
District 4 Class 4A first round
Saturday at Mifflinburg Area H.S.
No. 4 Mifflinburg 4, No. 5 Danville 3 (8 innings)
Danville 101 001 00 – 3-8-0
Mifflinburg 010 020 01 – 4-9-0
Daniel Walker, Wyatt Shultz (6) and Mason Raup. Zach Wertman, Zeb Hufnagle (6) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Hufnagle. LP: Shultz.
Top Danville hitters: Raup, 2-for-5, RBI, run scored; Carter Raup, 1-for-3, walk, run; Reece McCarthy, walk; Cole Duffy, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Shultz, 1-for-4; Walker, 1-for-3, walk, rum; Kaleb Stetler, 1-for-3.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 4-for-5, RBI, run scored; Hufnagle, run; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Whittaker, 1-for-4; Wertman, 1-for-4, run; Lucas Kurtz, 1-for-3, run; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Tanner Zimmerman, walk.
